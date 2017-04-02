Match ends, Granada CF 1, Barcelona 4.
Granada 1-4 Barcelona
Barcelona overcame the absence of top scorer Lionel Messi to cut Real Madrid's La Liga lead to two points with a comfortable win at Granada.
Luis Suarez's exquisite lob just before half-time opened the scoring before on-loan Chelsea midfielder Jeremie Boga equalised with a composed finish.
Paco Alcacer restored Barca's lead before Uche Agbo was sent off for two yellow cards.
Ivan Rakitic's deflected finish made it 3-1 before Neymar scored the fourth.
Barca get the job done without Messi
There was pressure on Luis Enrique's side to deliver without the services of La Liga's 25-goal leading scorer Messi, who was serving a one-match ban.
Real's 3-0 win over Alaves earlier in the day meant Barca started the game five points behind the leaders.
Suarez hit the bar before opening the scoring with a fine finish after Guillermo Ochoa, who had denied the former Liverpool striker with two fine saves, came rushing off his line.
Granada are in the relegation zone, eight points from safety, yet they were given hope of a surprise result when substitute Boga slotted beyond Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Alcacer, another substitute, restored Barca's lead after a lob over the defence by Suarez before Agbo, on loan from Watford, was shown a second yellow card.
Barca, who lost midfielder Rafinha to an injury early in the game, made the extra man advantage count.
Rakitic's shot was going wide before it took a deflection and found its way into the net before Neymar rounded off a highly satisfactory night for the visitors with a tap-in.
Line-ups
Granada
- 13Ochoa
- 22Foulquier
- 20Saunier
- 6LombánBooked at 59mins
- 3G SilvaSubstituted forCuencaat 78'minutes
- 23Hernández Ortega
- 5Henry AgboBooked at 82mins
- 8Wakaso
- 26AngbanSubstituted forBogaat 45'minutes
- 24KravetsSubstituted forRamosat 55'minutes
- 18Pereira
Substitutes
- 1Dantas da Silva
- 4Samper
- 7Ramos
- 10Boga
- 19Cuenca
- 25Ingason
- 35Estupiñán Tenorio
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20RobertoBooked at 28mins
- 14Mascherano
- 24Mathieu
- 18AlbaBooked at 60mins
- 5Busquets
- 21André GomesSubstituted forIniestaat 67'minutes
- 4RakiticBooked at 77minsSubstituted forAleñáat 87'minutes
- 12RafinhaSubstituted forAlcácerat 17'minutes
- 11Neymar
- 9Suárez
Substitutes
- 6D Suárez
- 8Iniesta
- 13Cillessen
- 17Alcácer
- 19Digne
- 23Umtiti
- 28Aleñá
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
- Attendance:
- 18,717
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away13
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Granada CF 1, Barcelona 4.
Neymar (Barcelona) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Luis Suárez following a fast break.
Goal!
Goal! Granada CF 1, Barcelona 4. Neymar (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paco Alcácer.
Attempt saved. Jeremie Boga (Granada CF) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Matthieu Saunier.
Hand ball by Carles Aleñá (Barcelona).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Carles Aleñá replaces Ivan Rakitic.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Mubarak Wakaso (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andreas Pereira.
Goal!
Goal! Granada CF 1, Barcelona 3. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Uche (Granada CF) for a bad foul.
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Uche (Granada CF).
Foul by Jeremy Mathieu (Barcelona).
Adrián Ramos (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Uche (Granada CF).
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Jeremy Mathieu.
Booking
Uche (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card.
Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF).
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Isaac Cuenca replaces Gastón Silva.
Booking
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Andreas Pereira (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Matthieu Saunier.
Attempt saved. Andreas Pereira (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF).
Attempt missed. Jeremy Mathieu (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by David Lombán.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Dimitri Foulquier.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mubarak Wakaso (Granada CF).
Foul by Paco Alcácer (Barcelona).
Andreas Pereira (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta replaces André Gomes.