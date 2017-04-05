Close menu
Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton3Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace1

Southampton 3-1 Crystal Palace

By Gary SmeeBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Football

Maya Yoshida
Maya Yoshida puts Southampton in front with his first Premier League goal of the season

Late goals from Maya Yoshida and James Ward-Prowse earned Southampton victory over Crystal Palace in an entertaining game at St Mary's.

With seven minutes to go, Japan defender Yoshida tapped into an empty net to put Saints 2-1 in front, before Ward-Prowse slotted in a Cedric Soares cross moments later.

Christian Benteke had given the visitors a first-half lead, finishing a superb team move from close-range.

Nathan Redmond levelled in controversial circumstances for the hosts on the stroke of half-time, volleying in Steven Davis' cross after the Southampton skipper had appeared to barge Wilfried Zaha off the ball.

Both sides looked set for a point apiece, before the late drama which moved Southampton nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Despite four wins on the bounce before facing Saints, including a surprise victory at leaders Chelsea on Saturday, Palace remain deep in relegation trouble - three points above the bottom three.

Should Saints' leveller have stood?

The game-changing moment just before the break left Palace's players incensed, with Zaha having to be restrained by his team-mates as the teams headed down the tunnel at half-time.

Davis' seemingly heavy challenge on the Ivory Coast winger saw a number of Palace players protest towards referee Roger East, but Saints played on and Redmond coolly finished past a static defence.

However, Palace may have been fortunate to get away with two penalty shouts just before the equaliser.

The ball appeared to strike Jeffrey Schlupp's hand as Dusan Tadic tried to take it past him and Shane Long went down under a clumsy challenge from Luka Milivojevic.

Maya Yoshida
Maya Yoshida scored his fourth goal in his 96th league game for Southampton

Long, recalled in place of Jay Rodriguez, was a menace throughout but looked rusty in front of goal, missing several opportunities including an effort that went inches past the post after 40 seconds.

But it mattered little in the end, in a game which saw 42 shots in total, thanks to two goals inside a minute.

Yoshida pounced on some slack defending to stroke in Jack Stephens' clever pass for his first league goal of the campaign and Ward-Prowse finished coolly from the centre of the box.

Palace's nightmare run-in

Palace run in

Palace boss Sam Allardyce will surely be livid his side failed to hold on to what could be a crucial point in their battle against relegation.

Of their eight remaining fixtures, five are against the current top six, along with a home game against in-form Leicester.

Their final two matches of the season at Selhurst Park could be pivotal in their survival - with relegation rivals Burnley visiting on 29 April and Hull on 13 May.

One plus point is the form of Benteke and Zaha who once again pulled the strings in attack.

Zaha showed great balance and trickery in the build-up to Palace's goal, fooling three defenders before the ball worked its way out to Andros Townsend who left the Belgian striker with the easiest of finishes.

But the pair could not conjure a way past a resolute Saints defence for the remaining hour and Palace fell to their 17th loss in 30 league games.

Man of the match - Nathan Redmond

Nathan Redmond
Nathan Redmond was a major threat all game with his pace and dribbling, took his goal calmly and created numerous other chances for Southampton

Managers' reaction

'Fantastic' Saints could have had three penalties - Puel

Southampton manager Claude Puel: "I think we could have had three penalties by half-time. I'm happy because our players kept on going and found a solution at the end. I'm happy with the squad, and the quality and the result.

"We were physical and strong and it was important against this team."

Foul on Zaha was 'grievous bodily harm' - Allardyce

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce on the incident leading up to Saints' equaliser: "It was grievous bodily harm. The assistant referee is totally out of order not putting his flag up - not just 100%, about 200%.

"Wilf [Zaha] doesn't get the protection he gets, everybody knows that, Wilf's just blatantly bowled over right in front of the assistant referee - he can't put his flag up for whatever reason, you need to ask him and hold him responsible for the Southampton team to get the opportunity to get the equaliser."

