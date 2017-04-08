Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid

From the section

Antoine Griezmann is the fifth top scorer in La Liga with 15 strikes

Antoine Griezmann scored a late equaliser in the Madrid derby as Atletico held La Liga leaders Real.

Real took a deserved lead when Pepe, who later went off injured with broken ribs, headed home Toni Kroos' free-kick.

The European champions continued to dominate but without really testing keeper Jan Oblak on too many occasions.

And Griezmann levelled for third-placed Atletico when he slid home Angel Correa's through ball.

Real are three points clear at the top of La Liga, with a game in hand on Barcelona, after Barca's 2-0 defeat at Malaga later on Saturday.

On the balance of play, Real should have won the derby - with Karim Benzema forcing a good first-half save from Oblak and defender Stefan Savic brilliantly clearing Cristiano Ronaldo's shot off the line.

Defender Pepe injured himself after a collision with team-mate Kroos and is now likely to miss Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Bayern Munich.