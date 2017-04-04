Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Aston Villa 1-0 Queens Park Rangers
Jonathan Kodjia scored his seventh goal in seven games as Aston Villa picked up a fourth win in a row against QPR.
Albert Adomah had already hit the post before Ivorian Kodjia blasted low into the net from Leandro Bacuna's pass.
The rest of the half was low key though Villa could have extended their lead after the break, Nathan Baker's header cleared off the line by Massimo Luongo.
Rangers had good spells but created few clear chances, substitute Matt Smith heading just wide with his first touch.
Villa remain 11th, nine points from the final play-off spot with six games to play, while Ian Holloway's side slip to 16th in the Championship table.
Kodjia has now scored in four consecutive home games, with Steve Bruce's side winning seven of their last eight games following a run of seven defeats in nine.
The R's have now gone eight league games without a victory at Villa Park, last winning in 1992 courtesy of Les Ferdinand's strike.
QPR are 10 points clear of safety, but have won just one of their last seven away league matches.
Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce:
"They have found the resilience which is required in the Championship. To concede only one goal in eight games is an incredible turnaround.
"It is a shame we are not four or five points closer to the play-offs but that is where we are at the moment.
"With six games to go we have probably given ourselves too much to do but we are making a fist of it which is good."
QPR manager Ian Holloway:
"We looked a little bothered by the goal but as the game went on we gave a much better account of ourselves and felt a little aggrieved with the result.
"Kodjia cost £15m and he has certainly earned his money against us with two winning goals this season.
"But for me Steve Bruce is a world-class manager. People may laugh but you donot get four promotions at this level if you are not as good as he is. Actually I wanted him for England when he was out of work."
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 34Johnstone
- 21Hutton
- 12Chester
- 2Baker
- 3Taylor
- 5Lansbury
- 25Jedinak
- 7Bacuna
- 37AdomahSubstituted forHoganat 77'minutes
- 26KodjiaBooked at 87minsSubstituted forElphickat 90+1'minutes
- 23AmaviSubstituted forGreenat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Elphick
- 9Hogan
- 14Hourihane
- 16Bree
- 19Green
- 31Bunn
- 40Grealish
QPR
- 1Smithies
- 29FurlongSubstituted forPetrassoat 75'minutes
- 5Onuoha
- 4Hall
- 3Bidwell
- 21Luongo
- 2Freeman
- 10GossSubstituted forWashingtonat 72'minutes
- 23N'Gbakoto
- 40SyllaSubstituted forSmithat 64'minutes
- 12MackieBooked at 24mins
Substitutes
- 9Washington
- 13Ingram
- 15Wszolek
- 17Smith
- 24Perch
- 25Petrasso
- 41Manning
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 27,154
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Attempt missed. Jamie Mackie (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Yeni N'Gbakoto (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Tommy Elphick replaces Jonathan Kodjia.
Attempt missed. Leandro Bacuna (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mile Jedinak following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Grant Hall.
Attempt blocked. Andre Green (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neil Taylor.
Attempt blocked. Andre Green (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neil Taylor.
Booking
Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa).
Michael Petrasso (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andre Green (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Andre Green replaces Jordan Amavi.
Attempt missed. Nathan Baker (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Henri Lansbury with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Nedum Onuoha.
Attempt blocked. Henri Lansbury (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Amavi.
Attempt saved. Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yeni N'Gbakoto.
Attempt missed. Jordan Amavi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Alan Hutton.
Foul by Michael Petrasso (Queens Park Rangers).
Jordan Amavi (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Scott Hogan replaces Albert Adomah.
Foul by Grant Hall (Queens Park Rangers).
Albert Adomah (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Alan Hutton.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Henri Lansbury.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Michael Petrasso replaces Darnell Furlong.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Henri Lansbury.
Attempt blocked. Yeni N'Gbakoto (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Conor Washington (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Conor Washington replaces Sean Goss.
Foul by Yeni N'Gbakoto (Queens Park Rangers).
Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa).
Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa).
Jamie Mackie (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.