'Allardyce's first Premier League loss at St Mary's'

  • Saints have lost just one of their last 14 home league meetings with Crystal Palace (W10 D3), winning the last six in a row.
  • This was Sam Allardyce's first ever Premier League defeat away to Southampton at St Mary's (W2 D6 L1).
  • Southampton have won 63% of their Premier League games against Crystal Palace (10 of 16); their best win rate against a side they've faced 10 or more times.
  • Christian Benteke has scored five goals in his last five Premier League games versus Southampton, three of those coming for Crystal Palace.
  • Nine of Benteke's 11 Premier League goals this season have been away from home.
  • Nathan Redmond has scored six Premier League goals this season; his joint-best return in a top-flight season (also 2015-16).
  • Three of Maya Yoshida's four Premier League goals have come against sides from London (one vs Crystal Palace, two vs West Ham).
  • James Ward-Prowse has scored more Premier League goals in 2016-17 (4) than in his previous four seasons combined (3).

What's next?

Southampton travel to the side one place above them in eighth, West Brom, on Saturday, while Crystal Palace host Arsenal in a London derby at Selhurst Park on Monday (20:00 BST).

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Forster
  • 2Cédric SoaresBooked at 79mins
  • 24Stephens
  • 3Yoshida
  • 38McQueen
  • 8DavisSubstituted forHøjbjergat 87'minutes
  • 14RomeuBooked at 71mins
  • 16Ward-Prowse
  • 11Tadic
  • 22RedmondSubstituted forRodríguezat 90'minutes
  • 7Long

Substitutes

  • 4Clasie
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 12Cáceres
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 26Pied
  • 39Sims
  • 40Hassen

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Hennessey
  • 2Ward
  • 34Kelly
  • 12Sakho
  • 31SchluppSubstituted forDelaneyat 58'minutes
  • 7CabayeSubstituted forSakoat 45'minutes
  • 28MilivojevicSubstituted forFlaminiat 88'minutes
  • 10Townsend
  • 42Puncheon
  • 11Zaha
  • 17BentekeBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 1Speroni
  • 4Flamini
  • 14Lee
  • 19Fryers
  • 25Kaikai
  • 26Sako
  • 27Delaney
Referee:
Roger East
Attendance:
29,968

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home25
Away17
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home11
Away12
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 3, Crystal Palace 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 3, Crystal Palace 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jay Rodriguez (Southampton).

  5. Post update

    Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon tries a through ball, but Bakary Sako is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Dusan Tadic (Southampton).

  8. Post update

    Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fraser Forster.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Maya Yoshida (Southampton).

  12. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Jay Rodriguez replaces Nathan Redmond.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton).

  15. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Mathieu Flamini replaces Luka Milivojevic.

  17. Booking

    Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Sam McQueen (Southampton).

  20. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • Comment posted by He said what, at 22:02 5 Apr 2017

    Well done Saints, deserved victory and upto 9th.

    I know punditry is an opinion, but can anyone explain Lawro's predictions when it comes to us? After finishing 6th last season he has predicted us winning a total of four games this season, placing us firmly in the relegation zone, four places below Sunderland and 12 places below Leicester.

  • Comment posted by Bry Gee, at 22:07 5 Apr 2017

    Up to 9th with a couple of games in hand, thats not bad so far considering Saints have not really got out of 2nd gear all season in the Premier League up to now.

  • Comment posted by Xander, at 22:43 5 Apr 2017

    Gabby injured, Austin Injured, Virgil Injured, Bertrand presumably injured, Davis going off injured, Romeu banned... Own up, who's been making voodoo dolls of all our best players?

  • Comment posted by UptheSaints, at 22:56 5 Apr 2017

    Up the Saints!!!!! :)

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, at 22:21 5 Apr 2017

    Well the bottom two look down for sure now, the last place is anybody's guess ? not sure what all this hate directed to us [Palace] is all about ?

    We would have been pleased with 3 points from the last two away games, just very surprised the way round we got them, we have a good chance of staying up, we are scoring goals, playing well, so come on you Palace !!!

  • Comment posted by rightgudsoart, at 03:00 6 Apr 2017

    Hope Alardyce goes down.

