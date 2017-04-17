Birmingham City 0-2 Burton Albion

Lucas Akins' goal was just his fifth of the season - but he has now scored in back-to-back games

Burton earned a crucial away win over relegation rivals Birmingham, with Blues boss Gianfranco Zola resigning after the game.

Nigel Clough's side move up to 19th, above Birmingham, who are now 20th - three points above the bottom three.

Lloyd Dyer put the visitors ahead before Lucas Akins hooked in from a corner in the second half.

Zola resigns with just two wins from 24 games since replacing Gary Rowett in December when they were seventh.

Birmingham now have just three games remaining to save their Championship status, while the St Andrew's crowd fans sang "we want Zola out" during the second half.

Lukas Jutkiewicz missed a great chance in the opening moments, shooting wide with the goal gaping after Burton goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin had spilled.

Burton's first goal came from mistake from Blues goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak, who spilled Akins shot before Dyer stabbed in from six yards.

Media playback is not supported on this device Gianfranco Zola explains Birmingham resignation