Falkirk 2-2 St Mirren

Rory Loy put St Mirren in front but the visitors had to settle for a point

Falkirk snatched a valuable point but failed to halt Hibernian's title party as St Mirren extended their unbeaten Championship run to seven matches.

Rory Loy's controlled finish put the buoyant Buddies ahead before Lee Miller equalised from close range for Falkirk.

Captain Stephen McGinn restored Saints' lead with a wonderful 20-yard curler.

But substitute Bob McHugh, 20 seconds after his arrival, popped up to hammer home a second equaliser to clinch a play-off place for Falkirk.

The Bairns, currently second, can finish no lower than fourth.

The near-1500 strong St Mirren away support, meanwhile, went home thankful for another point in their continuing battle against the threat of relegation.

Jack Ross's men have now taken 21 points from the last 30 available.

Loy scored 34 goals in a two-season spell with Falkirk between 2013 and 2015, and punished his former employers early on when a half-clearance from Stevie Mallan's cross fell to him to drive home the opener.

Cammy Smith's header nearly extended St Mirren's lead immediately but Falkirk goalkeeper Robbie Thomson pulled off an excellent reaction save.

Instead Miller turned in Luca Gasparotto's cut-back from James Craigen's deep cross at the other end, putting the Bairns back on level terms.

McGinn has revelled in his new role as Buddies skipper and enjoyed his fine strike in front of the away fans just before the hour, curling the ball into the top-left corner with the inside of his right foot.

But it was not to be the winner, McHugh rescuing Falkirk - as he has so often late in matches - with a clinical finish inside the box after a long free-kick fell to him.

Post-match reaction

Falkirk manager Peter Houston: "We fought our way back into it but I was quite frustrated today. There were patches of the game we played quite well and patches where we were really poor. We have to marry it together and play a lot better.

"Morton losing [at Raith Rovers] is a help to us but we could have put more distance between us and them if we had won today. We still need to strive and get that second place.

"I'm pleased for Bob McHugh to come off the bench and get a goal with his first touch."

St Mirren boss Jack Ross: "It's a measure of how far we've come in the last few months that we come to a team second top of the table and are disappointed not to win the game.

"Having found ourselves ahead twice, you look to try and see it out from there and the manner we lost the goals was a little bit disappointing.

"But what this group has produced over the last couple of months has been exceptional and even today, coming off the back of Tuesday [a 4-1 win at St Mirren] and how much that took out of them, their effort levels were terrific again.

"The volume of support has been incredible for a team that's been bottom of the Championship. They have shown themselves to be true football fans."