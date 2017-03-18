Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Preston North End

McGeady (right) is on loan at Preston from Premier League Everton

Aiden McGeady scored deep into injury-time as Preston denied relegation-threatened Blackburn a vital win in an entertaining Lancashire derby.

North End took the lead when Tom Barkhuizen latched onto a Jordan Hugill pass to fire in from close range.

Lucas Joao hit the post for Rovers before Elliott Bennett's 20-yard strike levelled matters at the break.

Craig Conway converted Marvin Emnes' cross before McGeady fired in from 10 yards in the 93rd minute.

Rovers, who have now drawn their past three games 2-2, were just moments from creeping out of the Championship relegation zone but now find themselves still in 22nd place, a point adrift of Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Burton Albion.

They have, however, improved significantly under new boss Tony Mowbray having gone unbeaten in his first seven games at the helm.

Preston opened the scoring with some superb link-up play between Barkhuizen and Hugill, with the former stabbing home from six yards for his fifth goal of the season.

Rovers were unlucky to not be level soon after, with Joao firing over the bar before nodding Derrick Williams' cross onto the post, but they equalised before the break when Bennett struck from outside the area.

And after some early pressure from the visitors in the second half, Mowbray's side took the lead as Conway slid Emnes' cross past Chris Maxwell from 12 yards.

Ryan Nyambe went close for the hosts late on before McGeady struck at the death to leave the 6,005 North End fans celebrating an unlikely point.