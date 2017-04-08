Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Bristol Rovers 1.
AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Bristol Rovers
Byron Moore scored Bristol Rovers' quickest ever league goal as they beat AFC Wimbledon to keep their League One play-off hopes alive.
With just 11 seconds on the clock Moore latched onto a Ellis Harrison knockdown and found the bottom corner for Rovers, who are four points outside the top six.
Billy Bodin thought he added a second on the 15-minute mark but the linesman judged the winger to be offside.
Wimbledon dominated possession for long stages but couldn't find an equaliser from a host of half chances.
Lyle Taylor proved Wimbledon's bright spark, first denied by Joe Lumley, before seeing his free-kick blocked and his header from the subsequent corner narrowly flew past the post.
Less than a minute into the second half Taylor drew another save from Lumley with a near-post flick.
The hosts dominated the second half but failed to find an equaliser with Taylor, Jonathan Tyrone Meades and Barnett all passing up half chances.
Line-ups
Wimbledon
- 1Shea
- 7Francomb
- 5Nightingale
- 6Robinson
- 22Kelly
- 8Reeves
- 4BulmanSubstituted forCharlesat 75'minutes
- 3Meades
- 28EganSubstituted forFitzpatrickat 59'minutes
- 10PoleonSubstituted forBarnettat 56'minutes
- 33TaylorBooked at 44mins
Substitutes
- 19Fitzpatrick
- 23Barnett
- 24McDonnell
- 32Charles
- 34Robertson
- 35Sibbick
- 38Antwi
Bristol Rovers
- 31Lumley
- 36Clarke-SalterSubstituted forMansellat 71'minutes
- 33SweeneyBooked at 90mins
- 4Lockyer
- 2LeadbitterSubstituted forPartingtonat 45'minutes
- 24Sinclair
- 14Lines
- 3Brown
- 23Bodin
- 9HarrisonSubstituted forJamesat 75'minutes
- 22Moore
Substitutes
- 1Mildenhall
- 7Mansell
- 16Harris
- 17Easter
- 21Montaño
- 29James
- 34Partington
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 4,742
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Bristol Rovers 1.
Foul by David Fitzpatrick (AFC Wimbledon).
Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Paul Robinson (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Jake Reeves (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Ryan Sweeney (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tyrone Barnett (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Sweeney (Bristol Rovers).
Foul by Will Nightingale (AFC Wimbledon).
Billy Bodin (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Tyrone Barnett (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Tom Lockyer.
Foul by Jake Reeves (AFC Wimbledon).
Byron Moore (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon).
Byron Moore (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Tyrone Barnett (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Darius Charles (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Darius Charles (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Tyrone Barnett (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Mansell (Bristol Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Darius Charles replaces Dannie Bulman.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Luke James replaces Ellis Harrison.
Attempt missed. Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by David Fitzpatrick (AFC Wimbledon).
Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Lee Mansell replaces Jake Clarke-Salter.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Will Nightingale.
Attempt saved. Billy Bodin (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Ryan Sweeney.
Attempt missed. Billy Bodin (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Billy Bodin (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Nightingale (AFC Wimbledon).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. David Fitzpatrick replaces Alfie Egan.
Foul by Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon).
Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Tyrone Barnett replaces Dominic Poleon.
George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.