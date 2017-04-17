Match ends, Eastleigh 2, Bromley 1.
Eastleigh 2-1 Bromley
-
- From the section Football
Eastleigh edged Bromley 2-1 to end their four-match winless run in the National League.
Scott Wilson gave the hosts a reward for their early dominance by firing in from close range after nine minutes as Bromley failed to clear their lines.
The hosts continued to force the issue, with Craig McAllister looking dangerous, and Bromley had to wait until the 36th minute to register their first shot as they deservedly went in 1-0 down at the break.
Sam Matthews made it 2-0 to the hosts with eight minutes remaining and that was enough to clinch the win, although 60 seconds later Jordan Higgs set up a nervy finish with a Bromley consolation.
Match report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Eastleigh
- 37Stack
- 15ReidBooked at 61mins
- 3GreenBooked at 83mins
- 14Togwell
- 20HoyteBooked at 59mins
- 5DugdaleBooked at 46mins
- 29Odoffin
- 12MatthewsSubstituted forObileyeat 90+3'minutes
- 36Strevens
- 18WilsonSubstituted forConstableat 65'minutes
- 19McAllister
Substitutes
- 9Constable
- 10Tubbs
- 11Stearn
- 24Obileye
Bromley
- 1Flitney
- 6Holland
- 3Johnson
- 14Higgs
- 12DymondSubstituted forOmofeat 68'minutes
- 2Wynter
- 9PorterSubstituted forGoldbergat 62'minutes
- 8MinshullBooked at 63mins
- 17TurgottBooked at 83mins
- 27McLoughlinSubstituted forDunneat 75'minutes
- 20Sho-Silva
Substitutes
- 5Dunne
- 19Goldberg
- 22Omofe
- 34Daly
- Referee:
- Sam Allison
- Attendance:
- 1,830
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eastleigh 2, Bromley 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Ayo Obileye replaces Sam Matthews.
Booking
Blair Turgott (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Michael Green (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 2, Bromley 1. Jordan Higgs (Bromley).
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 2, Bromley 0. Sam Matthews (Eastleigh).
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Alan Dunne replaces Shane McLoughlin.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Shabazz Omofe replaces Connor Dymond.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. James Constable replaces Scott Wilson.
Booking
Lee Minshull (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Bradley Goldberg replaces George Porter.
Booking
Paul Reid (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Gavin Hoyte (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Adam Dugdale (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Eastleigh 1, Bromley 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Eastleigh 1, Bromley 0.
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 1, Bromley 0. Scott Wilson (Eastleigh).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.