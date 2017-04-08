Cardiff City 2-1 Brentford

Peter Whittingham has scored seven goals for Cardiff City this season

Cardiff City fought back to beat Brentford and end the Bees' three-match winning run in the Championship.

A meeting of two sides meandering in mid-table threatened to be a damp squib, but Sergi Canos' low finish put the visitors ahead before half-time.

Sean Morrison's header brought Cardiff level, before Peter Whittingham struck with a nonchalant half-volley.

The result means the Bluebirds stay in 14th place in the Championship table, one point behind Brentford in 12th.

With neither side harbouring realistic hopes of promotion - and with both safe from the threat of relegation - there was little riding on this fixture.

Yet despite an initial lack of intensity, both sides had chances to score in the first half.

Junior Hoilett squandered Cardiff's best opportunity as he leaned back and lazily shot over from close range, while a header from Brentford's Yoann Barbet prompted a superb save from Allan McGregor.

While Cardiff looked to stretch the game with wingers Hoilett and Kadeem Harris, the visitors sought to crowd the midfield and control possession.

Their patient approach play bore fruit as Konstantin Kerschbaumer's back-heel teed up Canos to finish neatly in the bottom corner.

Cardiff were level a minute after the restart as Morrison rose high to nod in from Whittingham's floated corner.

The hosts enjoyed a greater share of the ball after equalising and they turned their pressure into victory as Whittingham took a touch in the Brentford penalty area and calmly converted with a half-volley with his weaker right foot.

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock said:

"They had more of possession in a drab first half, though I thought we had more chances.

"We had to change things in the second half because I would've fallen asleep if I hadn't done.

"We were a lot more positive in the second half and I thought we thoroughly deserved it in the end."

Brentford manager Dean Smith said:

"Very frustrated because it's a game in the first half we were in total control of. We could have scored more.

"Our build-up play was really good. They defended deep and made it hard for us. I expected us to go on and win 2-0 or 3-0 in the second half.

"I thought the second half turned into a scrappy affair and had a pre-season feel about it. There was no zip."