Newcastle1Leeds1

Newcastle United 1-1 Leeds United

By Gary Smee

Chris Wood
Chris Wood volleys home for Leeds with virtually the last kick of the game

Chris Wood scored a stoppage-time equaliser to earn play-off chasing Leeds a point at second-placed Newcastle in the Championship.

Leeds were completely outplayed by the hosts at a sold-out St James' Park, before Wood tucked home Kemar Roofe's cross in the 95th minute.

Jamaal Lascelles had put Newcastle ahead midway through the second half as his header crept over the line.

Rob Green made several saves to keep Newcastle at bay, before Wood's strike.

It was the New Zealander's 25th Championship goal of the season.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez looked bemused at full-time as to how his team had thrown away two points in a match they totally dominated.

The Magpies still hold an eight-point advantage over Huddersfield in third and need eight points from their remaining four fixtures to seal an immediate return to the Premier League after relegation last season.

Leeds move up to fourth, but are only three points ahead of Fulham in seventh in the race for the play-offs.

The only scare the visitors had offered before Wood's leveller came early on, when Alfonso Pedraza's strike from the edge of the area bounced off the bar.

Brighton Newcastle run-ins

For the remaining 80 minutes Newcastle were camped in Leeds' half, with the instrumental Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie whipping in a succession of dangerous crosses and corners.

Yoan Gouffran's vicious low strike hit the post, Chancel Mbemba's powerful header was tipped over by Green and Ritchie's free-kick was palmed wide as Leeds defended doggedly.

Captain Lascelles eventually provided the breakthrough despite former England goalkeeper Green's best efforts, but the Championship's top scorer Wood stunned the capacity 52,301 crowd with almost the last kick of the game.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez:

"I am pleased with the performance of the team, the commitment, the passion, the effort but I am disappointed because we make a mistake at the end - at the end, I mean 95 minutes.

"I don't understand a lot of things from the last few games but we have to be proud of the effort.

"We have to keep winning our games and that's it. The priority is to go up and we have to win games if we want to do that."

Leeds manager Garry Monk:

"We showed what a spirit we have, the determination not to give up until the end and that is what brought the goal.

"We got the point that we are happy with, but I am really proud of the players - they never gave up.

"What an amazing mentality they have created. We have played better but you need both. You need the mentality, the spirit but also the quality and we were able to show that quality in that single moment, which was important and sometimes that is all it takes."

Line-ups

Newcastle

  • 26Darlow
  • 8Anita
  • 6Lascelles
  • 18Mbemba
  • 3Dummett
  • 11RitchieSubstituted forYedlinat 84'minutes
  • 12ShelveyBooked at 90mins
  • 14HaydenSubstituted forColbackat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 20Gouffran
  • 17PérezSubstituted forDiaméat 90'minutes
  • 45Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 4Colback
  • 5Hanley
  • 15Diamé
  • 21Elliot
  • 22Yedlin
  • 30Atsu
  • 33Murphy

Leeds

  • 1Green
  • 2Ayling
  • 5BartleyBooked at 54mins
  • 18JanssonBooked at 52mins
  • 28BerardiSubstituted forTaylorat 78'minutes
  • 26BridcuttSubstituted forDoukaraat 76'minutes
  • 23PhillipsBooked at 75mins
  • 7Roofe
  • 19Hernández
  • 29Pedraza SagSubstituted forSackoat 61'minutes
  • 9Wood

Substitutes

  • 11Doukara
  • 14O'Kane
  • 15Dallas
  • 21Taylor
  • 24Sacko
  • 25Vieira
  • 30Peacock-Farrell
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
52,301

Match Stats

Home TeamNewcastleAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home22
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home19
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Newcastle United 1, Leeds United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Newcastle United 1, Leeds United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Newcastle United 1, Leeds United 1. Chris Wood (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kemar Roofe with a cross.

Booking

Jack Colback (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jack Colback (Newcastle United).

Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.

Attempt blocked. Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by DeAndre Yedlin.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Newcastle United).

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Mohamed Diamé replaces Ayoze Pérez.

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. DeAndre Yedlin replaces Matt Ritchie.

Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Charlie Taylor (Leeds United).

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Jack Colback replaces Isaac Hayden.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Charlie Taylor replaces Gaetano Berardi.

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross.

Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Souleymane Doukara replaces Liam Bridcutt.

Booking

Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Robert Green.

Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United).

Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Newcastle United 1, Leeds United 0. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Kalvin Phillips.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Hadi Sacko replaces Alfonso.

Hand ball by Chris Wood (Leeds United).

Attempt missed. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Luke Ayling.

Booking

Kyle Bartley (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton42278771353689
2Newcastle42267975363985
3Huddersfield41245125348577
4Leeds422271356401673
5Reading41227125657-173
6Sheff Wed422191254411372
7Fulham4219131075532270
8Derby421711144845362
9Preston421613136154761
10Norwich42179167365860
11Brentford421781769591059
12Aston Villa411513134340358
13Barnsley421511166059156
14Cardiff421510175659-355
15Ipswich421216144552-752
16Wolves41149185154-351
17QPR42148204857-950
18Bristol City42138215562-747
19Birmingham421114174261-1947
20Nottm Forest42129215667-1145
21Burton421112194257-1545
22Blackburn421013194863-1543
23Wigan421010223853-1540
24Rotherham4246323694-5818
View full Championship table

