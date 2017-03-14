League One
Wimbledon2MK Dons0

AFC Wimbledon 2-0 Milton Keynes Dons

AFC Wimbledon
AFC Wimbledon did not acknowledge the 'Dons' parts of MK Dons' name on their scoreboard

AFC Wimbledon claimed a historic victory on Tuesday as MK Dons' first visit to Kingsmeadow ended in defeat.

AFC Wimbledon were formed in 2002 by Wimbledon FC supporters dismayed by the Football Association's decision to allow their club to move to Milton Keynes.

And the reformed club did not acknowledge the 'Dons' part of their opponents' name in the pre-match programme for Tuesday's League Two game between the two sides.

line

After a tense first half, Jake Reeves struck just after the hour mark before Lyle Taylor added a quick-fire second to record AFC Wimbledon's first league victory over the Dons.

The hosts impressed in the first half, but had James Shea to thank on the half hour as he produced a brilliant save to tip away Harvey Barnes' curling effort from the left with Robbie Muirhead lurking.

Neal Ardley's side then made the breakthrough on the hour with midfielder Reeves finding the net from close range as Andy Barcham headed Taylor's deep cross into his path.

Taylor gave his side a two-goal cushion six minutes later as he latched onto a quick throw from the right before arrowing an unstoppable drive beyond David Martin.

The visitors almost reduced the deficit moments later but Shea once again produced a smart reflex save to stop Kieran Agard's effort from creeping in at his near post.

Line-ups

Wimbledon

  • 1Shea
  • 3Meades
  • 22Kelly
  • 6Robinson
  • 32Charles
  • 4Bulman
  • 8ReevesBooked at 73mins
  • 14SoaresSubstituted forParrettat 66'minutes
  • 17Barcham
  • 33TaylorSubstituted forPoleonat 79'minutes
  • 9ElliottSubstituted forBarnettat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Nightingale
  • 10Poleon
  • 18Parrett
  • 19Fitzpatrick
  • 23Barnett
  • 24McDonnell
  • 34Robertson

MK Dons

  • 1Martin
  • 4Walsh
  • 6UpsonBooked at 79minsSubstituted forMaynardat 81'minutes
  • 8Potter
  • 24Tilney
  • 12WilliamsBooked at 87mins
  • 11O'KeefeBooked at 90mins
  • 16MuirheadSubstituted forReevesat 60'minutes
  • 18Barnes
  • 23Downing
  • 14Agard

Substitutes

  • 7Ngombo
  • 9Bowditch
  • 10Reeves
  • 17Powell
  • 19Nicholls
  • 21Brittain
  • 28Maynard
Referee:
Roger East
Attendance:
4,112

Match Stats

Home TeamWimbledonAway TeamMK Dons
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, MK Dons 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, MK Dons 0.

Foul by Tyrone Barnett (AFC Wimbledon).

Ben Tilney (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Ben Tilney.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Tyrone Barnett replaces Tom Elliott.

Booking

Stuart O'Keefe (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Dominic Poleon (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon).

Ben Reeves (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Darren Potter.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by George B Williams.

Booking

George B Williams (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by George B Williams (MK Dons).

Attempt missed. Nicky Maynard (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Darius Charles.

Attempt blocked. Ben Reeves (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Sean Kelly (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicky Maynard (MK Dons).

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Nicky Maynard replaces Ed Upson.

Booking

Ed Upson (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Dominic Poleon replaces Lyle Taylor.

Dean Parrett (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Walsh (MK Dons).

Foul by Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon).

Ed Upson (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Ben Tilney.

Attempt missed. Stuart O'Keefe (MK Dons) right footed shot from long range on the right misses to the right.

Booking

Jake Reeves (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon).

Stuart O'Keefe (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by James Shea.

Attempt saved. Ed Upson (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Kieran Agard (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Wimbledon 2, MK Dons 0. Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Sean Kelly (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Ed Upson.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Ben Tilney.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd37229671422975
2Fleetwood371910855361967
3Bolton36199854312366
4Scunthorpe3818101065442164
5Bradford381518550351563
6Millwall35161095041958
7Southend3715121055451057
8Bristol Rovers381412125657-154
9Walsall381314114546-153
10Oxford Utd36157144741652
11Peterborough38149155353051
12Wimbledon371214114946350
13Rochdale35148135150150
14Northampton38147175661-549
15Charlton381017114844447
16Gillingham381112155063-1345
17MK Dons371111154749-244
18Bury38128185764-744
19Shrewsbury371110164051-1143
20Oldham381013152537-1243
21Port Vale35911153956-1738
22Swindon3899203957-1836
23Chesterfield3889213661-2533
24Coventry37511213058-2826
View full League One table

