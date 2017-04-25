League One
Walsall0Port Vale1

Walsall 0-1 Port Vale

By Ged Scott

BBC Sport at the Banks's Stadium

Chris Eagles
Chris Eagles has scored four goals in 19 league appearances for Port Vale

Chris Eagles hit a stunning late winner to beat Walsall and keep Port Vale's League One survival hopes alive.

The veteran winger, Vale's best player on the night, hit a superb right-foot angled drive from the edge of the area which arrowed into the top left corner.

Vale's victory lifts them to within a point of 20th-placed Gillingham.

It also means that neither 19th-placed Bury, a point better off, and 18th-placed Shrewsbury Town are safe going into Sunday's final round of fixtures.

Vale would have to win again at Fleetwood on Sunday to have a chance of staying up, unless Gillingham lose by six goals or more at Northampton - in which case a point would do.

But, if Vale do win, Bury and Shrewsbury (although that would need a 10-goal turnaround) might also need a point to be safe.

Port Vale
Port Vale players celebrate Chris Eagles' goal

In a well contested first half, the visitors twice went close early on, from Sam Foley's overhead kick and a Remie Streete header, while Dan Turner fired their best chance over just before the break.

The Saddlers went closest to breaking the deadlock before in the first period when Kieron Morris's left-foot curler hit the bar, before James O'Connor's header was brilliantly tipped over by Vale keeper Leonardo Fasan.

Fasan kept Vale in it with another fingertip save to foil Amadou Bakayoko's attempted lob on the hour mark.

But Vale generally looked the more likely side to score the longer the game went on, especially when Eagles was on the ball, as he supplied a dangerous stream of right-wing crosses, one of which Sam Foley headed wide from six yards.

It was fitting that the 31-year-old former Manchester United youngster should score the winner to give caretaker boss Michael Brown's side at least a chance - and send Vale's 462 travelling fans into rapture after their timely first away win since October.

Line-ups

Walsall

  • 13MacGillivray
  • 16Preston
  • 4O'Connor
  • 24RobertsBooked at 32mins
  • 5McCarthy
  • 7Chambers
  • 6Dobson
  • 2Edwards
  • 11Morris
  • 20BakayokoSubstituted forCandlinat 83'minutes
  • 25KouhyarSubstituted forHayles-Dochertyat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 15Kinsella
  • 22Sangha
  • 33Makris
  • 34Vann
  • 35Hayles-Docherty
  • 36Candlin
  • 37Ganley

Port Vale

  • 38FasanBooked at 90mins
  • 6Taylor
  • 4StreeteBooked at 90mins
  • 24Smith
  • 19Tanser
  • 12Pugh
  • 44EaglesSubstituted forBikey Amougouat 87'minutes
  • 11Foley
  • 14ThomasSubstituted forKellyat 70'minutes
  • 31Reeves
  • 18TurnerSubstituted forHooperat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mehmet
  • 7Kelly
  • 10Hooper
  • 20Geraldo Rosa
  • 28de Freitas
  • 30Shalaj
  • 39Bikey Amougou
Referee:
John Busby
Attendance:
4,266

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamPort Vale
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home12
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Walsall 0, Port Vale 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Walsall 0, Port Vale 1.

George Dobson (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Pugh (Port Vale).

Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by William Reeves (Port Vale).

Booking

André Bikey (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Mitchell Candlin (Walsall).

André Bikey (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Kieron Morris (Walsall).

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. André Bikey replaces Chris Eagles.

Foul by Matt Preston (Walsall).

Sam Kelly (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Walsall 0, Port Vale 1. Chris Eagles (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

Attempt blocked. Danny Pugh (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. William Reeves (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Mitchell Candlin replaces Amadou Bakayoko.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Nathan Smith.

Attempt blocked. Jason McCarthy (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. William Reeves (Port Vale) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Tobias Hayles-Docherty (Walsall).

Remie Streete (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tobias Hayles-Docherty (Walsall).

Scott Tanser (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Adam Chambers.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Sam Kelly replaces Jerome Thomas because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Tobias Hayles-Docherty replaces Maz Kouhyar.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Matt Preston.

Remie Streete (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).

Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. JJ Hooper replaces Dan Turner.

Attempt missed. William Reeves (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Danny Pugh.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Leonardo Fasan.

Attempt saved. Maz Kouhyar (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Matt Preston (Walsall).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 25th April 2017

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd452910689454497
2Bolton4524111065362983
3Fleetwood4523121064432181
4Scunthorpe4523101277532479
5Bradford452018761421978
6Millwall451913136254870
7Southend4519121469531669
8Rochdale451911157061968
9Oxford Utd451991763521166
10Bristol Rovers451812156566-166
11Peterborough451711176259362
12MK Dons451513175657-158
13Walsall451416155054-458
14Charlton451318145753457
15Wimbledon451317155255-356
16Northampton451410216073-1352
17Oldham451216173144-1352
18Shrewsbury451312204661-1551
19Bury451311216172-1150
20Gillingham451213205979-2049
21Port Vale451212214570-2548
22Swindon451111234463-1944
23Coventry45912243665-2939
24Chesterfield45910264175-3437
View full League One table

Top Stories

Related to this story