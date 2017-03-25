Oldham Athletic 1-1 Sheffield United

Match ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Sheffield United 1.
League One leaders Sheffield United stretched their unbeaten run to 10 games but had to settle for a draw at Oldham.
The Blades came from behind to earn their point, with Jay O'Shea's fine strike cancelling out a first-half effort from home striker Tope Obadeyi.
Oldham, whose own good form has lifted them out of the relegation zone, wasted a great chance to open the scoring when Josh Law headed over from Lee Erwin's far-post cross.
But they made no mistake in the 44th minute as Paul Green combined with Law, whose cross from the right gave Obadeyi a simple tap-in from two yards.
Erwin went close to doubling Oldham's lead, glancing a header inches off target after he was well found by Chris Taylor.
Instead the visitors levelled five minutes into the second half as James Hanson's touch set up O'Shea for an excellent finish from just inside the box.
United's goal lifted their game, but they struggled to create openings until the closing stages when Billy Sharp fired over before being denied by home goalkeeper Connor Ripley.
Line-ups
Oldham
- 1Ripley
- 4WilsonSubstituted forEdmundsonat 45'minutes
- 26Clarke
- 5Gerrard
- 2Law
- 28Green
- 24FaneBooked at 42minsSubstituted forFlynnat 89'minutes
- 8Banks
- 12Taylor
- 30Obadeyi
- 19ErwinSubstituted forNgooat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Flynn
- 11Croft
- 13Kettings
- 14Ngoo
- 15Edmundson
- 17Mantack
- 18Osei
Sheff Utd
- 25Moore
- 19Ebanks-Landell
- 13Wright
- 5O'Connell
- 18FreemanBooked at 71mins
- 6BashamBooked at 21mins
- 4Fleck
- 11DoneSubstituted forLaveryat 77'minutesSubstituted forClarkeat 90'minutes
- 26O'SheaSubstituted forCouttsat 72'minutes
- 16Hanson
- 10Sharp
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 9Lavery
- 15Coutts
- 20Wilson
- 27Clarke
- 32Chapman
- 44Carruthers
- Referee:
- Eddie Ilderton
- Attendance:
- 8,448
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Sheffield United 1.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Peter Clarke (Oldham Athletic) because of an injury.
(Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Connor Ripley (Oldham Athletic) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Leon Clarke replaces Caolan Lavery because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Ryan Flynn replaces Ousmane Fane.
Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Tope Obadeyi (Oldham Athletic).
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Michael Ngoo replaces Lee Erwin.
Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Erwin (Oldham Athletic).
Lee Erwin (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. James Hanson (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Caolan Lavery replaces Matt Done because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Oldham Athletic).
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by John Fleck.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Simon Moore.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Paul Coutts replaces Jay O'Shea.
Booking
Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris Taylor (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United).
George Edmundson (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jay O'Shea (Sheffield United).
Paul Green (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. Lee Erwin (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic).
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Jake M Wright.
Attempt missed. Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.