Rochdale 3-3 Millwall

Ian Henderson celebrates scoring Rochdale's second goal against Millwall

League One promotion chasers Rochdale and Millwall took a point each in a six-goal thriller at Spotland.

Lee Gregory's penalty, after Jake Cooper was fouled, put Millwall ahead and Gregory then set up Aiden O'Brien.

But Rochdale were level before the break as Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's volley into the corner was followed by Ian Henderson scoring from close range.

Callum Camps swept in to put the hosts ahead, before Jed Wallace blasted into the roof of the net to equalise.

The draw sees Millwall move level on points with sixth-placed Southend, while Rochdale remain 10th, six points adrift of the play-offs.

After Dale's Mendez-Laing was denied by the legs of Jordan Archer in the first minute, Millwall scored two goals within 11 minutes of each other, before Steve Morison missed a great opportunity for a third as he put his close-range shot wide.

Mendez-Laing's low drive into the corner reduced the arrears and Henderson equalised shortly after seeing his overhead shot shave the post, while Camps put the home side in front when the visitors failed to deal with a corner.

Millwall pushed for an equaliser and O'Brien's volley was spectacularly saved by Rochdale keeper Conrad Logan, before Wallace drew his side level scoring at the back post.