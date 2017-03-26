Bradley Lowery: Terminally ill Sunderland fan appears as England mascot

Bradley Lowery walked out alongside his favourite Sunderland player Jermain Defoe

Terminally ill five-year-old Bradley Lowery led out the England team at Wembley for Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

The young Sunderland fan was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013, and developed a new tumour in February.

Although Joe Hart was captain, he swapped places with Jermain Defoe in the tunnel so he and Bradley could lead the teams out.

Bradley covered his ears as he walked out to loud cheers at Wembley.

Bradley was also mascot for Everton against Chelsea, but he has found a hero and "best mate" in Defoe after walking out alongside him as mascot for his beloved Sunderland against Chelsea. The 34-year-old striker has gone on to visit him in hospital.

It was an emotional day at Wembley as tributes were paid to the victims of the Westminster attack in central London on Wednesday, as well as former England manager Graham Taylor who died in January.

England captain Joe Hart let Jermain Defoe and Bradley Lowery lead out the teams.

Bradley covered his ears as he received a loud reception from both sets of fans at Wembley.

Bradley Lowery was carried by his "hero and best mate" Jermain Defoe

Bradley was all smiles as he lined up with the England players for the national anthems.

Jermain Defoe went on to score after hugging his lucky mascot Bradley