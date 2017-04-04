Match ends, Brentford 2, Leeds United 0.
Brentford 2-0 Leeds United
-
- From the section Football
Leeds United conceded two first-half goals at Brentford on their way to a second away defeat in four days.
Romaine Sawyers fired the Bees ahead with a first-time finish after Robert Green had parried a Sergi Canos effort.
Canos was also involved in Brentford's second, his powerful shot saved into the path of Lasse Vibe to slot home.
Pontus Jansson had a header cleared off the line as the visitors improved while Modou Barrow and Kemar Roofe forced near post saves from Daniel Bentley.
Garry Monk's Leeds remain fifth, but are now just three points ahead of sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday and have a five-point buffer over Fulham in seventh.
Brentford, 12th in the Championship, could have won by more as Green made a double save from Vibe and Florian Jozefzoon, while Chris Wood had a late penalty appeal waved away for the away side.
The only negative for the hosts was seeing midfielder Nico Yennaris limp off with a hip problem in the second half.
Victory for Dean Smith's side was their seventh from their previous eight home Tuesday night league games, while the Bees have conceded just four goals in their last eight meetings with Leeds.
Brentford manager Dean Smith: "We were very professional after the break and it was the first time they looked like a group of men.
"We showed composure, good movement and passing. All the boys were excellent in an outstanding first half. We made Rob Green make some good saves and I was pleased with the quality of the goals.
"If Romaine Sawyers keeps performing like that his detractors will get fewer and fewer. His first 70 minutes on Saturday were good but he was excellent for the 90 tonight."
Leeds manager Garry Monk: " "It's not often we have had to face back-to-back defeats this season, but we can't feel sorry for ourselves. We are still in a strong position, the same as we were two games ago.
"At the start of the season, nobody would have thought we would be where we are now. This group isn't prepared to let all of the hard work put in throughout the season go to waste."
"Credit to them and how they played because they deserved the win. I've watched a lot of Brentford this season and that's one of the best first-half displays I've seen from them."
Line-ups
Brentford
- 1Bentley
- 20Clarke
- 6Dean
- 29Barbet
- 22Henry
- 15WoodsSubstituted forKerschbaumerat 84'minutes
- 8YennarisSubstituted forMcCormackat 68'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 23Jota
- 19SawyersBooked at 84mins
- 47CanosSubstituted forJozefzoonat 74'minutes
- 21Vibe
Substitutes
- 7Jozefzoon
- 11Hofmann
- 12McCormack
- 14Egan
- 16Bonham
- 17Kerschbaumer
- 30Field
Leeds
- 1Green
- 2Ayling
- 5Bartley
- 18Jansson
- 28Berardi
- 26BridcuttSubstituted forDoukaraat 72'minutes
- 23Phillips
- 27BarrowSubstituted forRoofeat 68'minutes
- 19Hernández
- 15DallasSubstituted forPedraza Sagat 59'minutes
- 9Wood
Substitutes
- 7Roofe
- 11Doukara
- 12Silvestri
- 14O'Kane
- 21Taylor
- 25Vieira
- 29Pedraza Sag
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 10,759
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 2, Leeds United 0.
Offside, Brentford. Konstantin Kerschbaumer tries a through ball, but Lasse Vibe is caught offside.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Konstantin Kerschbaumer (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kemar Roofe (Leeds United).
Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Kyle Bartley.
Attempt blocked. Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantin Kerschbaumer.
Attempt saved. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jota.
Hand ball by Alfonso (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right.
Booking
Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.
Kyle Bartley (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Romaine Sawyers (Brentford).
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Konstantin Kerschbaumer replaces Ryan Woods because of an injury.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.
Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Ayling with a cross.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Harlee Dean.
Attempt blocked. Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lasse Vibe.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Robert Green.
Attempt saved. Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers with a through ball.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Robert Green.
Attempt saved. Jota (Brentford) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Jota (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Alan McCormack (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alfonso (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan McCormack (Brentford).
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Florian Jozefzoon replaces Sergi Canos.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Souleymane Doukara replaces Liam Bridcutt.
Attempt missed. Jota (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lasse Vibe.
Foul by Kyle Bartley (Leeds United).
Lasse Vibe (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Kemar Roofe replaces Modou Barrow.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.