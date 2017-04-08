Bury 0-2 Bradford City

Match ends, Bury 0, Bradford City 2.
Bradford maintained their League One play-off push with victory at Bury.
James Vaughan spurned two good chances for the hosts before Mark Marshall broke the deadlock after 56 minutes.
Charlie Wyke then tapped in Bradford's second in the 84th minute to make it back-to-back wins and close the gap on second-placed Bolton to seven points.
The Bantams started strongly, with Alex Jones heading over from a Marshall cross while Wyke's shot was saved by Joe Murphy.
Marshall then tested Murphy at his near post before Bury replied with Vaughan and Jacob Mellis firing wide in quick succession.
Marshall struck straight at Murphy right on half-time, while Callum Styles and Vaughan were off target for the hosts after the break.
But Marshall cut in from the right to open the scoring, curling into the bottom corner from 25 yards.
And although substitute Jordy Hiwula was denied by Murphy, the Bradford substitute later squared for Wyke to convert his seventh Bradford goal and leave Bury one point above the relegation zone.
Bury
- 41Murphy
- 2JonesSubstituted forMooreat 29'minutesSubstituted forLoweat 71'minutes
- 25Barnett
- 6KayBooked at 45mins
- 5BurgessBooked at 78mins
- 3Leigh
- 34Styles
- 44CaddisBooked at 90mins
- 18MellisSubstituted forBurgessat 81'minutes
- 29Miller
- 12VaughanBooked at 40mins
Substitutes
- 1Williams
- 11Pope
- 17Bryan
- 20Burgess
- 28Moore
- 38Pennant
- 39Lowe
Bradford
- 1Doyle
- 29McMahon
- 23McArdle
- 22Knight-Percival
- 3Meredith
- 6Vincelot
- 14Cullen
- 19JonesSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 70'minutes
- 10ClarkeSubstituted forLawat 62'minutes
- 7MarshallSubstituted forDiengat 75'minutes
- 9Wyke
Substitutes
- 2Darby
- 4Law
- 5Toner
- 8Dieng
- 11Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 12Sattelmaier
- 24Devine
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
- Attendance:
- 5,268
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bury 0, Bradford City 2.
Booking
Paul Caddis (Bury) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul Caddis (Bury).
Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ryan Lowe (Bury) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by James Meredith (Bradford City).
Paul Caddis (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Charlie Wyke (Bradford City).
Cameron Burgess (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Timothee Dieng (Bradford City).
Scott Burgess (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.
James Meredith (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Burgess (Bury).
Attempt saved. Charlie Wyke (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Bury 0, Bradford City 2. Charlie Wyke (Bradford City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila.
Attempt missed. Scott Burgess (Bury) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Nicky Law (Bradford City).
Paul Caddis (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Scott Burgess replaces Jacob Mellis.
Booking
Cameron Burgess (Bury) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt saved. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Bradford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Timothee Dieng replaces Mark Marshall.
Foul by Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Bradford City).
Callum Styles (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Bradford City).
Antony Kay (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Ryan Lowe replaces Taylor Moore.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila replaces Alex Jones.
Attempt missed. Charlie Wyke (Bradford City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Callum Styles (Bury) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Josh Cullen (Bradford City).
Jacob Mellis (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Nicky Law replaces Billy Clarke because of an injury.
Charlie Wyke (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Antony Kay (Bury).
Goal!
Goal! Bury 0, Bradford City 1. Mark Marshall (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. James Vaughan (Bury) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Callum Styles (Bury) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
James Vaughan (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.