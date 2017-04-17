Match ends, Barnsley 1, Brentford 1.
Barnsley 1-1 Brentford
Barnsley were held to a draw at home for the fifth successive game after an open mid-table contest with Brentford.
Marley Watkins drove the Tykes in front, but Florian Jozefzoon dinked an equaliser before the break.
Brentford were awarded a penalty when Angus MacDonald was penalised for handball, but keeper Adam Davies pushed Jota's spot-kick against the post.
Both sides then hit the bar as Sergi Canos and George Moncur went close, but neither side could find a winning goal.
Bees boss Dean Smith surprisingly made four changes after a 4-0 win over Derby in their last game, with Jack Bonham given his league debut in goal.
And Bonham had already been busy in a positive start by Barnsley before an excellent ball by Moncur picked out Josh Scowen, whose cross fell into the path of Watkins and he fired home.
Jozefzoon's equaliser, after Jota caught the home defence napping, was Brentford's only shot on target in a first half in which they lost striker Lasse Vibe with an injury.
But they wasted the chance to take the lead after Angus MacDonald handled in the box as Davies saved from Jota, who put his follow-up effort wide.
Canos headed against the bar from point-blank range and Moncur did likewise from 20 yards and further came and went as both sides slipped one place in the table, Brentford to 11th and Barnsley to 14th.
Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom:
"We feel we did more than enough to win, but we missed the final bit of quality.
"I was pleased in terms of the performance but we should have had more goals. Those moments of quality were missing and we know we can be better.
"We knew we had to be strong when they had the ball and their goal was disappointing from our point of view.
"The players can't give any more and I hope the supporters appreciate that come the end of the season. There's a commitment and willingness to do well and they deserve all the plaudits they get."
Brentford manager Dean Smith:
"Jack Bonham made some good saves today.
"I've been looking for the opportunity to get him in because his attitude and application in training has been great.
"I needed to know if he was up to playing in the Championship and he's proved that he is. He's matured into a really good goalkeeper.
"We were fortunate to be level at half-time because we were nowhere near the standards we're capable of."
