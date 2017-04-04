League One
Shrewsbury1Millwall2

Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Millwall

Millwall's play-off charge gathered pace with a win at struggling Shrewsbury.

The Lions looked the more dangerous side in the early stages and experienced striker Steve Morison twice hammered efforts over the crossbar.

There was little goalmouth action at either end until Millwall broke the deadlock in the 35th minute.

Morison helped on a free-kick from Tony Craig and central defender Byron Webster fired a shot on the turn from 15 yards into the bottom corner of the net.

Shrewsbury almost equalised early in the second half but visiting right-back Mahlon Romeo's clearance from Shaun Whalley's cross just went over the bar.

Millwall doubled their advantage in the 77th minute, Shaun Hutchinson turning in the loose ball from close range after Shrewsbury were unable to clear Shane Ferguson's free-kick.

Shrewsbury, now without a win in six games, grabbed a late consolation when Whalley, set up by Stephen Humphrys, squeezed a shot past goalkeeper Tom King.

Millwall are now only outside the play-off places on goal difference while Shrewsbury remain in the relegation zone.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

  • 1Leutwiler
  • 2RileySubstituted forGrimmerat 36'minutes
  • 22Nsiala
  • 3Sadler
  • 12Brown
  • 7Whalley
  • 16Morris
  • 18Deegan
  • 23RodmanBooked at 52mins
  • 45Payne
  • 19LadapoSubstituted forRobertsat 68'minutesSubstituted forHumphrysat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Humphrys
  • 10Dodds
  • 14Grimmer
  • 20Leitch-Smith
  • 21Halstead
  • 24El-Abd
  • 27Roberts

Millwall

  • 31King
  • 12Romeo
  • 4HutchinsonBooked at 83mins
  • 17Webster
  • 5CraigBooked at 90mins
  • 14WallaceSubstituted forWorrallat 81'minutes
  • 8Thompson
  • 6Williams
  • 22O'BrienSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 70'minutes
  • 18FergusonSubstituted forButcherat 86'minutes
  • 20MorisonBooked at 54mins

Substitutes

  • 2Cummings
  • 7Worrall
  • 10Onyedinma
  • 16Butcher
  • 24Cooper
  • 26Abdou
  • 40Girling
Referee:
Mark Haywood
Attendance:
4,712

Match Stats

Home TeamShrewsburyAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 1, Millwall 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 1, Millwall 2.

Booking

Tony Craig (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Tony Craig (Millwall).

Attempt missed. Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).

Goal!

Goal! Shrewsbury Town 1, Millwall 2. Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephen Humphrys.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Callum Butcher replaces Shane Ferguson.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Shaun Hutchinson.

Attempt missed. Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Booking

Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt saved. Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. David Worrall replaces Jed Wallace.

Foul by Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town).

Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Shrewsbury Town 0, Millwall 2. Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Stephen Humphrys replaces Tyler Roberts because of an injury.

Foul by Gary Deegan (Shrewsbury Town).

Ben Thompson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Gary Deegan (Shrewsbury Town).

Shane Ferguson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces Aiden O'Brien.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Tyler Roberts replaces Freddie Ladapo.

Jack Grimmer (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Shane Ferguson (Millwall).

Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aiden O'Brien (Millwall).

Stefan Payne (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mahlon Romeo (Millwall).

Attempt missed. Ben Thompson (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jed Wallace (Millwall).

Booking

Steve Morison (Millwall) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.

Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Attempt saved. Steve Morison (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd402410676443282
2Bolton412310863342979
3Fleetwood401912955371869
4Bradford411718655391669
5Scunthorpe4119101270511967
6Southend4118121163481566
7Millwall411812115849966
8Rochdale411710146659761
9Bristol Rovers411612136059160
10Oxford Utd40178155647959
11Peterborough411610155754358
12MK Dons411412155351254
13Wimbledon411315135251154
14Walsall401314134750-353
15Northampton41149185864-651
16Charlton411017144950-147
17Bury411210195869-1146
18Oldham411015162742-1545
19Gillingham411112185371-1845
20Port Vale401112174462-1845
21Shrewsbury411110204259-1743
22Swindon41119214259-1742
23Chesterfield41810233866-2834
24Coventry40711223360-2732
View full League One table

Top Stories