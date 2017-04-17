Match ends, Notts County 1, Portsmouth 3.
Notts County 1-3 Portsmouth
-
- From the section Football
Portsmouth sealed promotion after four years in League Two with victory over Notts County at Meadow Lane.
Three relegations in four seasons saw Pompey fall from the Premier League to League Two between 2010 and 2013, but their seventh win from nine games sees the club seal promotion from the fourth tier.
Gareth Evans put Paul Cook's side ahead from the spot against Notts County after a foul on Kai Naismith by Richard Duffy.
County drew level in the second half, however, when Jorge Grant found the corner from Elliott Hewitt's pass.
Jamal Lowe restored Pompey's lead with an angled shot in the second half and, with Luton drawing at Mansfield, sparked the celebrations with a second in the 90th minute.
Pompey on the rise after fall
When Harry Redknapp led Portsmouth to the FA Cup in 2008, along with an eighth-placed Premier League finish, few could have expected what was to come.
Under the management of Paul Hart, and then Avram Grant, Pompey were relegated from the Premier League in 2010.
They received a nine-point deduction in March that year for entering administration and were docked 10 points in 2012 for the same reason, which saw them relegated to League One.
In April 2013, shortly before relegation to the bottom tier, the south coast club were taken over by The Pompey Supporters Trust and exited administration.
After seasons finishing 13th and 16th in League Two, Paul Cook was appointed as manager and led the club to sixth in his first season, only to be beaten by Plymouth in the play-off semi-final.
But this campaign, with their 23rd win of the season, the Englishman has secured a long-awaited high in the club's recent history.
Line-ups
Notts County
- 1Collin
- 2Tootle
- 5Duffy
- 6Hollis
- 16BolaBooked at 90mins
- 24CampbellSubstituted forCampbellat 75'minutes
- 8O'ConnorBooked at 30minsSubstituted forYeatesat 45+2'minutes
- 18Hewitt
- 12Milsom
- 17Grant
- 30Stead
Substitutes
- 3Dickinson
- 4Smith
- 10Yeates
- 11Forte
- 14Campbell
- 23Clackstone
- 35Searson
Portsmouth
- 1Forde
- 26Evans
- 6Burgess
- 16Whatmough
- 3Stevens
- 24LinganziBooked at 60mins
- 8Doyle
- 23BennettSubstituted forOpoku Aborahat 90+1'minutes
- 11RobertsSubstituted forChaplinat 61'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 7BakerSubstituted forLoweat 69'minutes
- 22NaismithBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Davies
- 13O'Brien
- 14Main
- 18Lowe
- 19Chaplin
- 25Talbot
- 29Opoku Aborah
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 12,184
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Notts County 1, Portsmouth 3.
Booking
Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card.
Matt Tootle (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kal Naismith (Portsmouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Stanley Aborah replaces Kyle Bennett.
Booking
Marc Bola (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Richard Duffy (Notts County).
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Portsmouth 3. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Doyle.
Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Robert Milsom (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Tahvon Campbell (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Enda Stevens (Portsmouth).
Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Duffy (Notts County).
Attempt missed. Conor Chaplin (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Tahvon Campbell (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth).
Attempt missed. Robert Milsom (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Robert Milsom (Notts County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth).
Booking
Conor Chaplin (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Portsmouth 2. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Enda Stevens.
Attempt missed. Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Tahvon Campbell replaces Adam Campbell.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Adam Collin.
Attempt saved. Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Jamal Lowe replaces Carl Baker.
Attempt saved. Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Marc Bola (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gareth Evans (Portsmouth).
Attempt saved. Carl Baker (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Conor Chaplin replaces Gary Roberts.
Booking
Amine Linganzi (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Haydn Hollis.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Jorge Grant.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Portsmouth 1. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Elliott Hewitt.
Attempt missed. Adam Campbell (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Kyle Bennett.