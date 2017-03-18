Match ends, Leeds United 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
Leeds United 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
A Chris Wood double gave Leeds United victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Brighton, who failed to return to the top of the Championship.
After a drab first half at Elland Road, Wood looped a header home from Charlie Taylor's cross to put the hosts ahead.
Anthony Knockaert and Glenn Murray were both thwarted by Rob Green as the Seagulls were frustrated.
And Wood smashed in his 24th league goal of the season from the spot after Souleymane Doukara was tripped.
Victory for Garry Monk's side lifted them to fourth in the table, eight points behind the second-placed Seagulls, and perhaps more pertinently, given them an eight-point cushion to Fulham just outside the top six.
After Newcastle could only draw at Birmingham earlier on Saturday, Chris Hughton's side knew they would lead the Championship if they won in West Yorkshire.
They came closest in a dull first half, but it came inadvertently from a Leeds player, when Rob Green made a superb reflex save when the ball looped off defender Liam Cooper.
The first shot on target in the match came after 55 minutes, but soon after Leeds had the lead thanks to a textbook goal from the New Zealand international, who has now scored against 18 teams in the second tier this season.
Brighton had chances, when Murray shot wide and straight at Green, while Knockaert found the palms of the keeper when he could have laid the ball off to a team-mate.
But the hosts secured the three points after a clumsy challenge in the penalty from Fikayo Tomori, making his full league debut for the Seagulls in place of injured captain Bruno.
Line-ups
Leeds
- 1Green
- 28Berardi
- 5Bartley
- 6Cooper
- 21Taylor
- 26Bridcutt
- 25Vieira
- 24SackoSubstituted forDallasat 81'minutes
- 19HernándezSubstituted forO'Kaneat 89'minutes
- 29Pedraza SagSubstituted forDoukaraat 75'minutes
- 9Wood
Substitutes
- 7Roofe
- 11Doukara
- 12Silvestri
- 14O'Kane
- 15Dallas
- 18Jansson
- 27Barrow
Brighton
- 13Stockdale
- 27Tomori
- 4Hünemeier
- 5Dunk
- 23RoseniorBooked at 37mins
- 11Knockaert
- 6Stephens
- 7KayalSubstituted forNorwoodat 83'minutes
- 8SkalakSubstituted forMarchat 70'minutes
- 9BaldockSubstituted forAkpomat 74'minutes
- 17MurrayBooked at 67mins
Substitutes
- 1Mäenpää
- 10Hemed
- 14Sidwell
- 20March
- 21Norwood
- 28Akpom
- 43White
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 29,767
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
Attempt missed. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Eunan O'Kane replaces Pablo Hernández.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Chris Wood (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Leeds United. Souleymane Doukara draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Fikayo Tomori (Brighton and Hove Albion) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Oliver Norwood replaces Beram Kayal because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Gaetano Berardi with a cross.
Kyle Bartley (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Stuart Dallas replaces Hadi Sacko.
Foul by Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United).
Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.
Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).
Chuba Akpom (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Liam Bridcutt.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Souleymane Doukara replaces Alfonso.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Chuba Akpom replaces Sam Baldock.
Attempt blocked. Alfonso (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Beram Kayal.
Foul by Chris Wood (Leeds United).
Uwe Hünemeier (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Solly March replaces Jiri Skalak.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Robert Green.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Gaetano Berardi.
Attempt missed. Alfonso (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alfonso (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Attempt missed. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Alfonso.
Attempt blocked. Fikayo Tomori (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glenn Murray.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Chris Wood (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Charlie Taylor with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Taylor.