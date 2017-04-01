Barnsley 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Angus MacDonald's goal against Sheffield Wednesday was his first in the league for Barnsley

Angus MacDonald scored in stoppage time as Barnsley snatched a deserved draw against promotion-chasing local rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell.

MacDonald superbly headed Adam Hammill's cross past Keiren Westwood after constant Tykes pressure.

Sam Winnall, who left Barnsley to join the Owls in January, had earlier tapped the visitors in front, having been booed by the home fans throughout.

Wednesday are now seventh, one point below sixth-placed Fulham.

Carlos Carvalhal's side dropped out of the play-off places after the Cottagers relegated their South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.

Sheffield Wednesday, who had occupied a top-six spot since December, have now won just one of their past seven matches and are without a victory in four.

That sequence looked to be coming to an end when Winnall capitalised on a defensive mistake to tap into an empty net.

But substitute Adam Armstrong was twice denied by Westwood before MacDonald, who had earlier had an attempt cleared off the line, eventually hauled Barnsley level.

The home side may even have taken all three points had Matty James not volleyed over the crossbar when well placed with the game's final attack.

Barnsley are 13th in the table after winning only one of their past 11 matches.

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom: "I would have been upset if we had not got something out of the game, but I would have been delighted if we had got three points with the chances at the end.

"What could go wrong did go wrong, but it shows the spirit and determination to come out and get something out of the game.

"We know Wednesday are a good side with the ball so we did a lot of work on our shape and I was pleased with it.

"The second half had a lot of tactical shifts and changes in momentum. There were a lot of positives in terms of attitudes and application from the players today."

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal: "The goalkeepers almost didn't have a save to make in the first half but in the second half we started to press higher.

"We achieved one goal and should have had more to finish the game. During that period we didn't feel any real threats to our goal.

"If you don't score the second goal all teams are very strong mentally and believe they can score in the last minutes, which is what happened today.

"We played for the three points and with good discipline. We didn't play fantastic football but we played with discipline."