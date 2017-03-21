Rochdale 3-3 Millwall

League One
Rochdale3Millwall3

Ian Henderson
Ian Henderson celebrates scoring Rochdale's second goal against Millwall

League One promotion chasers Rochdale and Millwall took a point each in a six-goal thriller at Spotland.

Lee Gregory's penalty, after Jake Cooper was fouled, put Millwall ahead and Gregory then set up Aiden O'Brien.

But Rochdale were level before the break as Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's volley into the corner was followed by Ian Henderson scoring from close range.

Callum Camps swept in to put the hosts ahead, before Jed Wallace blasted into the roof of the net to equalise.

The draw sees Millwall move level on points with sixth-placed Southend, while Rochdale remain 10th, six points adrift of the play-offs.

After Dale's Mendez-Laing was denied by the legs of Jordan Archer in the first minute, Millwall scored two goals within 11 minutes of each other, before Steve Morison missed a great opportunity for a third as he put his close-range shot wide.

Mendez-Laing's low drive into the corner reduced the arrears and Henderson equalised shortly after seeing his overhead shot shave the post, while Camps put the home side in front when the visitors failed to deal with a corner.

Millwall pushed for an equaliser and O'Brien's volley was spectacularly saved by Rochdale keeper Conrad Logan, before Wallace drew his side level scoring at the back post.

Line-ups

Rochdale

  • 25Logan
  • 6McGahey
  • 5Canavan
  • 4McNultyBooked at 68mins
  • 39Bunney
  • 7VincentiBooked at 37minsSubstituted forRaffertyat 79'minutes
  • 10CampsSubstituted forRathboneat 87'minutes
  • 24AllenBooked at 12mins
  • 11Mendez-Laing
  • 9Andrew
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 2Rafferty
  • 12McDermott
  • 13Wilson
  • 14Rathbone
  • 26Owusu
  • 28Morley
  • 32Kitching

Millwall

  • 1Archer
  • 2CummingsSubstituted forRomeoat 62'minutes
  • 17Webster
  • 24CooperBooked at 43mins
  • 5CraigBooked at 54mins
  • 14Wallace
  • 16ButcherBooked at 44mins
  • 6Williams
  • 22O'BrienSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 89'minutes
  • 20Morison
  • 9Gregory

Substitutes

  • 4Hutchinson
  • 7Worrall
  • 8Thompson
  • 10Onyedinma
  • 12Romeo
  • 18Ferguson
  • 31King
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
2,334

Match Stats

Home TeamRochdaleAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away9
Corners
Home3
Away14
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Rochdale 3, Millwall 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rochdale 3, Millwall 3.

Attempt saved. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Tony Craig (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Joe Bunney.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Joe Bunney.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces Aiden O'Brien.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Joe Bunney.

Attempt saved. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Oliver Rathbone replaces Callum Camps.

Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).

Byron Webster (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Callum Butcher (Millwall) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Callum Camps (Rochdale).

Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Steve Morison (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Rochdale) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Callum Camps.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Joseph Rafferty replaces Peter Vincenti.

Jamie Allen (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Rochdale 3, Millwall 3. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Foul by Callum Butcher (Millwall).

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Calvin Andrew.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Conrad Logan.

Attempt saved. Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Jimmy McNulty (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Callum Butcher (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jimmy McNulty (Rochdale).

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Peter Vincenti.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Joe Bunney.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Mahlon Romeo replaces Shaun Cummings.

Attempt missed. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaun Williams (Millwall).

Goal!

Goal! Rochdale 3, Millwall 2. Callum Camps (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Jed Wallace.

Booking

Tony Craig (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ian Henderson (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd38239673433078
2Bolton38219860342672
3Fleetwood381911855361968
4Bradford391618552361666
5Scunthorpe3918101166462064
6Southend3816121058471160
7Millwall37161295344960
8Bristol Rovers391512125858057
9Oxford Utd38167155146555
10Rochdale37159135854454
11Walsall391314124749-253
12Peterborough391410155454052
13Wimbledon381215114946351
14Northampton39147185763-649
15Charlton391017124946347
16MK Dons381211154849-147
17Bury39129185764-745
18Gillingham391112165167-1645
19Oldham391014152638-1244
20Shrewsbury381110174153-1243
21Port Vale371011164259-1741
22Swindon3999214059-1936
23Chesterfield3989223763-2633
24Coventry39611223260-2829
View full League One table

Top Stories

