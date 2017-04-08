Match ends, Northampton Town 1, Sheffield United 2.
Northampton Town 1-2 Sheffield United
-
Sheffield United confirmed their return to the Championship after a six-year absence with victory at Northampton.
The Blades knew a win was enough to send them up and, after Marc Richards put the hosts ahead, Leon Clarke and John Fleck scored to secure promotion.
Chris Wilder made a triumphant return to Northampton, having led the Cobblers to the League Two title last season.
United will win the League One title if they take four points from their final four games of the campaign.
Even if the Blades had lost, they would still have been promoted as third-placed Fleetwood were beaten at Oldham.
Blades end long wait to leave League One
Promotion from League One has been a long time coming for United, who were relegated from the Championship under Micky Adams in May 2011.
They had three failed play-off campaigns in their previous five seasons in the third tier, but have secured automatic promotion this time around with four games to spare.
Danny Wilson, David Weir, Nigel Clough and Nigel Adkins all had spells in charge of the Blades before Wilder, a boyhood Sheffield United fan, was named as manager in May 2016.
Wilder's appointment came shortly after he had led Northampton to automatic promotion from the fourth tier, but he made a slow start as his new side took only one point from his first four league matches.
However, the Blades have lost only three more league games since 20 August and have not dropped outside the top two places in the division in 2017.
Key to the club's success this term has been captain and striker Billy Sharp, who has scored 26 goals in 42 league outings.
Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Wilder has taken charge of 88 league matches and won 55, collecting 187 points.
Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield: "It's just incredible. It's life-changing and I feel quite emotional about it.
"We all put our heart and soul into it. They're a special group of players and they deserve to go down as that because they have had pressure on them week in and week out. I am so proud of them.
"The scenes at the end of the game and in the dressing room will live with me for a lifetime."
Line-ups
Northampton
- 1Smith
- 2Moloney
- 5Diamond
- 22Nyatanga
- 3Buchanan
- 4AndersonSubstituted forMcWilliamsat 70'minutes
- 21O'Toole
- 31Taylor
- 35WilliamsSubstituted forMcDonaldat 81'minutes
- 24SmithSubstituted forRevellat 70'minutes
- 9Richards
Substitutes
- 7Anderson
- 10Revell
- 12McCourt
- 17McWilliams
- 18Phillips
- 26Cornell
- 28McDonald
Sheff Utd
- 25Moore
- 18Freeman
- 6Basham
- 5O'Connell
- 13Wright
- 24LaffertyBooked at 23mins
- 15Coutts
- 4FleckBooked at 79mins
- 44CarruthersSubstituted forSharpat 45'minutes
- 27ClarkeSubstituted forEbanks-Landellat 82'minutes
- 26O'SheaSubstituted forHansonat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 10Sharp
- 11Done
- 16Hanson
- 19Ebanks-Landell
- 21Duffy
- 32Chapman
- Referee:
- Mark Heywood
- Attendance:
- 7,425
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Sheffield United 2.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Rod McDonald.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Marc Richards.
Foul by Shaun McWilliams (Northampton Town).
Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Northampton Town 1, Sheffield United 2. John Fleck (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Billy Sharp.
Foul by Shaun McWilliams (Northampton Town).
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Ethan Ebanks-Landell replaces Leon Clarke.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Rod McDonald replaces Luke Williams.
Zander Diamond (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).
Booking
John Fleck (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Attempt missed. Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Zander Diamond.
Attempt missed. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Kieron Freeman.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Alex Revell replaces Michael Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Shaun McWilliams replaces Paul Anderson.
John Fleck (Sheffield United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Adam Smith.
Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Matthew Taylor (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Michael Smith (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake M Wright (Sheffield United).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by David Buchanan.
Attempt saved. Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Zander Diamond.
Foul by Michael Smith (Northampton Town).
Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Northampton Town 1, Sheffield United 1. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by John Fleck.
Attempt saved. John Fleck (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. James Hanson (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by David Buchanan (Northampton Town).
Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Jack O'Connell.
Attempt blocked. Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Matthew Taylor (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).