Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Antoine Griezmann scored a late equaliser in the Madrid derby as Atletico held La Liga leaders Real.
Real took a deserved lead when Pepe, who later went off injured with broken ribs, headed home Toni Kroos' free-kick.
The European champions continued to dominate but without really testing keeper Jan Oblak on too many occasions.
And Griezmann levelled for third-placed Atletico when he slid home Angel Correa's through ball.
Real are three points clear at the top of La Liga, with a game in hand on Barcelona, after Barca's 2-0 defeat at Malaga later on Saturday.
On the balance of play, Real should have won the derby - with Karim Benzema forcing a good first-half save from Oblak and defender Stefan Savic brilliantly clearing Cristiano Ronaldo's shot off the line.
Defender Pepe injured himself after a collision with team-mate Kroos and is now likely to miss Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Bayern Munich.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2CarvajalBooked at 88mins
- 3PepeSubstituted forNachoat 67'minutes
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 19Modric
- 14CasemiroBooked at 37mins
- 8KroosSubstituted forIscoat 76'minutes
- 11BaleSubstituted forVázquezat 81'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 10Rodríguez
- 13Casilla
- 16Kovacic
- 17Vázquez
- 21Morata
- 22Isco
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 20Torres Belén
- 15Savic
- 2GodínBooked at 60mins
- 3Filipe Luís
- 10CarrascoSubstituted forGiménezat 88'minutes
- 14Fernández Arenas
- 6KokeBooked at 89mins
- 8SaúlBooked at 52minsSubstituted forCorreaat 62'minutes
- 9TorresSubstituted forParteyat 78'minutes
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 11Correa
- 17Cerci
- 19Hernández
- 22Partey
- 24Giménez
- 25Campos Moreira
- 42Núñez
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
- Attendance:
- 80,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid).
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid).
Booking
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. José Giménez replaces Yannick Carrasco.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Atlético de Madrid 1. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Correa with a through ball.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid).
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Gareth Bale.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juanfran.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey replaces Fernando Torres.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Toni Kroos.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Juanfran tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Pepe because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Real Madrid).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Pepe (Real Madrid) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Saúl Ñíguez.
Attempt blocked. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt saved. Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).