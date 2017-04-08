League One
Coventry1Peterborough0

Coventry City 1-0 Peterborough United

Ruben Lameiras
Ruben Lameiras scored his first league goal for Coventry for almost a year

Coventry City shelved the likely prospect of relegation from League One for another week as they beat Peterborough United at the Ricoh Arena.

After City keeper Lee Burge had saved a first-half Craig Mackail-Smith penalty, Ruben Lameiras struck the only goal of the game on 51 minutes.

The Portuguese winger collected the ball in space before slotting past Posh goalkeeper Luke McGhee with a left-foot shot into the bottom corner.

Six days on from their Checkatrade Trophy win at Wembley, Coventry would have gone down if they had lost.

But they stay bottom as 23rd-placed Chesterfield also won, beating Port Vale, and Mark Robins' side go into the Easter weekend still 11 points adrift of safety with four games left.

City must win all four to stand any chance of survival - and their task was made harder by Shrewsbury Town's 1-0 home win over Rochdale.

Mid-table Peterborough arrived at the Ricoh Arena looking for their third straight league win, but it was Coventry who did everything but score in the first half.

Jordan Turnbull nearly opened the scoring for the Sky Blues as early as the sixth minute, but his header was cleared off the line, then Stuart Beavon's acrobatic overhead kick hit the post.

Despite City's dominance, Posh were awarded a 38th-minute penalty after Gael Bigirimana fouled Martin Samuelsen, but home keeper Burge, their late Wembley hero, was again on form, saving Mackail-Smith's effort with his feet.

Line-ups

Coventry

  • 1Burge
  • 21FoleyBooked at 82mins
  • 7Clarke
  • 4Turnbull
  • 24Haynes
  • 27Thomas
  • 5Bigirimana
  • 31StevensonSubstituted forReillyat 70'minutes
  • 11ReidSubstituted forJonesat 45'minutes
  • 8Lameiras
  • 16Beavon

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 10Jones
  • 12Reilly
  • 17Folivi
  • 20Tudgay
  • 23Charles-Cook
  • 30Kelly-Evans

Peterborough

  • 1McGee
  • 2Smith
  • 4Bostwick
  • 6BaldwinBooked at 90mins
  • 29Binnom-WilliamsSubstituted forTaylorat 71'minutes
  • 11Maddison
  • 18Da Silva Lopes
  • 42GrantSubstituted forForresterat 66'minutes
  • 36Samuelsen
  • 13Mackail-SmithSubstituted forNicholsat 66'minutes
  • 37Morias

Substitutes

  • 3Hughes
  • 5Tafazolli
  • 8Forrester
  • 10Taylor
  • 14Tyler
  • 16Inman
  • 21Nichols
Referee:
Gavin Ward
Attendance:
10,551

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away4

Live Text

Match ends, Coventry City 1, Peterborough United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Coventry City 1, Peterborough United 0.

Booking

Jack Baldwin (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

George Thomas (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jack Baldwin (Peterborough United).

Stuart Beavon (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michael Smith (Peterborough United).

Attempt missed. Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Ruben Lameiras (Coventry City).

Chris Forrester (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. George Thomas (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Kevin Foley (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kevin Foley (Coventry City).

Martin Samuelsen (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Junior Morias (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Stuart Beavon (Coventry City) because of an injury.

Jodi Jones (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul Taylor (Peterborough United).

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Callum Reilly.

Foul by Stuart Beavon (Coventry City).

Jack Baldwin (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Paul Taylor.

Jodi Jones (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Smith (Peterborough United).

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. Paul Taylor replaces Jerome Binnom-Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Callum Reilly replaces Ben Stevenson because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ben Stevenson (Coventry City) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. Tom Nichols replaces Craig Mackail-Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. Chris Forrester replaces Anthony Grant.

Attempt saved. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. George Thomas (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Junior Morias (Peterborough United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt missed. Martin Samuelsen (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Coventry City 1, Peterborough United 0. Ruben Lameiras (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stuart Beavon.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Michael Smith.

Attempt blocked. Junior Morias (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd422610680453588
2Bolton422310963352879
3Fleetwood4220121058401872
4Bradford421818657391872
5Scunthorpe4220101271512070
6Millwall421813115950967
7Southend4218121264501466
8Bristol Rovers421712136159263
9Rochdale421710156660661
10Oxford Utd42179165851760
11Peterborough421610165755258
12MK Dons421413155452255
13Wimbledon421315145252054
14Walsall411315134851-354
15Northampton42149195966-751
16Charlton421117145151050
17Oldham421115162942-1348
18Bury421210205871-1346
19Shrewsbury421210204359-1646
20Gillingham421113185472-1846
21Port Vale411112184463-1945
22Swindon421110214360-1743
23Chesterfield42910233966-2737
24Coventry42811233462-2835
