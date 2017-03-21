Match ends, Rochdale 3, Millwall 3.
Rochdale 3-3 Millwall
League One promotion chasers Rochdale and Millwall took a point each in a six-goal thriller at Spotland.
Lee Gregory's penalty, after Jake Cooper was fouled, put Millwall ahead and Gregory then set up Aiden O'Brien.
But Rochdale were level before the break as Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's volley into the corner was followed by Ian Henderson scoring from close range.
Callum Camps swept in to put the hosts ahead, before Jed Wallace blasted into the roof of the net to equalise.
The draw sees Millwall move level on points with sixth-placed Southend, while Rochdale remain 10th, six points adrift of the play-offs.
After Dale's Mendez-Laing was denied by the legs of Jordan Archer in the first minute, Millwall scored two goals within 11 minutes of each other, before Steve Morison missed a great opportunity for a third as he put his close-range shot wide.
Mendez-Laing's low drive into the corner reduced the arrears and Henderson equalised shortly after seeing his overhead shot shave the post, while Camps put the home side in front when the visitors failed to deal with a corner.
Millwall pushed for an equaliser and O'Brien's volley was spectacularly saved by Rochdale keeper Conrad Logan, before Wallace drew his side level scoring at the back post.
Line-ups
Rochdale
- 25Logan
- 6McGahey
- 5Canavan
- 4McNultyBooked at 68mins
- 39Bunney
- 7VincentiBooked at 37minsSubstituted forRaffertyat 79'minutes
- 10CampsSubstituted forRathboneat 87'minutes
- 24AllenBooked at 12mins
- 11Mendez-Laing
- 9Andrew
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 2Rafferty
- 12McDermott
- 13Wilson
- 14Rathbone
- 26Owusu
- 28Morley
- 32Kitching
Millwall
- 1Archer
- 2CummingsSubstituted forRomeoat 62'minutes
- 17Webster
- 24CooperBooked at 43mins
- 5CraigBooked at 54mins
- 14Wallace
- 16ButcherBooked at 44mins
- 6Williams
- 22O'BrienSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 89'minutes
- 20Morison
- 9Gregory
Substitutes
- 4Hutchinson
- 7Worrall
- 8Thompson
- 10Onyedinma
- 12Romeo
- 18Ferguson
- 31King
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 2,334
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away14
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rochdale 3, Millwall 3.
Attempt saved. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Tony Craig (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Joe Bunney.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Joe Bunney.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces Aiden O'Brien.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Joe Bunney.
Attempt saved. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Oliver Rathbone replaces Callum Camps.
Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
Byron Webster (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Callum Butcher (Millwall) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Callum Camps (Rochdale).
Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Steve Morison (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Rochdale) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Callum Camps.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Joseph Rafferty replaces Peter Vincenti.
Jamie Allen (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Rochdale 3, Millwall 3. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Foul by Callum Butcher (Millwall).
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Calvin Andrew.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Conrad Logan.
Attempt saved. Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Jimmy McNulty (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Callum Butcher (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jimmy McNulty (Rochdale).
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Peter Vincenti.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Joe Bunney.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Mahlon Romeo replaces Shaun Cummings.
Attempt missed. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Williams (Millwall).
Goal!
Goal! Rochdale 3, Millwall 2. Callum Camps (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Jed Wallace.
Booking
Tony Craig (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ian Henderson (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.