Sheffield United 3-0 Bradford City

Sheffield United need to win their final two games to reach 100 points

Sheffield United celebrated their homecoming as League One champions in style with victory over Bradford, who failed to book their play-off spot.

The Blades, promoted 10 days ago, were crowned the division's winners on Saturday and put the Bantams to the sword on their first appearance back at Bramall Lane, with a brace from Leon Clarke and Billy Sharp's 27th goal of the season.

They were in party mood from the off and a fine start was rewarded with two goals in the opening 20 minutes.

Clarke made it four in four games when he swept home from the edge of the area after good work from Jack O'Connell and then Sharp bagged his first since 7 March when coolly converting John Fleck's through ball.

A third came on the brink of half-time when Clarke grabbed his second of the day, converting a breakaway move with aplomb.

A win for Stuart McCall's Bradford would have confirmed their top-six spot but, it was only ever going to be United who added to the scoreline as Sharp headed straight at Colin Doyle before Chris Basham missed two good chances late on.

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

  • 25Moore
  • 6Basham
  • 13WrightBooked at 35mins
  • 5O'Connell
  • 18Freeman
  • 21DuffySubstituted forCarruthersat 66'minutes
  • 15CouttsBooked at 58mins
  • 4FleckBooked at 21mins
  • 24Lafferty
  • 27ClarkeBooked at 79mins
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 7McNulty
  • 11Done
  • 19Ebanks-Landell
  • 26O'Shea
  • 32Chapman
  • 44Carruthers

Bradford

  • 1Doyle
  • 23McArdle
  • 6VincelotBooked at 68mins
  • 22Knight-Percival
  • 29McMahon
  • 14Cullen
  • 8DiengSubstituted forJonesat 22'minutes
  • 3Meredith
  • 4Law
  • 7Marshall
  • 9Wyke

Substitutes

  • 2Darby
  • 5Toner
  • 10Clarke
  • 11Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 12Sattelmaier
  • 19Jones
  • 24Devine
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
26,838

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Sheffield United 3, Bradford City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sheffield United 3, Bradford City 0.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Jack O'Connell.

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by James Meredith (Bradford City).

Attempt missed. Tony McMahon (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Rory McArdle.

Attempt blocked. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. John Fleck (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. John Fleck (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Hand ball by Mark Marshall (Bradford City).

Booking

Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).

Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Charlie Wyke (Bradford City).

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Nathaniel Knight-Percival.

Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).

Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City).

Booking

Romain Vincelot (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Romain Vincelot (Bradford City).

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Samir Carruthers replaces Mark Duffy.

Foul by Daniel Lafferty (Sheffield United).

Romain Vincelot (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Nicky Law (Bradford City) because of an injury.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Kieron Freeman.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Kieron Freeman.

Booking

Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Paul Coutts (Sheffield United).

Charlie Wyke (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Delay in match Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) because of an injury.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Simon Moore.

Attempt saved. Tony McMahon (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Mark Duffy (Sheffield United).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd442810686454194
2Bolton4323101063362779
3Fleetwood4422121061412078
4Scunthorpe4422101275522376
5Bradford441918758421675
6Millwall4419131262511170
7Southend4419121369521769
8Rochdale441910156960967
9Bristol Rovers441812146362166
10Oxford Utd44189176052863
11Peterborough441611175857159
12MK Dons441513165654258
13Walsall431416135052-258
14Wimbledon441317145252056
15Charlton441218145552354
16Northampton441410206070-1052
17Oldham441215173043-1351
18Gillingham441213195776-1949
19Shrewsbury441212204561-1648
20Bury431210215872-1446
21Port Vale431112204468-2445
22Swindon441111224361-1844
23Chesterfield44910254073-3337
24Coventry44812243565-3036
View full League One table

Top Stories

