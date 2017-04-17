Match ends, Birmingham City 0, Burton Albion 2.
Birmingham City 0-2 Burton Albion
Burton earned a crucial away win over relegation rivals Birmingham, with Blues boss Gianfranco Zola resigning after the game.
Nigel Clough's side move up to 19th, above Birmingham, who are now 20th - three points above the bottom three.
Lloyd Dyer put the visitors ahead before Lucas Akins hooked in from a corner in the second half.
Zola resigns with just two wins from 24 games since replacing Gary Rowett in December when they were seventh.
Birmingham now have just three games remaining to save their Championship status, while the St Andrew's crowd fans sang "we want Zola out" during the second half.
Lukas Jutkiewicz missed a great chance in the opening moments, shooting wide with the goal gaping after Burton goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin had spilled.
Burton's first goal came from mistake from Blues goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak, who spilled Akins shot before Dyer stabbed in from six yards.
Birmingham
- 29KuszczakSubstituted forLegzdinsat 45'minutes
- 31Bielik
- 5Shotton
- 3Grounds
- 2NsueSubstituted forMaghomaat 54'minutes
- 26Davis
- 7Tesche
- 12GardnerSubstituted forFrei Koyunluat 45'minutes
- 33KeitaBooked at 49mins
- 14AdamsBooked at 66mins
- 15Jutkiewicz
- 1Legzdins
- 4Robinson
- 6Kieftenbeld
- 8Gleeson
- 19Maghoma
- 21Frei Koyunlu
- 48Sinclair
Burton
- 1McLaughlinSubstituted forBywaterat 29'minutes
- 3Brayford
- 5McFadzean
- 6Turner
- 2Flanagan
- 24Christensen
- 30Murphy
- 36IrvineBooked at 65mins
- 11DyerSubstituted forMcCroryat 90+1'minutes
- 10Akins
- 19VarneySubstituted forMousinhoat 86'minutes
- 4Mousinho
- 12Woodrow
- 13Bywater
- 14McCrory
- 15Naylor
- 16Palmer
- 28Kightly
- Peter Bankes
- 19,794
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Home20
- Away8
- Home2
- Away3
- Home3
- Away3
- Home13
- Away14
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 0, Burton Albion 2.
Attempt saved. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Che Adams with a cross.
Substitution, Burton Albion. Damien McCrory replaces Lloyd Dyer.
Attempt saved. Che Adams (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).
Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. David Davis (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Grounds with a cross.
Kerim Frei (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lasse Vigen Christensen (Burton Albion).
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Jonathan Grounds.
Substitution, Burton Albion. John Mousinho replaces Luke Varney.
Attempt blocked. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Ben Turner.
Attempt missed. Che Adams (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lukas Jutkiewicz.
Attempt blocked. Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Luke Varney.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Ben Turner.
Attempt blocked. Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Kerim Frei (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lasse Vigen Christensen (Burton Albion).
Attempt missed. Kerim Frei (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Che Adams (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion).
Attempt missed. Jackson Irvine (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Akins.
Cheick Keita (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion).
Offside, Birmingham City. David Davis tries a through ball, but Jacques Maghoma is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Tesche.
Kerim Frei (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).
Che Adams (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Che Adams (Birmingham City).
Luke Murphy (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jackson Irvine (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Che Adams (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jackson Irvine (Burton Albion).
Attempt missed. Lloyd Dyer (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Akins.
Attempt missed. Che Adams (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Davis.