Match ends, Gillingham 3, Bristol Rovers 1.
Gillingham 3-1 Bristol Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Cody McDonald scored two late goals as Gillingham strengthened their chances of League One survival and struck a major blow to Bristol Rovers' promotion hopes.
McDonald rifled a fine finish into the roof of the net in the 90th minute, just as the pressure was mounting on the hosts, before lofting Rovers keeper Joe Lumley in the sixth minute of added time.
The Gills had led through Josh Wright's thunderous strike from close range but Rovers levelled when Billy Bodin confidently converted a penalty.
It had looked like Bristol Rovers might win it as they piled men forward, but McDonald's late double proved decisive.
The game came alive after a poor first half when Rovers failed to deal with a long throw and Wright, Gillingham's main threat, fired home on 64 minutes.
But Deji Oshilaja hauled down Tom Lockyer in the box 10 minutes later for a certain penalty, and Bodin converted before McDonald had the final say.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 30Holy
- 2Jackson
- 5Ehmer
- 6OshilajaBooked at 73mins
- 34CornickSubstituted forParkerat 66'minutes
- 33ByrneSubstituted forOsadebeat 83'minutes
- 44Wright
- 14Martin
- 8Hessenthaler
- 17QuigleyBooked at 22minsSubstituted forDonnellyat 65'minutes
- 10McDonald
Substitutes
- 1Nelson
- 4Herd
- 9Donnelly
- 16Osadebe
- 19Parker
- 21List
- 29Muldoon
Bristol Rovers
- 31Lumley
- 4Lockyer
- 33Sweeney
- 36Clarke-Salter
- 24Sinclair
- 14Lines
- 7MansellBooked at 48minsSubstituted forMontañoat 70'minutes
- 3Brown
- 22MooreSubstituted forEasterat 60'minutes
- 9HarrisonBooked at 38minsSubstituted forJamesat 45'minutes
- 23Bodin
Substitutes
- 1Mildenhall
- 16Harris
- 17Easter
- 21Montaño
- 29James
- 34Partington
- 35Burn
- Referee:
- Mark Heywood
- Attendance:
- 5,916
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gillingham 3, Bristol Rovers 1.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 3, Bristol Rovers 1. Cody McDonald (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adedeji Oshilaja.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Tomas Holy (Gillingham) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 2, Bristol Rovers 1. Cody McDonald (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Cristian Montaño (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Rory Donnelly (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Josh Wright (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Lee Brown.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Jake Clarke-Salter.
Attempt saved. Josh Wright (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Emmanuel Osadebe replaces Mark Byrne.
Attempt blocked. Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Lee Martin (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Rory Donnelly (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Sweeney (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt missed. Cody McDonald (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Tom Lockyer.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, Bristol Rovers 1. Billy Bodin (Bristol Rovers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Adedeji Oshilaja (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Adedeji Oshilaja (Gillingham) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Bristol Rovers. Tom Lockyer draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Josh Parker (Gillingham).
Jermaine Easter (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Cristian Montaño replaces Lee Mansell.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Ryan Sweeney.
Attempt blocked. Billy Bodin (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Josh Wright (Gillingham).
Billy Bodin (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Josh Parker replaces Harry Cornick.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Rory Donnelly replaces Joe Quigley.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, Bristol Rovers 0. Josh Wright (Gillingham) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Chris Lines.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Jermaine Easter replaces Byron Moore.
Attempt missed. Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Byron Moore (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Cody McDonald (Gillingham).
Lee Mansell (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.