Chris Dagnall: Crewe striker 'a League Two Michael Owen' - David Artell

Chris Dagnall is Crewe's top scorer this season with 12 goals, taking his career tally to 125

Crewe striker Chris Dagnall's timely goalscoring form in recent weeks has led to his boss David Artell comparing him to ex-England striker Michael Owen.

Having scored just five goals in his first 31 outings this season, 30-year-old Dagnall has netted seven times in his last six League Two appearances.

And Artell is indebted to his role in the five wins in nine games which have lifted Crewe 13 points clear of danger.

"He's a goalscorer, a box player," Artell told BBC Radio Stoke.

"He's a League Two Michael Owen. He didn't score from 25 or 30 yards either.

"Michael Owen scored his goals from nought to eight yards, and Chris's latest two (in Saturday's 2-0 home win over Colchester) were both from nought to eight yards.

"I played against Chris and I didn't like playing against him. I didn't mind when he was playing out wide but, if you can get in the right areas, you'll score goals and he's a good finisher."

Michael Owen scored 220 goals in his club career, the majority of them for Liverpool, as well as 40 for England

Ex-Tranmere, Rochdale, Scunthorpe, Barnsley, Coventry, Leyton Orient and Hibernian striker Dagnall managed only two league goals in his first 27 games for Crewe after being brought in last summer by previous boss Steve Davis.

But, following Ryan Lowe's return to Bury, a switch to a three-man attack alongside George Cooper and on-loan Jordan Bowery has reaped dividends for Dagnall in particular.

After getting his current run going with two goals in the 5-0 home win over Grimsby, he then scored in his next two matches, the last of them as the Alex came back from 2-0 down to draw at Blackpool.

He was sent off early on in the home defeat by Stevenage, but has scored three times in two games after serving a three-match suspension.