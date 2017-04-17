Match ends, Sheffield United 3, Bradford City 0.
Sheffield United 3-0 Bradford City
Sheffield United celebrated their homecoming as League One champions in style with victory over Bradford, who failed to book their play-off spot.
The Blades, promoted 10 days ago, were crowned the division's winners on Saturday and put the Bantams to the sword on their first appearance back at Bramall Lane, with a brace from Leon Clarke and Billy Sharp's 27th goal of the season.
They were in party mood from the off and a fine start was rewarded with two goals in the opening 20 minutes.
Clarke made it four in four games when he swept home from the edge of the area after good work from Jack O'Connell and then Sharp bagged his first since 7 March when coolly converting John Fleck's through ball.
A third came on the brink of half-time when Clarke grabbed his second of the day, converting a breakaway move with aplomb.
A win for Stuart McCall's Bradford would have confirmed their top-six spot but, it was only ever going to be United who added to the scoreline as Sharp headed straight at Colin Doyle before Chris Basham missed two good chances late on.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 25Moore
- 6Basham
- 13WrightBooked at 35mins
- 5O'Connell
- 18Freeman
- 21DuffySubstituted forCarruthersat 66'minutes
- 15CouttsBooked at 58mins
- 4FleckBooked at 21mins
- 24Lafferty
- 27ClarkeBooked at 79mins
- 10Sharp
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 7McNulty
- 11Done
- 19Ebanks-Landell
- 26O'Shea
- 32Chapman
- 44Carruthers
Bradford
- 1Doyle
- 23McArdle
- 6VincelotBooked at 68mins
- 22Knight-Percival
- 29McMahon
- 14Cullen
- 8DiengSubstituted forJonesat 22'minutes
- 3Meredith
- 4Law
- 7Marshall
- 9Wyke
Substitutes
- 2Darby
- 5Toner
- 10Clarke
- 11Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 12Sattelmaier
- 19Jones
- 24Devine
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 26,838
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 3, Bradford City 0.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Jack O'Connell.
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Meredith (Bradford City).
Attempt missed. Tony McMahon (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Rory McArdle.
Attempt blocked. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. John Fleck (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. John Fleck (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Mark Marshall (Bradford City).
Booking
Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).
Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Wyke (Bradford City).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Nathaniel Knight-Percival.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).
Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City).
Booking
Romain Vincelot (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Romain Vincelot (Bradford City).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Samir Carruthers replaces Mark Duffy.
Foul by Daniel Lafferty (Sheffield United).
Romain Vincelot (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Nicky Law (Bradford City) because of an injury.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Kieron Freeman.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Kieron Freeman.
Booking
Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul Coutts (Sheffield United).
Charlie Wyke (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay in match Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) because of an injury.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Simon Moore.
Attempt saved. Tony McMahon (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Mark Duffy (Sheffield United).