League Two
Leyton Orient0Grimsby3

Leyton Orient 0-3 Grimsby Town

Grimsby recorded their seventh away league win of the season with a convincing victory over League Two strugglers Leyton Orient.

Sam Jones gave the Mariners the lead after just seven minutes with a close-range header from Danny Andrew's cross.

The influential Jones was then involved in Grimsby's second goal after 71 minutes. The striker's powerful drive was saved by Charlie Grainger with his feet but the ball cannoned off Callum Kennedy into his own net.

Skipper Craig Disley then produced a sublime piece of skill to place the ball into the path of substitute Scott Vernon, who volleyed the ball into the net from six yards after 87 minutes.

In added time, the unfortunate Kennedy was denied a consolation goal when his long-rage effort struck a post.

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

  • 12Grainger
  • 29Judd
  • 16Hunt
  • 6Parkes
  • 3Kennedy
  • 28KoromaBooked at 90mins
  • 7CollinsBooked at 63mins
  • 23Moncur
  • 22Semedo
  • 30DalbySubstituted forAbrahamsat 70'minutes
  • 31Alzate

Substitutes

  • 15Atangana
  • 19Mezague
  • 20Liburd
  • 24Sargeant
  • 32Ochieng
  • 34Clark
  • 35Abrahams

Grimsby

  • 1McKeown
  • 12MillsBooked at 56mins
  • 5Pearson
  • 22Collins
  • 3Andrew
  • 18BolarinwaSubstituted forOsborneat 57'minutesBooked at 58mins
  • 26Comley
  • 8Disley
  • 10Vose
  • 35JonesSubstituted forVernonat 82'minutes
  • 29DysonSubstituted forAsanteat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Davies
  • 20Boyce
  • 21Vernon
  • 27Yussuf
  • 32Osborne
  • 33Asante
  • 34Maxwell
Referee:
Lee Swabey
Attendance:
5,288

Match Stats

Home TeamLeyton OrientAway TeamGrimsby
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Leyton Orient 0, Grimsby Town 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, Grimsby Town 3.

Callum Kennedy (Leyton Orient) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Booking

Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient).

Zak Mills (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 0, Grimsby Town 3. Scott Vernon (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig Disley.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Scott Vernon replaces Sam Jones.

Delay in match Nicky Hunt (Leyton Orient) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Freddy Moncur (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Tristan Abrahams (Leyton Orient).

Delay in match Sam Jones (Grimsby Town) because of an injury.

Foul by Tom Parkes (Leyton Orient).

Sam Jones (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tristan Abrahams (Leyton Orient).

Shaun Pearson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Own Goal by Callum Kennedy, Leyton Orient. Leyton Orient 0, Grimsby Town 2.

Attempt saved. Sam Jones (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Tristan Abrahams (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Craig Disley (Grimsby Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Tristan Abrahams replaces Sam Dalby.

Attempt missed. Danny Andrew (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient).

Danny Collins (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Akwasi Asante replaces Callum Dyson.

Attempt saved. Dominic Vose (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Michael Collins (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Michael Collins (Leyton Orient).

Sam Jones (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Steven Alzate (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Disley (Grimsby Town).

Booking

Jamey Osborne (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Michael Collins (Leyton Orient).

Jamey Osborne (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Dominic Vose (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Jamey Osborne replaces Tom Bolarinwa.

Booking

Zak Mills (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.

Sandro Semedo (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Doncaster36219668422672
2Plymouth362151056391768
3Portsmouth361881055312462
4Stevenage361841461511058
5Carlisle36151385654258
6Luton351512853332057
7Exeter361661456431354
8Mansfield361313104340352
9Blackpool361215955381751
10Colchester36149135148351
11Wycombe36149134445-151
12Cambridge35148134741650
13Grimsby36148144442250
14Barnet361114114549-447
15Morecambe35137154454-1046
16Crawley36128164356-1344
17Yeovil361013133645-943
18Accrington341011133946-741
19Notts County36117184062-2240
20Cheltenham36912153848-1039
21Crewe36912153854-1639
22Hartlepool36911164761-1438
23Leyton Orient3695224058-1832
24Newport35611183958-1929
View full League Two table

