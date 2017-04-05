Match ends, Celtic 1, Partick Thistle 1.
Celtic 1-1 Partick Thistle
-
- From the section Football
Scott Sinclair scored and missed a penalty as newly-crowned champions Celtic were held at home by Partick Thistle.
Sinclair finished off a neat pass from Patrick Roberts early in the second half for his 22nd goal of the season.
Ade Azeez levelled on 64 minutes, diverting home a low cross from Christie Elliott.
Celtic were awarded a penalty soon after but Tomas Cerny made a good diving save to thwart Sinclair.
Brendan Rodgers' side remain unbeaten domestically but Cerny's stop ended a run of 24 consecutive victories for Celtic in this fixture and makes it seven league games unbeaten for the Jags.
This was a deserved point for Partick Thistle, a point that takes ever closer to securing their place in the top-six. That would be deserved, too. They've made big strides this season under Alan Archibald.
In the opening half, Celtic had all the ball but few chances. They had Eboue Kouassi making his first start and strolling through the game like it was a training session, but Cerny wasn't exactly peppered with shots to save.
Kouassi had one that went over, Roberts had one that was easily saved, Nir Bitton had another on target, but Cerny slapped it away.
Ade Azeez had Thistle's only effort. Mostly, they had eight, nine, ten men behind the ball; hustling, harrying, stifling. That would change soon enough.
Roberts' vision and precision was the key that broke the game open, his pass in behind a retreating defence finding Sinclair, who beat Cerny with ease. At that point the smart money would have been on Celtic kicking clear with more goals, but the game took a shock twist.
Thistle have been terrific this season, losing just two games in the league this year. They weren't cowed by Celtic's goal. The opposite, in fact. They were galvanised by it.
Celtic were exposed at left-back when Elliott got the better of Erik Sviatchenko and found Azeez who put away the equaliser.
Celtic had a golden chance to go back in front when Sinclair went down in the box and won a penalty, which he took and had saved wonderfully by Cerny.
Again, Thistle responded. They had Kris Doolan and Chris Erskine on the pitch by now and they threatened. Erksine put Azeez away on goal. Celtic Park held its breath. Azeez couldn't execute under pressure from a scrambling Celtic defence.
Rodgers brought on Stuart Armstrong and fit-again Tom Rogic to add more creativity to the mix but Thistle never blinked. They gave as good as they got in the second half and deserved their point in the home of the champions - another landmark in an increasingly fine season.
Post-match reaction
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "First half, I thought we were very good. We were just missing that bit of penetration to get in behind Partick, who were very well organised.
"Second half, we score a fantastic goal. Then we made changes and there was a bit of disruption. Now the league is won, we're looking at a game time for players and amidst that change when we were adapting to the system, they got the goal.
"Then they showed why they are a team that hasn't conceded many goals.
"I'm proud of the players because sometimes a game like that can get away from you. After the huge high of the weekend, it can go the other way but the players' concentration was really good.
"Our job now is to peak for the semi-final [against Rangers on 23 April]. If there was a game to give one or two a rest it was going to be tonight."
Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "I think it's a bonus point.
"The first half was a bit like a training exercise for Celtic. It was the worst we've played here in terms of passing the ball in my time as manager but they were working ever so hard. Much better in the second half in terms of keeping the ball and creating openings.
"I thought they were going to nick the win because we've lost a late goal here before. Delighted with the point. It was a good performance."
Line-ups
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 23Lustig
- 5Simunovic
- 28Sviatchenko
- 12Gamboa
- 88KouassiSubstituted forRogicat 62'minutes
- 6BittonBooked at 90mins
- 42McGregorSubstituted forAitchisonat 77'minutes
- 3IzaguirreSubstituted forArmstrongat 62'minutes
- 11Sinclair
- 27Roberts
Substitutes
- 2K Touré
- 14Armstrong
- 18Rogic
- 26Bailly
- 53Henderson
- 63Tierney
- 76Aitchison
Partick Thistle
- 1Cerny
- 17KeownBooked at 89mins
- 15Devine
- 5Lindsay
- 14Elliott
- 13Barton
- 30McCarthySubstituted forErskineat 73'minutes
- 19Edwards
- 3BoothBooked at 51mins
- 7AmooSubstituted forDoolanat 55'minutes
- 16AzeezBooked at 65mins
Substitutes
- 2Dumbuya
- 9Doolan
- 10Erskine
- 11Lawless
- 26McLaughlin
- 27Nisbet
- 35Ridgers
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 54,047
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 1, Partick Thistle 1.
Attempt blocked. Cristian Gamboa (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Lindsay (Partick Thistle).
Booking
Nir Bitton (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nir Bitton (Celtic).
Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Niall Keown (Partick Thistle).
Attempt blocked. Nir Bitton (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Niall Keown (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Niall Keown (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Erik Sviatchenko (Celtic).
Adebayo Azeez (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).
Liam Lindsay (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle).
Cristian Gamboa (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Niall Keown.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Jack Aitchison replaces Callum McGregor.
Attempt missed. Cristian Gamboa (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Mikael Lustig (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Nir Bitton.
Attempt blocked. Adebayo Azeez (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Chris Erskine replaces Andrew McCarthy.
Cristian Gamboa (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).
Attempt blocked. Adebayo Azeez (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Tomás Cerny.
Penalty saved! Scott Sinclair (Celtic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Penalty Celtic. Cristian Gamboa draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Callum Booth (Partick Thistle) after a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Adebayo Azeez (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 1, Partick Thistle 1. Adebayo Azeez (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christie Elliott.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Stuart Armstrong replaces Emilio Izaguirre.