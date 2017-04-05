Southampton 3-1 Crystal Palace

Match ends, Southampton 3, Crystal Palace 1.
Late goals from Maya Yoshida and James Ward-Prowse earned Southampton victory over Crystal Palace in an entertaining game at St Mary's.
With seven minutes to go, Japan defender Yoshida tapped into an empty net to put Saints 2-1 in front, before Ward-Prowse slotted in a Cedric Soares cross moments later.
Christian Benteke had given the visitors a first-half lead, finishing a superb team move from close-range.
Nathan Redmond levelled in controversial circumstances for the hosts on the stroke of half-time, volleying in Steven Davis' cross after the Southampton skipper had appeared to barge Wilfried Zaha off the ball.
Both sides looked set for a point apiece, before the late drama which moved Southampton nine points clear of the relegation zone.
Despite four wins on the bounce before facing Saints, including a surprise victory at leaders Chelsea on Saturday, Palace remain deep in relegation trouble - three points above the bottom three.
Should Saints' leveller have stood?
The game-changing moment just before the break left Palace's players incensed, with Zaha having to be restrained by his team-mates as the teams headed down the tunnel at half-time.
Davis' seemingly heavy challenge on the Ivory Coast winger saw a number of Palace players protest towards referee Roger East, but Saints played on and Redmond coolly finished past a static defence.
However, Palace may have been fortunate to get away with two penalty shouts just before the equaliser.
The ball appeared to strike Jeffrey Schlupp's hand as Dusan Tadic tried to take it past him and Shane Long went down under a clumsy challenge from Luka Milivojevic.
Long, recalled in place of Jay Rodriguez, was a menace throughout but looked rusty in front of goal, missing several opportunities including an effort that went inches past the post after 40 seconds.
But it mattered little in the end, in a game which saw 42 shots in total, thanks to two goals inside a minute.
Yoshida pounced on some slack defending to stroke in Jack Stephens' clever pass for his first league goal of the campaign and Ward-Prowse finished coolly from the centre of the box.
Palace's nightmare run-in
Palace boss Sam Allardyce will surely be livid his side failed to hold on to what could be a crucial point in their battle against relegation.
Of their eight remaining fixtures, five are against the current top six, along with a home game against in-form Leicester.
Their final two matches of the season at Selhurst Park could be pivotal in their survival - with relegation rivals Burnley visiting on 29 April and Hull on 13 May.
One plus point is the form of Benteke and Zaha who once again pulled the strings in attack.
Zaha showed great balance and trickery in the build-up to Palace's goal, fooling three defenders before the ball worked its way out to Andros Townsend who left the Belgian striker with the easiest of finishes.
But the pair could not conjure a way past a resolute Saints defence for the remaining hour and Palace fell to their 17th loss in 30 league games.
Man of the match - Nathan Redmond
Managers' reaction
Southampton manager Claude Puel: "I think we could have had three penalties by half-time. I'm happy because our players kept on going and found a solution at the end. I'm happy with the squad, and the quality and the result.
"We were physical and strong and it was important against this team."
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce on the incident leading up to Saints' equaliser: "It was grievous bodily harm. The assistant referee is totally out of order not putting his flag up - not just 100%, about 200%.
"Wilf [Zaha] doesn't get the protection he gets, everybody knows that, Wilf's just blatantly bowled over right in front of the assistant referee - he can't put his flag up for whatever reason, you need to ask him and hold him responsible for the Southampton team to get the opportunity to get the equaliser."
'Allardyce's first Premier League loss at St Mary's'
- Saints have lost just one of their last 14 home league meetings with Crystal Palace (W10 D3), winning the last six in a row.
- This was Sam Allardyce's first ever Premier League defeat away to Southampton at St Mary's (W2 D6 L1).
- Southampton have won 63% of their Premier League games against Crystal Palace (10 of 16); their best win rate against a side they've faced 10 or more times.
- Christian Benteke has scored five goals in his last five Premier League games versus Southampton, three of those coming for Crystal Palace.
- Nine of Benteke's 11 Premier League goals this season have been away from home.
- Nathan Redmond has scored six Premier League goals this season; his joint-best return in a top-flight season (also 2015-16).
- Three of Maya Yoshida's four Premier League goals have come against sides from London (one vs Crystal Palace, two vs West Ham).
- James Ward-Prowse has scored more Premier League goals in 2016-17 (4) than in his previous four seasons combined (3).
What's next?
Southampton travel to the side one place above them in eighth, West Brom, on Saturday, while Crystal Palace host Arsenal in a London derby at Selhurst Park on Monday (20:00 BST).
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Forster
- 2Cédric SoaresBooked at 79mins
- 24Stephens
- 3Yoshida
- 38McQueen
- 8DavisSubstituted forHøjbjergat 87'minutes
- 14RomeuBooked at 71mins
- 16Ward-Prowse
- 11Tadic
- 22RedmondSubstituted forRodríguezat 90'minutes
- 7Long
Substitutes
- 4Clasie
- 9Rodríguez
- 12Cáceres
- 23Højbjerg
- 26Pied
- 39Sims
- 40Hassen
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Hennessey
- 2Ward
- 34Kelly
- 12Sakho
- 31SchluppSubstituted forDelaneyat 58'minutes
- 7CabayeSubstituted forSakoat 45'minutes
- 28MilivojevicSubstituted forFlaminiat 88'minutes
- 10Townsend
- 42Puncheon
- 11Zaha
- 17BentekeBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 1Speroni
- 4Flamini
- 14Lee
- 19Fryers
- 25Kaikai
- 26Sako
- 27Delaney
- Referee:
- Roger East
- Attendance:
- 29,968
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 3, Crystal Palace 1.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
Post update
Foul by Jay Rodriguez (Southampton).
Post update
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon tries a through ball, but Bakary Sako is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Dusan Tadic (Southampton).
Post update
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fraser Forster.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Foul by Maya Yoshida (Southampton).
Post update
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Jay Rodriguez replaces Nathan Redmond.
Post update
Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton).
Post update
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Mathieu Flamini replaces Luka Milivojevic.
Booking
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
Hand ball by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Foul by Sam McQueen (Southampton).
Post update
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
I know punditry is an opinion, but can anyone explain Lawro's predictions when it comes to us? After finishing 6th last season he has predicted us winning a total of four games this season, placing us firmly in the relegation zone, four places below Sunderland and 12 places below Leicester.
We would have been pleased with 3 points from the last two away games, just very surprised the way round we got them, we have a good chance of staying up, we are scoring goals, playing well, so come on you Palace !!!
Great win for the Saints.
Well done to the Palace fans. Noisy and entertaining! You did your team proud....
Just keep some players please Saints, what price Yoshi captain next year!?
Well done lads.
What are you? A Charlton or Millwall fan? Palace are too good to be relegated and if you check your facts, the finances are strong. We will be back next season in the EPL upsetting you again.
Did Conte blame Chelsea's defeat to Palace on the ref failing to see the Townsend handball? No he didn't. He admitted Palace played well.
If Cahill had hand-balled like Townsend & a penalty not been given & the match been drawn, we'd never have heard the end of it.
Just shows what happens when you sack good managers with a lot of experience (Alan Pardew)
Biggest mistake by palace!
They are doomed.
Oh dear.