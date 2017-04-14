Sutton United 3-0 Gateshead

Sutton secured only their second National League win in 10 attempts as Maxime Biamou inspired a 3-0 victory over Gateshead.

The hosts struggled to make their early possession count, although Manny Smith had to produce last-ditch heroics for Gateshead to prevent Kieron Cadogan going clean through.

Biamou drew a foul from Dan Hanford and Roarie Deacon fired the resulting penalty into the roof of the net to give Sutton a reward for their efforts three minutes before the break.

The hosts doubled their advantage through Biamou after 60 minutes and the Frenchman added a third with seven minutes left as Sutton ended their four-game winless run.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.