Gillingham 1-1 Millwall
Steve Morison's first goal in more than two months earned Millwall a draw at Gillingham and saw them climb into the League One play-off places.
After a goalless first half, Gillingham opened the scoring on 67 minutes as Bournemouth loanee Joe Quigley scored his first league goal.
But five minutes later Morison struck from close range to earn a point, one that saw Millwall climb into sixth as Southend lost at Charlton.
The most notable act of the first half came when a coin appeared to be thrown from the end the Millwall fans were sat as former player Lee Martin prepared to take a corner.
However, the deadlock was broken on 67 minutes after a Cody McDonald header from a Martin corner was saved by Tom King, with Quigley on hand to smash in the rebound.
The Lions equalised five minutes later, however, after Jed Wallace's shot was saved into the path of Morison, who made no mistake to net his first goal since 4 February.
Gillingham
- 30Holy
- 5Ehmer
- 31Rehman
- 6Oshilaja
- 2Jackson
- 33ByrneBooked at 61minsSubstituted forOsadebeat 79'minutes
- 44WrightBooked at 90mins
- 14MartinBooked at 22mins
- 34CornickSubstituted forHessenthalerat 75'minutes
- 10McDonald
- 17Quigley
- 1Nelson
- 8Hessenthaler
- 9Donnelly
- 16Osadebe
- 19Parker
- 21List
- 29Muldoon
Millwall
- 31KingBooked at 66mins
- 12Romeo
- 4Hutchinson
- 17Webster
- 3Martin
- 7WorrallSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 87'minutes
- 8Thompson
- 6Williams
- 14Wallace
- 20Morison
- 22O'BrienSubstituted forGregoryat 65'minutes
- 2Cummings
- 9Gregory
- 10Onyedinma
- 16Butcher
- 24Cooper
- 26Abdou
- 40Girling
- Charles Breakspear
- 7,221
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home12
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Second Half ends, Gillingham 1, Millwall 1.
Attempt saved. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Lee Martin.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Max Ehmer.
Foul by Joe Quigley (Gillingham).
Byron Webster (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Emmanuel Osadebe.
Booking
Josh Wright (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Adedeji Oshilaja.
Attempt blocked. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Max Ehmer (Gillingham).
Steve Morison (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Quigley (Gillingham).
Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces David Worrall.
Lee Martin (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shaun Williams (Millwall).
Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (Gillingham).
Lee Gregory (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Emmanuel Osadebe replaces Mark Byrne.
Mark Byrne (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).
Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Jake Hessenthaler replaces Harry Cornick.
Attempt missed. Ben Thompson (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, Millwall 1. Steve Morison (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jed Wallace (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, Millwall 0. Joe Quigley (Gillingham) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt saved. Max Ehmer (Gillingham) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Tom King (Millwall) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Tom King.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Lee Gregory replaces Aiden O'Brien because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Max Ehmer (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Joe Martin.
Mark Byrne (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).
Booking
Mark Byrne (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.