Cardiff City 3-1 Ipswich Town

By Michael Pearlman

BBC Wales Sport at Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City's Aron Gunnarsson wins the ball from Grant Ward
Cardiff City had lost only one of their previous seven league games against Ipswich Town

Cardiff City added to the pressure on Ipswich and manager Mick McCarthy with a comfortable win.

Kenneth Zohore was the key, levelling with a close-range volley before he swept home after a fantastic counter-attack.

Joe Bennett's first Championship goal since 2014 made the points safe.

Ipswich had made a dream start when Wales forward Tom Lawrence crossed for Luke Chambers to head home, but could not hold on.

The Tractors Boys are now only five points from the relegation zone, while Cardiff have an 11-point cushion from the bottom three.

The Bluebirds were worthy victors in a game where they created a host of chances, despite allowing the visitors plenty of possession.

Luke Chambers had put Ipswich ahead against Cardiff City
They had already wasted two fine opportunities before Ipswich went in front. Peter Whittingham curled a free-kick just wide and striker Zohore fired over from 10 yards.

However, a warning delivered when Allan McGregor brilliantly denied Grant Ward's close-range effort was not heeded and Chambers duly headed Ipswich in front, diving to nod home Tom Lawrence's teasing centre on 23 minutes.

Lawrence's assist means he has now been involved in 11 of Ipswich's past 14 goals.

The Bluebirds would have felt aggrieved to be behind but trailed for just over 10 minutes before Zohore smashed home after Sean Morrison knocked down Jazz Richards' centre.

Junior Hoilett almost put Cardiff in front on half-time, but his turn and shot cannoned back off the upright.

Zohore's second was special, a flowing move from the Bluebirds culminating in the Dane applying the cool finish after Hoilett's perfect pass.

Zohore has now scored nine goals in his past 10 Bluebirds appearances.

It was no less than Cardiff deserved and they soon made the game safe, Kadeem Harris' pacey run and centre proving impossible for Cole Skuse to defend, with Bennett in the right place at the right time to side-foot the ball past Bartosz Bialkowski.

McCarthy's side had no response and have now failed to win at Cardiff since 2011.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock:

"With a little bit more nous we would have nine points from three games, but if you had told me we would have had 51 points with eight games to go, I would have snapped your hand off.

"We were winning battles in every department, and the fans got behind us to create a brilliant atmosphere. We created a lot more today and I really enjoyed it."

Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy:

"We're in a relegation scrap, there is no denying that. I'm looking over my shoulder at teams behind me not in-front.

"I haven't shied away from that, we can't afford to play like that because there is always somebody that scraps their way out.

"It's amazing the fight you see when you are battling your way out of the relegation zone, but it can be quite the opposite when you get dragged into it."

Line-ups

Cardiff

  • 1McGregor
  • 6Richards
  • 4Morrison
  • 14Bamba
  • 3Bennett
  • 11NooneSubstituted forHalfordat 79'minutes
  • 17Gunnarsson
  • 7Whittingham
  • 24K HarrisSubstituted forJohnat 90+3'minutes
  • 33Hoilett
  • 26ZohoreSubstituted forPilkingtonat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Ecuele Manga
  • 12John
  • 13Pilkington
  • 15Halford
  • 19Lambert
  • 27Meite
  • 28Murphy

Ipswich

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 12Spence
  • 4Chambers
  • 6BerraBooked at 53mins
  • 5SmithSubstituted forPitmanat 45'minutesBooked at 68mins
  • 3Knudsen
  • 18Ward
  • 8Skuse
  • 37DiagouragaSubstituted forRoweat 79'minutes
  • 10McGoldrickSubstituted forSearsat 78'minutes
  • 27Lawrence

Substitutes

  • 1Gerken
  • 11Pitman
  • 14Digby
  • 17Bru
  • 20Sears
  • 30Kenlock
  • 35Rowe
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
15,182

Match Stats

Home TeamCardiffAway TeamIpswich
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home19
Away7
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Cardiff City 3, Ipswich Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cardiff City 3, Ipswich Town 1.

Foul by Freddie Sears (Ipswich Town).

Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Declan John replaces Kadeem Harris.

Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Greg Halford (Cardiff City).

Attempt blocked. Brett Pitman (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Spence.

Offside, Ipswich Town. Tom Lawrence tries a through ball, but Freddie Sears is caught offside.

Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City).

Attempt saved. Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Pilkington.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Anthony Pilkington replaces Kenneth Zohore because of an injury.

Delay in match Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Peter Whittingham.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Greg Halford replaces Craig Noone.

Substitution

Substitution, Ipswich Town. Danny M. Rowe replaces Toumani Diagouraga.

Substitution

Substitution, Ipswich Town. Freddie Sears replaces David McGoldrick because of an injury.

Foul by Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town).

Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Craig Noone (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jazz Richards.

Hand ball by Grant Ward (Ipswich Town).

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Sol Bamba.

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Jazz Richards.

Attempt missed. David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Lawrence.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) because of an injury.

Booking

Brett Pitman (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Brett Pitman (Ipswich Town).

Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Cardiff City 3, Ipswich Town 1. Joe Bennett (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kadeem Harris.

Attempt missed. Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonas Knudsen.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Joe Bennett (Cardiff City) because of an injury.

Foul by Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City).

Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newcastle38246870323878
2Brighton38238763333077
3Huddersfield37225104743471
4Leeds382161152361669
5Reading38207115149267
6Sheff Wed38188124839962
7Fulham381613966471961
8Norwich38169136556957
9Preston381512115347657
10Derby381411134138353
11Barnsley38149155555051
12Aston Villa381312133939051
13Cardiff38149155354-151
14Brentford38148166057350
15QPR38148164651-550
16Wolves37129164648-245
17Ipswich381015133847-945
18Birmingham381112153854-1645
19Bristol City38118195053-341
20Nottm Forest38118195364-1141
21Burton381011173953-1441
22Blackburn38913164657-1140
23Wigan38810203144-1334
24Rotherham3845293387-5417
View full Championship table

