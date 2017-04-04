Aston Villa 1-0 Queens Park Rangers

Jonathan Kodjia has scored 18 goals in 32 apperances for Aston Villa

Jonathan Kodjia scored his seventh goal in seven games as Aston Villa picked up a fourth win in a row against QPR.

Albert Adomah had already hit the post before Ivorian Kodjia blasted low into the net from Leandro Bacuna's pass.

The rest of the half was low key though Villa could have extended their lead after the break, Nathan Baker's header cleared off the line by Massimo Luongo.

Rangers had good spells but created few clear chances, substitute Matt Smith heading just wide with his first touch.

Villa remain 11th, nine points from the final play-off spot with six games to play, while Ian Holloway's side slip to 16th in the Championship table.

Kodjia has now scored in four consecutive home games, with Steve Bruce's side winning seven of their last eight games following a run of seven defeats in nine.

The R's have now gone eight league games without a victory at Villa Park, last winning in 1992 courtesy of Les Ferdinand's strike.

QPR are 10 points clear of safety, but have won just one of their last seven away league matches.

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce:

"They have found the resilience which is required in the Championship. To concede only one goal in eight games is an incredible turnaround.

"It is a shame we are not four or five points closer to the play-offs but that is where we are at the moment.

"With six games to go we have probably given ourselves too much to do but we are making a fist of it which is good."

QPR manager Ian Holloway:

"We looked a little bothered by the goal but as the game went on we gave a much better account of ourselves and felt a little aggrieved with the result.

"Kodjia cost £15m and he has certainly earned his money against us with two winning goals this season.

"But for me Steve Bruce is a world-class manager. People may laugh but you donot get four promotions at this level if you are not as good as he is. Actually I wanted him for England when he was out of work."