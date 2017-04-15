Match ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Oldham Athletic 1-0 Bolton Wanderers
Sheffield United were crowned League One champions as 10-man Oldham beat second-placed Bolton thanks to Lee Erwin's second-half goal.
Wanderers' own promotion bid is faltering after back-to-back losses, though they still hold a four-point lead over third-placed Fleetwood.
The home side created the first chance as Erwin beat two defenders before pulling his shot a yard off target.
Darren Pratley twice fired over for Bolton in a dour opening half which was dominated by well-drilled defences.
Oldham almost scored when visiting goalkeeper Mark Howard palmed out Peter Clarke's shot before also saving from Paul Green, but they went down to 10 men in the 64th minute as striker Michael Ngoo picked up his second yellow card for a foul on Dean Moxey.
Despite his dismissal, the Latics broke through after 76 minutes when Howard parried a low cross against team-mate Jay Spearing and Erwin helped the ball over the line for his 10th goal of the season.
Bolton were denied when Dorian Dervite's effort was cleared off the line by Ryan McLaughlin, while Adam Le Fondre and Chris Long both hit the crossbar in a frantic finish.
Oldham's win saw them move six points above the relegation zone.
Line-ups
Oldham
- 1Ripley
- 4Wilson
- 26Clarke
- 20Stott
- 27McLaughlin
- 28Green
- 24Fane
- 8Banks
- 30Obadeyi
- 14NgooBooked at 64mins
- 19Erwin
Substitutes
- 2Law
- 6O'Neill
- 7Flynn
- 11Croft
- 13Kettings
- 15Edmundson
- 17Mantack
Bolton
- 33Howard
- 5Beevers
- 31Wheater
- 4DerviteBooked at 50mins
- 22Morais
- 21PratleySubstituted forClaytonat 70'minutes
- 8Spearing
- 15DerikSubstituted forLongat 86'minutes
- 3MoxeySubstituted forHenryat 79'minutes
- 6Vela
- 45Le Fondre
Substitutes
- 10Karacan
- 12Long
- 19Clayton
- 24Henry
- 25Wabara
- 35Wilkinson
- 39Turner
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 8,788
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Oliver Banks (Oldham Athletic).
Max Clayton (Bolton Wanderers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Dorian Dervite (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tope Obadeyi (Oldham Athletic).
Attempt missed. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Chris Long replaces Derik.
Foul by Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers).
Tope Obadeyi (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers).
Paul Green (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Jamie Stott.
Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Jamie Stott.
Attempt blocked. Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. James Henry replaces Dean Moxey.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Peter Clarke.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Peter Clarke.
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Bolton Wanderers 0. Lee Erwin (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Lee Erwin (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Max Clayton replaces Darren Pratley.
Attempt missed. Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Michael Ngoo (Oldham Athletic) for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Ngoo (Oldham Athletic).
Dean Moxey (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Derik (Bolton Wanderers).
Ryan McLaughlin (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt saved. Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers) header from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Brian Wilson (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Michael Ngoo (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Ngoo (Oldham Athletic).
Attempt saved. Paul Green (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.