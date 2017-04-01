John Phillips: Former Wales & Chelsea goalkeeper dies, aged 65

John Phillips was a long term understudy to Peter Bonetti at Chelsea

Former Wales and Chelsea goalkeeper John Phillips has died at the age of 65.

Shrewsbury-born Phillips joined Aston Villa from his home town club in 1969 and signed for the Blues in 1971.

He made 149 appearances for the London club and won the first of his four Wales caps against England in 1973.

Phillips spent a loan spell at Crewe Alexandra before joining Brighton and Hove Albion in 1980 and also played for Charlton Athletic and Crystal Palace.