Sutton United 3-0 Gateshead

National League
Sutton United3Gateshead0

Sutton secured only their second National League win in 10 attempts as Maxime Biamou inspired a 3-0 victory over Gateshead.

The hosts struggled to make their early possession count, although Manny Smith had to produce last-ditch heroics for Gateshead to prevent Kieron Cadogan going clean through.

Biamou drew a foul from Dan Hanford and Roarie Deacon fired the resulting penalty into the roof of the net to give Sutton a reward for their efforts three minutes before the break.

The hosts doubled their advantage through Biamou after 60 minutes and the Frenchman added a third with seven minutes left as Sutton ended their four-game winless run.

Line-ups

Sutton United

  • 26Puddy
  • 15EastmondBooked at 28minsSubstituted forMayat 73'minutes
  • 8Gomis
  • 6Collins
  • 2Amankwaah
  • 16Bailey
  • 18JebbSubstituted forDundasat 76'minutes
  • 4BeckwithSubstituted forJohnat 85'minutes
  • 31CadoganBooked at 81mins
  • 21Deacon
  • 24Biamou

Substitutes

  • 5John
  • 12May
  • 14Dundas
  • 17Spence
  • 30Coombes

Gateshead

  • 13HanfordBooked at 41mins
  • 5Hogan
  • 8BrundleSubstituted forSmithat 69'minutes
  • 25HannantBooked at 35mins
  • 4SmithBooked at 81mins
  • 7York
  • 6Fyfield
  • 27O'DonnellSubstituted forWrightat 69'minutes
  • 22Mafuta
  • 15Burrow
  • 26McLaughlin

Substitutes

  • 2Bolton
  • 3Smith
  • 8White
  • 19Wright
  • 23MacDonald
Referee:
Neil Hair
Attendance:
1,889

Live Text

Match ends, Sutton United 3, Gateshead 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sutton United 3, Gateshead 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Louis John replaces Dean Beckwith.

Goal!

Goal! Sutton United 3, Gateshead 0. Maxime Biamou (Sutton United).

Booking

Jamal Fyfield (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Kieron Cadogan (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Craig Dundas replaces Jack Jebb.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Adam May replaces Craig Eastmond.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Jake D Wright replaces JJ O'Donnell.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. George Smith replaces Mitch Brundle.

Goal!

Goal! Sutton United 2, Gateshead 0. Maxime Biamou (Sutton United).

Second Half

Second Half begins Sutton United 1, Gateshead 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sutton United 1, Gateshead 0.

Goal!

Goal! Sutton United 1, Gateshead 0. Roarie Deacon (Sutton United) converts the penalty with a.

Booking

Dan Hanford (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Luke Hannant (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Craig Eastmond (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City42287778374191
2Tranmere43268972373586
3Forest Green43259984503484
4Dag & Red432541475502579
5Dover422361379562375
6Aldershot4320131060372373
7Barrow4318151065491669
8Gateshead4318131267472067
9Macclesfield422061660501066
10Bromley43177195563-858
11Boreham Wood431413164743455
12Wrexham431412174358-1554
13Sutton United431411185459-553
14Eastleigh431314165359-653
15Maidstone United42158195672-1653
16Chester431410195961-252
17Guiseley431310204763-1649
18York431115175164-1348
19Woking43139216176-1548
20Solihull Moors43139215673-1748
21Braintree43139215069-1948
22Torquay431111214759-1244
23North Ferriby United43123283174-4339
24Southport4398264892-4435