  • Comment posted by Bigdave, at 22:44 5 Apr 2017

    It's all about a bit of luck in the run in, I mean Palace got theirs on Saturday against Chelsea, when it could have been 10-2. The way Hull are playing I can't see them going down, especially with the fixtures they have left. It looks like 1 from maybe 4 as West Ham are definitely in the mix.

  • Comment posted by berserkerphil, at 23:23 5 Apr 2017

    Was at the game and can verify that the Ref had an absolute shocker. The din aimed at him on the half time whistle was from both sets of fans. And rightly so. Worst refereeing I have seen all season.

    Great win for the Saints.

    Well done to the Palace fans. Noisy and entertaining! You did your team proud....

  • Comment posted by 3lions, at 22:40 5 Apr 2017

    My mate Rich will be chuffing happy with that result!

    Just keep some players please Saints, what price Yoshi captain next year!?

    Well done lads.

  • Comment posted by Mike Yad, at 22:06 5 Apr 2017

    @ 3. Paddy Pantsdown.

    What are you? A Charlton or Millwall fan? Palace are too good to be relegated and if you check your facts, the finances are strong. We will be back next season in the EPL upsetting you again.

  • Comment posted by derek belenger, at 11:29 6 Apr 2017

    Piffulus, Yes we certainly should bring on the technology. Saints equaliser might not have stood, but we should have had at least three penalties in the first half.

  • Comment posted by Supersaint, at 12:30 6 Apr 2017

    Ok fat Sam so you say GBH in run up to equaliser lmao. What about the 3 pens then................................hmmmmm thought not

  • Comment posted by TwoBricks, at 10:39 7 Apr 2017

    Anyone who watches Palace for a whole 90 minutes will quickly realise that Zaha is a serial diver. He is a two trick pony. He tries to beat players with his pace, but if this doesn't work he quickly goes to ground. Honestly, he goes down 15 times per match. For Sam to call it GBH is laughable. Very overrated player with dodgy temperament. Wouldn't want him at my club.

  • Comment posted by rob, at 21:59 5 Apr 2017

    May want to update the headline. I suspect it was written before Spurs' late goals! Palace are now 3 points above bottom three.

  • Comment posted by Carrotcruncher, at 06:03 6 Apr 2017

    A valuable 3 points for us .. the next game is now very important as we need to stop looking over our shoulder at the spectre of relegation so we can concentrate on consolidating what still could be a very good season for us. I hope that we can keep some of our players and just see what we really can do without having to start all over again each and every year.

  • Comment posted by Alfie Noakes, at 08:16 7 Apr 2017

    Sam should take a leaf out of Conte's book (not Mourinho's) & not focus on 'injustices' every time his team loses.

    Did Conte blame Chelsea's defeat to Palace on the ref failing to see the Townsend handball? No he didn't. He admitted Palace played well.

    If Cahill had hand-balled like Townsend & a penalty not been given & the match been drawn, we'd never have heard the end of it.

  • Comment posted by hahahaha, at 21:52 5 Apr 2017

    I knew FAT SAMS lucky wins would finally end

    Just shows what happens when you sack good managers with a lot of experience (Alan Pardew)

    Biggest mistake by palace!

    They are doomed.

  • Comment posted by User0054714302, at 22:00 5 Apr 2017

    Palace down...Brighton up

    Oh dear.

  • Comment posted by Ballsy, at 01:17 6 Apr 2017

    Fair play Palace fans. Don't know where our Saturday crowd was, we were far too quiet. Result was a little unfair ok Palace, biut I'll take the +2 goal dif.. just remember Puncheon s***s where he wants.

  • Comment posted by niko, at 21:59 6 Apr 2017

    Good evening to the reporter who done this report ... where you at the game ?! Why BBC so poor ?! What about Crystal Palace hit the post 2-time or is not worth mentioning. What penalty you are talking about . There was ball to hand no hand to the ball and it didn't change the direction of the ball . Luka just stood his ground Southampton striker stamballed .... looks like daily mail report ....

