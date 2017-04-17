Match ends, Derby County 1, Huddersfield Town 1.
Derby County 1-1 Huddersfield Town
Derby fought back to draw with Championship promotion hopefuls Huddersfield, a result that sent Brighton up to the Premier League.
Jacob Butterfield dented his former club's ambitions of reaching the top two with a deflected finish, leaving them seven points adrift of Newcastle.
In a first half of few chances, Collin Quaner put the visitors ahead when he converted Martin Cranie's cross.
Derby rarely threatened before Butterfield's late long-range effort.
Butterfield's goal two minutes from full-time leaves the Terriers fourth in the table - with a game in hand on all sides above them - but was not enough to salvage Derby's play-off aspirations as they slipped 10 points behind the top six.
The result added to the celebrations on the south coast as it meant Brighton were mathematically assured of top-flight return after a 34-year absence.
It also came as a relief to Newcastle supporters following their side's 3-1 defeat by Ipswich earlier in the day, as victory for Huddersfield would have moved them to within five points of the Magpies.
German forward Quaner opened the scoring after a fine team move and while Darren Bent did have the ball in the back of the net in response soon after, the goal was ruled out for offside.
Despite the draw now leaving Derby with nothing left to play for this season, it ensured Garry Rowett avoided a first home defeat on an afternoon that his controversial replacement at Birmingham City, Gianfranco Zola, resigned from his post.
Derby manager Gary Rowett: "We want more quality and penetration, but I'm pleased with the character of the team.
"We kept going and did not lose hope, you have got to keep doing the right things for the whole period and we got something out of the game.
"We showed plenty of patience against a tough team. We have got some quality players but the balance is not there."
Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "If we secure a play-off spot then we will be very happy. We are humble and we know how difficult it is to get points in this division.
"We are Huddersfield Town and to have this points total is an unbelievable achievement. We have to focus on ourselves and not Newcastle.
"We are in a wonderful position but we do not have enough points yet. We would like to have more points and we would like more good performances."
Line-ups
Derby
- 1Carson
- 2Christie
- 6Keogh
- 16Pearce
- 29Olsson
- 10InceSubstituted forCamaraat 71'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 19Hughes
- 15JohnsonSubstituted forButterfieldat 72'minutes
- 8Anya
- 23VydraSubstituted forRussellat 72'minutes
- 11Bent
Substitutes
- 4Bryson
- 7Russell
- 12Baird
- 18Butterfield
- 20Camara
- 25Lowe
- 35Mitchell
Huddersfield
- 1Ward
- 14CranieSubstituted forSmithat 61'minutes
- 44HefeleBooked at 85mins
- 26Schindler
- 15Löwe
- 4Whitehead
- 10Mooy
- 18LolleySubstituted forHoggat 80'minutes
- 9Kachunga
- 17van La ParraBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWellsat 67'minutes
- 23Quaner
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 5Hudson
- 6Hogg
- 7Scannell
- 13Coleman
- 16Payne
- 21Wells
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 29,031
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Derby County 1, Huddersfield Town 1.
Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.
Foul by Darren Bent (Derby County).
Dean Whitehead (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Abdoul Camara (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town).
Foul by Markus Olsson (Derby County).
Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town).
Goal!
Goal! Derby County 1, Huddersfield Town 1. Jacob Butterfield (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ikechi Anya.
Attempt missed. Alex Pearce (Derby County) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ikechi Anya with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Michael Hefele (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Will Hughes (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Hefele (Huddersfield Town).
Foul by Markus Olsson (Derby County).
Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Cyrus Christie.
Foul by Johnny Russell (Derby County).
Dean Whitehead (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jonathan Hogg replaces Joe Lolley.
Booking
Abdoul Camara (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Abdoul Camara (Derby County).
Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Darren Bent (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Johnny Russell (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Hefele (Huddersfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Jacob Butterfield replaces Bradley Johnson.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Johnny Russell replaces Matej Vydra.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Abdoul Camara replaces Tom Ince.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.
Foul by Tom Ince (Derby County).
Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Nahki Wells replaces Rajiv van La Parra.
Foul by Will Hughes (Derby County).
Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Tommy Smith replaces Martin Cranie.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Will Hughes (Derby County) because of an injury.