AFC Wimbledon 2-0 Milton Keynes Dons

AFC Wimbledon did not acknowledge the 'Dons' parts of MK Dons' name on their scoreboard

AFC Wimbledon claimed a historic victory on Tuesday as MK Dons' first visit to Kingsmeadow ended in defeat.

AFC Wimbledon were formed in 2002 by Wimbledon FC supporters dismayed by the Football Association's decision to allow their club to move to Milton Keynes.

And the reformed club did not acknowledge the 'Dons' part of their opponents' name in the pre-match programme for Tuesday's League Two game between the two sides.

Sorry, this content is no longer available.

After a tense first half, Jake Reeves struck just after the hour mark before Lyle Taylor added a quick-fire second to record AFC Wimbledon's first league victory over the Dons.

The hosts impressed in the first half, but had James Shea to thank on the half hour as he produced a brilliant save to tip away Harvey Barnes' curling effort from the left with Robbie Muirhead lurking.

Neal Ardley's side then made the breakthrough on the hour with midfielder Reeves finding the net from close range as Andy Barcham headed Taylor's deep cross into his path.

Taylor gave his side a two-goal cushion six minutes later as he latched onto a quick throw from the right before arrowing an unstoppable drive beyond David Martin.

The visitors almost reduced the deficit moments later but Shea once again produced a smart reflex save to stop Kieran Agard's effort from creeping in at his near post.