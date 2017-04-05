Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Celtic 1-1 Partick Thistle, Scottish Premiership

Scott Sinclair scored and missed a penalty as newly-crowned champions Celtic were held at home by Partick Thistle.

Sinclair finished off a neat pass from Patrick Roberts early in the second half for his 22nd goal of the season.

Ade Azeez levelled on 64 minutes, diverting home a low cross from Christie Elliott.

Celtic were awarded a penalty soon after but Tomas Cerny made a good diving save to thwart Sinclair.

Brendan Rodgers' side remain unbeaten domestically but Cerny's stop ended a run of 24 consecutive victories for Celtic in this fixture and makes it seven league games unbeaten for the Jags.

This was a deserved point for Partick Thistle, a point that takes ever closer to securing their place in the top-six. That would be deserved, too. They've made big strides this season under Alan Archibald.

In the opening half, Celtic had all the ball but few chances. They had Eboue Kouassi making his first start and strolling through the game like it was a training session, but Cerny wasn't exactly peppered with shots to save.

Azeez celebrates his equaliser for in-form Thistle

Kouassi had one that went over, Roberts had one that was easily saved, Nir Bitton had another on target, but Cerny slapped it away.

Ade Azeez had Thistle's only effort. Mostly, they had eight, nine, ten men behind the ball; hustling, harrying, stifling. That would change soon enough.

Roberts' vision and precision was the key that broke the game open, his pass in behind a retreating defence finding Sinclair, who beat Cerny with ease. At that point the smart money would have been on Celtic kicking clear with more goals, but the game took a shock twist.

Thistle have been terrific this season, losing just two games in the league this year. They weren't cowed by Celtic's goal. The opposite, in fact. They were galvanised by it.

Rogic made his first Celtic appearance of the year as a second-half replacement

Celtic were exposed at left-back when Elliott got the better of Erik Sviatchenko and found Azeez who put away the equaliser.

Celtic had a golden chance to go back in front when Sinclair went down in the box and won a penalty, which he took and had saved wonderfully by Cerny.

Again, Thistle responded. They had Kris Doolan and Chris Erskine on the pitch by now and they threatened. Erksine put Azeez away on goal. Celtic Park held its breath. Azeez couldn't execute under pressure from a scrambling Celtic defence.

Rodgers brought on Stuart Armstrong and fit-again Tom Rogic to add more creativity to the mix but Thistle never blinked. They gave as good as they got in the second half and deserved their point in the home of the champions - another landmark in an increasingly fine season.

Post-match reaction

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "First half, I thought we were very good. We were just missing that bit of penetration to get in behind Partick, who were very well organised.

"Second half, we score a fantastic goal. Then we made changes and there was a bit of disruption. Now the league is won, we're looking at a game time for players and amidst that change when we were adapting to the system, they got the goal.

'Our job now is to peak for semi-final'

"Then they showed why they are a team that hasn't conceded many goals.

"I'm proud of the players because sometimes a game like that can get away from you. After the huge high of the weekend, it can go the other way but the players' concentration was really good.

"Our job now is to peak for the semi-final [against Rangers on 23 April]. If there was a game to give one or two a rest it was going to be tonight."

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "I think it's a bonus point.

"The first half was a bit like a training exercise for Celtic. It was the worst we've played here in terms of passing the ball in my time as manager but they were working ever so hard. Much better in the second half in terms of keeping the ball and creating openings.

"I thought they were going to nick the win because we've lost a late goal here before. Delighted with the point. It was a good performance."