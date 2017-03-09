Paris St-Germain: Fans' clashes with players to be investigated

Paris St-Germain conceded three goals after the 88th minute to crash out

Paris St-Germain say a police investigation is under way after fans angrily confronted players at Bourget Airport following their Champions League elimination to Barcelona.

The French champions flew home from Catalonia after a 6-1 defeat which overturned their 4-0 first-leg win.

Fans insulted players and vandalised their cars in an "extremely hostile and aggressive climate", the club say.

PSG also claim one person was hit by a car during the incident.

A club statement read: "The players were confronted and threatened by several individuals at Bourget Airport, despite the club and authorities reinforcing security.

"These individuals verbally insulted the players before vandalising their cars. Several vehicles were damaged.

"One individual was struck by a car trying to escape the crowd that was physically threatening the players and their families. A police investigation is under way to establish exactly what happened.

"The club, and all those present, have informed the investigators of their readiness to help the investigation, to get to the bottom of this regrettable incident."