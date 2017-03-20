Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal Ladies won the competition for a record 14th time in May 2016

Holders Arsenal Ladies have been drawn away to 2012 winners Birmingham City in the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals.

In an all-top-flight last-eight draw, 2015 winners Chelsea were handed a home tie against Sunderland, while league champions Manchester City face a trip to newly-promoted Bristol City.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will host 2015 finalists Notts County.

The ties will be played on Sunday, one week on from the fifth round, in which Arsenal beat Tottenham 10-0.

All of the last-16 ties resulted in home wins, with World Player of the Year Carli Lloyd making her Man City debut in their 1-0 victory over fellow-Women's Super League One club Reading on Saturday.

Arsenal's convincing win over third-tier Tottenham on Sunday was one of three local derbies, with Birmingham overcoming West Brom 2-0 and Liverpool seeing off Everton 2-1.

Notts County beat Yeovil Town 3-2 to reach the last eight, while Sunderland beat second-tier Aston Villa.

Chelsea knocked out six-time winners Doncaster Rovers Belles 7-0 and Bristol City eliminated Millwall Lionesses 5-0.

Winning clubs will receive £4,000 each in prize money for a victory in the quarter-finals, have earned £3,000 for progressing from the last 16.

This year's final will be held at Wembley on Saturday, 13 May.

Quarter-final draw

Birmingham City Ladies v Arsenal Ladies

Chelsea Ladies v Sunderland AFC Women

Bristol City Women v Manchester City Women

Liverpool Ladies v Notts County Ladies