Sutton United 3-0 Gateshead

Sutton secured only their second National League win in 10 attempts as Maxime Biamou inspired a 3-0 victory over Gateshead.
The hosts struggled to make their early possession count, although Manny Smith had to produce last-ditch heroics for Gateshead to prevent Kieron Cadogan going clean through.
Biamou drew a foul from Dan Hanford and Roarie Deacon fired the resulting penalty into the roof of the net to give Sutton a reward for their efforts three minutes before the break.
The hosts doubled their advantage through Biamou after 60 minutes and the Frenchman added a third with seven minutes left as Sutton ended their four-game winless run.
Line-ups
Sutton United
- 26Puddy
- 15EastmondBooked at 28minsSubstituted forMayat 73'minutes
- 8Gomis
- 6Collins
- 2Amankwaah
- 16Bailey
- 18JebbSubstituted forDundasat 76'minutes
- 4BeckwithSubstituted forJohnat 85'minutes
- 31CadoganBooked at 81mins
- 21Deacon
- 24Biamou
Substitutes
- 5John
- 12May
- 14Dundas
- 17Spence
- 30Coombes
Gateshead
- 13HanfordBooked at 41mins
- 5Hogan
- 8BrundleSubstituted forSmithat 69'minutes
- 25HannantBooked at 35mins
- 4SmithBooked at 81mins
- 7York
- 6Fyfield
- 27O'DonnellSubstituted forWrightat 69'minutes
- 22Mafuta
- 15Burrow
- 26McLaughlin
Substitutes
- 2Bolton
- 3Smith
- 8White
- 19Wright
- 23MacDonald
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
- Attendance:
- 1,889
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sutton United 3, Gateshead 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Louis John replaces Dean Beckwith.
Goal!
Goal! Sutton United 3, Gateshead 0. Maxime Biamou (Sutton United).
Booking
Jamal Fyfield (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Kieron Cadogan (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Craig Dundas replaces Jack Jebb.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Adam May replaces Craig Eastmond.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Jake D Wright replaces JJ O'Donnell.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. George Smith replaces Mitch Brundle.
Goal!
Goal! Sutton United 2, Gateshead 0. Maxime Biamou (Sutton United).
Second Half
Second Half begins Sutton United 1, Gateshead 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sutton United 1, Gateshead 0.
Goal!
Goal! Sutton United 1, Gateshead 0. Roarie Deacon (Sutton United) converts the penalty with a.
Booking
Dan Hanford (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Luke Hannant (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Craig Eastmond (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.