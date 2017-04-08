Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid1Atl Madrid1

Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann scores for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid
Antoine Griezmann is the fifth top scorer in La Liga with 15 strikes

Antoine Griezmann scored a late equaliser in the Madrid derby as Atletico held La Liga leaders Real.

Real took a deserved lead when Pepe, who later went off injured with broken ribs, headed home Toni Kroos' free-kick.

The European champions continued to dominate but without really testing keeper Jan Oblak on too many occasions.

And Griezmann levelled for third-placed Atletico when he slid home Angel Correa's through ball.

Real are three points clear at the top of La Liga, with a game in hand on Barcelona, after Barca's 2-0 defeat at Malaga later on Saturday.

On the balance of play, Real should have won the derby - with Karim Benzema forcing a good first-half save from Oblak and defender Stefan Savic brilliantly clearing Cristiano Ronaldo's shot off the line.

Defender Pepe injured himself after a collision with team-mate Kroos and is now likely to miss Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Bayern Munich.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 88mins
  • 3PepeSubstituted forNachoat 67'minutes
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 19Modric
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 37mins
  • 8KroosSubstituted forIscoat 76'minutes
  • 11BaleSubstituted forVázquezat 81'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 10Rodríguez
  • 13Casilla
  • 16Kovacic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 21Morata
  • 22Isco

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 20Torres Belén
  • 15Savic
  • 2GodínBooked at 60mins
  • 3Filipe Luís
  • 10CarrascoSubstituted forGiménezat 88'minutes
  • 14Fernández Arenas
  • 6KokeBooked at 89mins
  • 8SaúlBooked at 52minsSubstituted forCorreaat 62'minutes
  • 9TorresSubstituted forParteyat 78'minutes
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 11Correa
  • 17Cerci
  • 19Hernández
  • 22Partey
  • 24Giménez
  • 25Campos Moreira
  • 42Núñez
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Attendance:
80,000

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home20
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid).

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid).

Booking

Koke (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. José Giménez replaces Yannick Carrasco.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 1, Atlético de Madrid 1. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Correa with a through ball.

Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid).

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Gareth Bale.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juanfran.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey replaces Fernando Torres.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Toni Kroos.

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Juanfran tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Pepe because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Real Madrid).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Pepe (Real Madrid) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Saúl Ñíguez.

Attempt blocked. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt saved. Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco with a through ball.

Attempt saved. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 8th April 2017

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid30226279314872
2Barcelona31216488286069
3Atl Madrid31188556243262
4Sevilla31187656391761
5Villarreal31159745242154
6Ath Bilbao31155114036450
7Real Sociedad30154114341249
8Eibar3013895042847
9Espanyol31121094342146
10Celta Vigo29125124549-441
11Alavés311010112938-940
12Valencia30106144453-936
13Las Palmas3098134651-535
14Malaga3189143647-1133
15Real Betis3087153247-1531
16Dep La Coruña31610153350-1728
17Leganés3069152546-2127
18Sporting Gijón3057183158-2722
19Granada3048182662-3620
20Osasuna3028203069-3914
View full Spanish La Liga table

