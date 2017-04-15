Sunderland 2-2 West Ham United

Whabi Khazri's goal ended Sunderland's seven-game run without scoring

Substitute Fabio Borini scored a 90th-minute equaliser as Sunderland drew with West Ham to keep their faint hopes of Premier League survival alive.

Andre Ayew opened the scoring for the Hammers, prodding past Jordan Pickford after a scuffed Andy Carroll volley fell to him in the penalty area.

Sunderland finally broke their scoring duck, with Wahbi Khazri's corner flying straight in for the Black Cats' first goal in more than 11-and-a-half hours.

James Collins headed in from a Robert Snodgrass corner to put the visitors in front, before Borini levelled from the edge of the box.

Sam Byram was then sent off for West Ham for a second booking in added time, but Sunderland were unable to find a winner.

It makes it eight games without a victory for David Moyes' side, who remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Can Sunderland do the unthinkable?

Sunderland showed plenty of passion and desire in front of their home fans, but the hosts desperately needed three points at the Stadium of Light.

They remain nine points from safety, albeit with a game in hand on 17th-placed Hull, who are one of three sides they face during the run-in that are also scrapping for survival.

Moyes knows his side must take points off the Tigers, as well as relegation-threatened Middlesbrough and Swansea, with trips to Champions League-chasing Arsenal and leaders Chelsea to follow.

But the former Everton and Manchester United boss will have taken some positives from his side's attacking performance against West Ham, having previously gone seven games without finding the net.

Khazri was instrumental and after his goal straight from a corner, which needed an element of luck, the winger set up Didier Ndong only for the midfielder to blaze over.

Substitute Borini showed he can help ease the burden on top-scorer Jermain Defoe for goals, meaning the Black Cats are not quite resigned to the Championship just yet.

Hammers' defensive struggles

James Collins' goal was his second of the season

Sunderland's problems may lie with scoring goals, but West Ham's have stemmed from conceding them.

They have now let in 59 this season - one more than the bottom-placed Black Cats - and it could have been more, were not for the hosts' profligacy in front of goal.

Darren Randolph was perhaps blocked off by Victor Anichebe as Khazri's corner curled in, but the West Ham goalkeeper found himself out of position for Borini's leveller.

Manager Slaven Bilic says his side "still have work to do" to make certain of their Premier League status for another year, although the Hammers are now closer to the top eight than they are the bottom three.

Bilic handed Carroll the armband and the forward was a nuisance throughout, finding space in the area from Byram's cross to inadvertently set up Ayew for the opener.

West Ham's second goal, one of only three efforts on target from the visitors, also came as a result of being sharper in the box, with Snodgrass' teasing delivery met smartly by Collins.

Man of the match - Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland)

Khazri was making his first Sunderland start since October and proved the Black Cats' main attacking threat. He had more shots (four) and made more key passes (five) than any of his team-mates, while also providing more crosses than the rest of the Sunderland team combined.

'We need the football gods to shine on us'

Sunderland manager David Moyes: "We need to win games and today we've got to take three points. It wasn't for the want of trying [that we didn't].

Media playback is not supported on this device Sunderland comeback showed character - Moyes

"I thought the boys played really well, they showed great character to come back.

"We'll keep believing while we're in with a chance, and somewhere along the line hope the football gods will shine on us."

On defender Billy Jones, who was stretchered off: "The medical team tell me his head hit the ground and he lost consciousness, a bit of concussion. We've sent him to hospital, but I'm sure he'll be OK."

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic: "We are disappointed to concede a late goal. It was a fair result. It is a point, we wanted three and we were close.

Media playback is not supported on this device Bilic 'disappointed' to concede late goal

"They were throwing long balls in, putting the bodies in, from one of those situations they score the goal.

"We have four points from the last two games, we have an unfinished job to do. We have to pick up more points to be safe."

Stats - Hammers throw away more points

Sunderland are without a win in their last eight top-flight games (D2 L6) and have won only one of their last 15.

West Ham have thrown away a league-high 22 points from leading positions in the Premier League this season.

West Ham have now gone 13 games without a clean sheet away from home in the Premier League.

Wahbi Khazri's goal was the first to come direct from a corner since Ben Watson for Watford against Manchester City in January 2016.

Fabio Borini's two Premier League goals this season have both come in the 90th minute.

West Ham have been shown more red cards than any other side in the Premier League this season (five).

What's next?

Sunderland travel to Middlesbrough, currently one place above them in 19th, on Wednesday, 26 April, before hosting Bournemouth three days later.

West Ham welcome Everton next Saturday, before a visit to Stoke a week later.