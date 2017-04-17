League Two
Notts County1Portsmouth3

Notts County 1-3 Portsmouth

Portsmouth celebrate goal
Portsmouth's promotion comes seven years after they were relegated from the Premier League

Portsmouth sealed promotion after four years in League Two with victory over Notts County at Meadow Lane.

Three relegations in four seasons saw Pompey fall from the Premier League to League Two between 2010 and 2013, but their seventh win from nine games sees the club seal promotion from the fourth tier.

Gareth Evans put Paul Cook's side ahead from the spot against Notts County after a foul on Kai Naismith by Richard Duffy.

County drew level in the second half, however, when Jorge Grant found the corner from Elliott Hewitt's pass.

Jamal Lowe restored Pompey's lead with an angled shot in the second half and, with Luton drawing at Mansfield, sparked the celebrations with a second in the 90th minute.

Pompey on the rise after fall

Harry Redknapp and Sol Campbell lift FA Cup
Portsmouth's FA Cup final-winning team featured David James, Sol Campbell, Glen Johnson, Lassana Diarra, Sulley Muntari, Niko Kranjcar and Kanu.

When Harry Redknapp led Portsmouth to the FA Cup in 2008, along with an eighth-placed Premier League finish, few could have expected what was to come.

Under the management of Paul Hart, and then Avram Grant, Pompey were relegated from the Premier League in 2010.

They received a nine-point deduction in March that year for entering administration and were docked 10 points in 2012 for the same reason, which saw them relegated to League One.

In April 2013, shortly before relegation to the bottom tier, the south coast club were taken over by The Pompey Supporters Trust and exited administration.

After seasons finishing 13th and 16th in League Two, Paul Cook was appointed as manager and led the club to sixth in his first season, only to be beaten by Plymouth in the play-off semi-final.

But this campaign, with their 23rd win of the season, the Englishman has secured a long-awaited high in the club's recent history.

