Match ends, Sheffield United 2, Millwall 0.
Sheffield United 2-0 Millwall
Jack O'Connell and Kieron Freeman scored in either half as Sheffield United extended their lead at the top of League One to seven points with victory over Millwall.
O'Connell struck in the 16th minute, finding the net with a header after meeting a John Fleck cross.
Paul Coutts went close to adding a second soon after when his drive was tipped over by goalkeeper Jordan Archer.
There was a change in goal for Millwall in the 26th minute when the injured Archer was taken off after receiving treatment and replaced by Tom King.
United striker James Hanson then headed wide from a Fleck cross.
Early in the second half, a free-kick from Millwall's Jed Wallace was comfortably saved by Simon Moore.
Freeman then increased the home side's lead after 55 minutes with a low finish from inside the area.
As Millwall looked for a way back, Ben Thompson had a long-range effort saved by Moore and Lee Gregory headed over.
Gregory also shot wide after being put through by Wallace as Millwall failed to get on the scoresheet.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 25Moore
- 6Basham
- 13WrightBooked at 31mins
- 5O'Connell
- 18Freeman
- 15Coutts
- 21DuffySubstituted forCarruthersat 67'minutes
- 4FleckBooked at 90mins
- 24Lafferty
- 16Hanson
- 10SharpSubstituted forO'Sheaat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 11Done
- 20Wilson
- 26O'Shea
- 27Clarke
- 32Chapman
- 44Carruthers
Millwall
- 1ArcherSubstituted forKingat 26'minutes
- 12Romeo
- 17Webster
- 24Cooper
- 5CraigSubstituted forO'Brienat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14Wallace
- 8ThompsonBooked at 45mins
- 6Williams
- 18Ferguson
- 10OnyedinmaSubstituted forMorisonat 51'minutes
- 9Gregory
Substitutes
- 2Cummings
- 4Hutchinson
- 7Worrall
- 16Butcher
- 20Morison
- 22O'Brien
- 31King
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 20,832
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 2, Millwall 0.
Booking
Steve Morison (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Booking
John Fleck (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Chris Basham.
Delay in match Shane Ferguson (Millwall) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Jay O'Shea replaces Billy Sharp.
John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aiden O'Brien (Millwall).
Attempt saved. Shaun Williams (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jake M Wright.
Foul by James Hanson (Sheffield United).
Jake Cooper (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Simon Moore (Sheffield United) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jake M Wright.
John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jed Wallace (Millwall).
Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Aiden O'Brien replaces Tony Craig.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Samir Carruthers replaces Mark Duffy.
Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Gregory (Millwall).
James Hanson (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).
Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Ben Thompson (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Tony Craig.
Hand ball by Steve Morison (Millwall).
Foul by Mark Duffy (Sheffield United).
Tony Craig (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 2, Millwall 0. Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mark Duffy.
Foul by James Hanson (Sheffield United).
Byron Webster (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Hanson (Sheffield United).
Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.