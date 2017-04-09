Bologna 0-3 Roma

Roma's three goalscorers against Bologna were all former Premier League players

Edin Dzeko scored his 34th goal of the season as Roma beat Bologna to maintain their slim Serie A title hopes.

Federico Fazio lashed them into the lead with Dzeko setting up Mohamed Salah's lobbed second.

Former Manchester City striker Dzeko tapped a third into an empty net in the second half to complete the scoring.

Roma are back within six points of leaders Juventus - with the two sides to meet in the capital three weeks from the end of the season.

Elsewhere in Serie A, AC Milan overtook rivals Inter into sixth place with a 4-0 win over struggling Palermo.

Milan led 3-0 at the break, with Gerard Deulofeu, on loan from Everton, scoring the sole goal of the second half.

Inter slipped a position after a surprise 2-1 defeat at Crotone, with Diego Falcinelli scoring twice for the hosts, who have now won two games in a row after losing seven of their previous eight.

On a high-scoring Sunday, Udinese beat Genoa 3-0 and Torino beat Cagliari 3-2. Torino striker Andrea Belotti scored his 24th Serie A goal of the season, keeping him joint top with Dzeko in the golden boot race. Sampdoria and Fiorentina drew 2-2 earlier in the day.