Leyton Orient 0-3 Grimsby Town

Grimsby recorded their seventh away league win of the season with a convincing victory over League Two strugglers Leyton Orient.
Sam Jones gave the Mariners the lead after just seven minutes with a close-range header from Danny Andrew's cross.
The influential Jones was then involved in Grimsby's second goal after 71 minutes. The striker's powerful drive was saved by Charlie Grainger with his feet but the ball cannoned off Callum Kennedy into his own net.
Skipper Craig Disley then produced a sublime piece of skill to place the ball into the path of substitute Scott Vernon, who volleyed the ball into the net from six yards after 87 minutes.
In added time, the unfortunate Kennedy was denied a consolation goal when his long-rage effort struck a post.
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
- 12Grainger
- 29Judd
- 16Hunt
- 6Parkes
- 3Kennedy
- 28KoromaBooked at 90mins
- 7CollinsBooked at 63mins
- 23Moncur
- 22Semedo
- 30DalbySubstituted forAbrahamsat 70'minutes
- 31Alzate
Substitutes
- 15Atangana
- 19Mezague
- 20Liburd
- 24Sargeant
- 32Ochieng
- 34Clark
- 35Abrahams
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 12MillsBooked at 56mins
- 5Pearson
- 22Collins
- 3Andrew
- 18BolarinwaSubstituted forOsborneat 57'minutesBooked at 58mins
- 26Comley
- 8Disley
- 10Vose
- 35JonesSubstituted forVernonat 82'minutes
- 29DysonSubstituted forAsanteat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Davies
- 20Boyce
- 21Vernon
- 27Yussuf
- 32Osborne
- 33Asante
- 34Maxwell
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
- Attendance:
- 5,288
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, Grimsby Town 3.
Callum Kennedy (Leyton Orient) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Booking
Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient).
Zak Mills (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 0, Grimsby Town 3. Scott Vernon (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig Disley.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Scott Vernon replaces Sam Jones.
Delay in match Nicky Hunt (Leyton Orient) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Freddy Moncur (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Tristan Abrahams (Leyton Orient).
Delay in match Sam Jones (Grimsby Town) because of an injury.
Foul by Tom Parkes (Leyton Orient).
Sam Jones (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tristan Abrahams (Leyton Orient).
Shaun Pearson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Own Goal by Callum Kennedy, Leyton Orient. Leyton Orient 0, Grimsby Town 2.
Attempt saved. Sam Jones (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Tristan Abrahams (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Disley (Grimsby Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Tristan Abrahams replaces Sam Dalby.
Attempt missed. Danny Andrew (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient).
Danny Collins (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Akwasi Asante replaces Callum Dyson.
Attempt saved. Dominic Vose (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Michael Collins (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Michael Collins (Leyton Orient).
Sam Jones (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Steven Alzate (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Disley (Grimsby Town).
Booking
Jamey Osborne (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Michael Collins (Leyton Orient).
Jamey Osborne (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Dominic Vose (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Jamey Osborne replaces Tom Bolarinwa.
Booking
Zak Mills (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.
Sandro Semedo (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.