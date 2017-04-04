Dean Lewington: MK captain unsure over Dons future

Lewington played in The Dons' first competitive fixture in 2004, a 1-1 draw against Barnsley

MK Dons captain Dean Lewington says he has not yet held talks with the League One club about a new contract.

The 32-year-old left-back played in their first competitive fixture in 2004 and has so far made a total of 634 appearances for the club.

"There's a few of us in the same boat where we don't know what is going on," Lewington told BBC Three Counties.

"I think the club are trying to focus on staying in the league and look towards the end of the season."

"There's not much else you can do, so it's a case of waiting and playing. They'll make a decision when the time comes. Dean Lewington MK Dons captain

Also coming to the end of their contracts at Stadium:MK are goalkeeper David Martin, 31, striker Nicky Maynard, 30, and midfielders Dean Bowditch, 30, Ben Reeves, 25, and Daniel Powell, 26.

"You always keep doing your job and you're playing for the club as long you're contracted to, and do your best." Lewington added.

Ahead of Tuesday's trip to Charlton Athletic, Robbie Neilson's side are 14th in League One, eight points above the relegation zone.

The 16th-placed Addicks, who are managed by former MK Dons boss Karl Robinson, have won just one of their last 13 games.

It is the club's third meeting since Robinson left the Dons last October after six years in charge.