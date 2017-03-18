Cardiff City 3-1 Ipswich Town

Cardiff City had lost only one of their previous seven league games against Ipswich Town

Cardiff City added to the pressure on Ipswich and manager Mick McCarthy with a comfortable win.

Kenneth Zohore was the key, levelling with a close-range volley before he swept home after a fantastic counter-attack.

Joe Bennett's first Championship goal since 2014 made the points safe.

Ipswich had made a dream start when Wales forward Tom Lawrence crossed for Luke Chambers to head home, but could not hold on.

The Tractors Boys are now only five points from the relegation zone, while Cardiff have an 11-point cushion from the bottom three.

The Bluebirds were worthy victors in a game where they created a host of chances, despite allowing the visitors plenty of possession.

They had already wasted two fine opportunities before Ipswich went in front. Peter Whittingham curled a free-kick just wide and striker Zohore fired over from 10 yards.

However, a warning delivered when Allan McGregor brilliantly denied Grant Ward's close-range effort was not heeded and Chambers duly headed Ipswich in front, diving to nod home Tom Lawrence's teasing centre on 23 minutes.

Lawrence's assist means he has now been involved in 11 of Ipswich's past 14 goals.

The Bluebirds would have felt aggrieved to be behind but trailed for just over 10 minutes before Zohore smashed home after Sean Morrison knocked down Jazz Richards' centre.

Junior Hoilett almost put Cardiff in front on half-time, but his turn and shot cannoned back off the upright.

Zohore's second was special, a flowing move from the Bluebirds culminating in the Dane applying the cool finish after Hoilett's perfect pass.

Zohore has now scored nine goals in his past 10 Bluebirds appearances.

It was no less than Cardiff deserved and they soon made the game safe, Kadeem Harris' pacey run and centre proving impossible for Cole Skuse to defend, with Bennett in the right place at the right time to side-foot the ball past Bartosz Bialkowski.

McCarthy's side had no response and have now failed to win at Cardiff since 2011.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock:

"With a little bit more nous we would have nine points from three games, but if you had told me we would have had 51 points with eight games to go, I would have snapped your hand off.

"We were winning battles in every department, and the fans got behind us to create a brilliant atmosphere. We created a lot more today and I really enjoyed it."

Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy:

"We're in a relegation scrap, there is no denying that. I'm looking over my shoulder at teams behind me not in-front.

"I haven't shied away from that, we can't afford to play like that because there is always somebody that scraps their way out.

"It's amazing the fight you see when you are battling your way out of the relegation zone, but it can be quite the opposite when you get dragged into it."