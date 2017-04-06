Championship
Newcastle1Burton0

Newcastle United 1-0 Burton Albion

Matt Ritchie
Matt Ritchie saw his penalty disallowed by Keith Stroud, but made up for it with a glorious winner

Referee Keith Stroud was forced to apologise after he "misapplied the law" in Newcastle United's 1-0 Championship victory over Burton Albion.

The Magpies overhauled Brighton at the summit despite having a Matt Ritchie penalty disallowed when Stroud deemed that Dwight Gayle encroached. Instead of ordering a retake, the referee awarded a free-kick to the visitors.

Ritchie eventually settled the game with a curling shot from 20 yards.

Newcastle are a point above Brighton.

Both sides have played 40 games, and 10 clear of third-placed Huddersfield, who have a game in hand.

Referee misapplied law - PGMOL

Confusion surrounding the decision was eventually settled when Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body which oversees refereeing, issued a post-match statement about the 29th-minute penalty incident.

"As Matt Ritchie took the kick, Dwight Gayle encroached in the penalty area. An indirect free-kick was awarded to Burton, but the laws of the game state that that the penalty kick should have been retaken.

"Unfortunately the referee has misapplied the law. Keith and his team are understandably upset at the lapse in concentration and apologise for the mistake."

Stroud was due to take charge of the League One match between Gillingham and Millwall on Saturday but has now been stood down.

Newcastle players protest
Newcastle players protested following Keith Stroud's decision to rule out Matt Ritchie's penalty

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher told BBC Radio 5 live: "I saw the incident briefly on television.

"Unfortunately Keith Stroud has lost a bit of concentration and misapplied the laws of the game. It's an unfortunate error, one which he will be very upset about.

"I think the only thing that's got to happen is speak to the referee and find out his mindset at the time of the incident.

"Now, it's root cause and remedy. Ask how are we going to make sure this doesn't happen again - not just with Keith but with every other referee."

Newcastle winger Ritchie told BBC Newcastle: "I'm not too sure [what happened]. It's difficult because there's so much riding on it.

"Decisions like that which dictate what happens in people's lives are huge. You've got to channel that frustration into positive energy.

"I've never seen something like that before. I thought if there were players in the box then you had to retake the penalty. I thought that was going to be the outcome."

Matt Ritchie celebrates
Newcastle will be promoted to the Premier League if they win four of their final six games of the season

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez told BBC Radio 5 live: "Everyone has seen the incident. It was a strange decision. But we won a difficult game, we are at the top of the table and that is it."

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby: "I didn't think it was a penalty first of all, but I've no idea what happened. The referee makes a decision and we carry on.

Pressure at the top

Brighton's win against Birmingham on Tuesday put the onus on Newcastle to match their result in the race for promotion.

However, Benitez's side responded to the pressure with three points against a Burton side who went into the game having stunned promotion chasers Huddersfield on Saturday.

There was little to raise the pulse early on in the game as the visitors managed to stem the Magpies' threat, but Stroud's decision ramped up an atmosphere that threatened to boil over in frustration.

The reason for the decision was unclear to both sides, as evidenced by the five-minute stoppage while players and staff sought explanation from the officials.

What it did do was spark Newcastle into life, and after the break they were able to channel their emotions positively.

Once Ritchie had bent in his 15th goal of the season, they held on comfortably to return to the summit.

Line-ups

Newcastle

  • 26Darlow
  • 8Anita
  • 6LascellesBooked at 50mins
  • 18Mbemba
  • 3Dummett
  • 11Ritchie
  • 12Shelvey
  • 15Diamé
  • 30AtsuSubstituted forAmeobiat 89'minutes
  • 17Pérez
  • 9GayleSubstituted forMurphyat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Hanley
  • 19Haidara
  • 20Gouffran
  • 21Elliot
  • 27Gámez
  • 33Murphy
  • 34Ameobi

Burton

  • 1McLaughlin
  • 10AkinsSubstituted forDyerat 80'minutes
  • 4Mousinho
  • 3Brayford
  • 6Turner
  • 2Flanagan
  • 24ChristensenSubstituted forKightlyat 70'minutes
  • 30Murphy
  • 36Irvine
  • 9SordellSubstituted forWoodrowat 85'minutes
  • 19Varney

Substitutes

  • 5McFadzean
  • 11Dyer
  • 12Woodrow
  • 13Bywater
  • 14McCrory
  • 15Naylor
  • 28Kightly
Referee:
Keith Stroud
Attendance:
48,814

Match Stats

Home TeamNewcastleAway TeamBurton
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home22
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Newcastle United 1, Burton Albion 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Newcastle United 1, Burton Albion 0.

Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Sammy Ameobi.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Daryl Murphy replaces Dwight Gayle.

Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Varney (Burton Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Sammy Ameobi replaces Christian Atsu.

Attempt missed. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Ben Turner.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Cauley Woodrow replaces Marvin Sordell.

Foul by Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United).

Jon McLaughlin (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United).

John Mousinho (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Lloyd Dyer replaces Lucas Akins.

Offside, Burton Albion. Michael Kightly tries a through ball, but Luke Varney is caught offside.

Hand ball by Ben Turner (Burton Albion).

Foul by Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United).

Jackson Irvine (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match John Brayford (Burton Albion) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Luke Murphy (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. Ben Turner (Burton Albion) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Kightly.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Michael Kightly replaces Lasse Vigen Christensen.

Foul by Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United).

Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Newcastle United 1, Burton Albion 0. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey.

Attempt missed. Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dwight Gayle.

Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Dwight Gayle.

Attempt blocked. Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Dummett.

Attempt saved. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Dwight Gayle.

Attempt missed. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Atsu.

Offside, Newcastle United. Chancel Mbemba tries a through ball, but Christian Atsu is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.

Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Luke Murphy (Burton Albion).

Booking

Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

