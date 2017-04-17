Eastleigh 2-1 Bromley

Eastleigh edged Bromley 2-1 to end their four-match winless run in the National League.

Scott Wilson gave the hosts a reward for their early dominance by firing in from close range after nine minutes as Bromley failed to clear their lines.

The hosts continued to force the issue, with Craig McAllister looking dangerous, and Bromley had to wait until the 36th minute to register their first shot as they deservedly went in 1-0 down at the break.

Sam Matthews made it 2-0 to the hosts with eight minutes remaining and that was enough to clinch the win, although 60 seconds later Jordan Higgs set up a nervy finish with a Bromley consolation.

Match report supplied by Press Association.