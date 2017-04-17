Championship
Birmingham0Burton2

Birmingham City 0-2 Burton Albion

Lucas Akins
Lucas Akins' goal was just his fifth of the season - but he has now scored in back-to-back games

Burton earned a crucial away win over relegation rivals Birmingham, with Blues boss Gianfranco Zola resigning after the game.

Nigel Clough's side move up to 19th, above Birmingham, who are now 20th - three points above the bottom three.

Lloyd Dyer put the visitors ahead before Lucas Akins hooked in from a corner in the second half.

Zola resigns with just two wins from 24 games since replacing Gary Rowett in December when they were seventh.

Birmingham now have just three games remaining to save their Championship status, while the St Andrew's crowd fans sang "we want Zola out" during the second half.

Lukas Jutkiewicz missed a great chance in the opening moments, shooting wide with the goal gaping after Burton goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin had spilled.

Burton's first goal came from mistake from Blues goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak, who spilled Akins shot before Dyer stabbed in from six yards.

Gianfranco Zola explains Birmingham resignation

Line-ups

Birmingham

  • 29KuszczakSubstituted forLegzdinsat 45'minutes
  • 31Bielik
  • 5Shotton
  • 3Grounds
  • 2NsueSubstituted forMaghomaat 54'minutes
  • 26Davis
  • 7Tesche
  • 12GardnerSubstituted forFrei Koyunluat 45'minutes
  • 33KeitaBooked at 49mins
  • 14AdamsBooked at 66mins
  • 15Jutkiewicz

Substitutes

  • 1Legzdins
  • 4Robinson
  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 8Gleeson
  • 19Maghoma
  • 21Frei Koyunlu
  • 48Sinclair

Burton

  • 1McLaughlinSubstituted forBywaterat 29'minutes
  • 3Brayford
  • 5McFadzean
  • 6Turner
  • 2Flanagan
  • 24Christensen
  • 30Murphy
  • 36IrvineBooked at 65mins
  • 11DyerSubstituted forMcCroryat 90+1'minutes
  • 10Akins
  • 19VarneySubstituted forMousinhoat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Mousinho
  • 12Woodrow
  • 13Bywater
  • 14McCrory
  • 15Naylor
  • 16Palmer
  • 28Kightly
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
19,794

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamBurton
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home20
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Birmingham City 0, Burton Albion 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Birmingham City 0, Burton Albion 2.

Attempt saved. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Che Adams with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Damien McCrory replaces Lloyd Dyer.

Attempt saved. Che Adams (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).

Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. David Davis (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Grounds with a cross.

Kerim Frei (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lasse Vigen Christensen (Burton Albion).

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Jonathan Grounds.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. John Mousinho replaces Luke Varney.

Attempt blocked. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Ben Turner.

Attempt missed. Che Adams (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Attempt blocked. Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Luke Varney.

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Ben Turner.

Attempt blocked. Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Kerim Frei (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lasse Vigen Christensen (Burton Albion).

Attempt missed. Kerim Frei (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Che Adams (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion).

Attempt missed. Jackson Irvine (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Akins.

Cheick Keita (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion).

Offside, Birmingham City. David Davis tries a through ball, but Jacques Maghoma is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Tesche.

Kerim Frei (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).

Booking

Che Adams (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Che Adams (Birmingham City).

Luke Murphy (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Jackson Irvine (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Che Adams (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jackson Irvine (Burton Albion).

Attempt missed. Lloyd Dyer (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Akins.

Attempt missed. Che Adams (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Davis.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton43288773363792
2Newcastle432671076393785
3Reading43247126159279
4Huddersfield42246125449578
5Sheff Wed432291256421475
6Fulham4320131078542473
7Leeds432271456411573
8Norwich431891676661063
9Derby431712144946363
10Preston431613146257561
11Brentford431791770601060
12Aston Villa431513154546-158
13Cardiff431610175759-258
14Barnsley431512166160157
15Ipswich431316144853-555
16Wolves42159185254-254
17QPR43148214959-1050
18Bristol City43139215663-748
19Burton431212194457-1348
20Birmingham431114184263-2147
21Nottm Forest43129225668-1245
22Blackburn431014194964-1544
23Wigan431010233955-1640
24Rotherham4346333796-5918
View full Championship table

