Eastleigh 2-1 Bromley

Eastleigh edged Bromley 2-1 to end their four-match winless run in the National League.

Scott Wilson gave the hosts a reward for their early dominance by firing in from close range after nine minutes as Bromley failed to clear their lines.

The hosts continued to force the issue, with Craig McAllister looking dangerous, and Bromley had to wait until the 36th minute to register their first shot as they deservedly went in 1-0 down at the break.

Sam Matthews made it 2-0 to the hosts with eight minutes remaining and that was enough to clinch the win, although 60 seconds later Jordan Higgs set up a nervy finish with a Bromley consolation.

Line-ups

Eastleigh

  • 37Stack
  • 15ReidBooked at 61mins
  • 3GreenBooked at 83mins
  • 14Togwell
  • 20HoyteBooked at 59mins
  • 5DugdaleBooked at 46mins
  • 29Odoffin
  • 12MatthewsSubstituted forObileyeat 90+3'minutes
  • 36Strevens
  • 18WilsonSubstituted forConstableat 65'minutes
  • 19McAllister

Substitutes

  • 9Constable
  • 10Tubbs
  • 11Stearn
  • 24Obileye

Bromley

  • 1Flitney
  • 6Holland
  • 3Johnson
  • 14Higgs
  • 12DymondSubstituted forOmofeat 68'minutes
  • 2Wynter
  • 9PorterSubstituted forGoldbergat 62'minutes
  • 8MinshullBooked at 63mins
  • 17TurgottBooked at 83mins
  • 27McLoughlinSubstituted forDunneat 75'minutes
  • 20Sho-Silva

Substitutes

  • 5Dunne
  • 19Goldberg
  • 22Omofe
  • 34Daly
Referee:
Sam Allison
Attendance:
1,830

Live Text

Match ends, Eastleigh 2, Bromley 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Eastleigh 2, Bromley 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Ayo Obileye replaces Sam Matthews.

Booking

Blair Turgott (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Michael Green (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Eastleigh 2, Bromley 1. Jordan Higgs (Bromley).

Goal!

Goal! Eastleigh 2, Bromley 0. Sam Matthews (Eastleigh).

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Alan Dunne replaces Shane McLoughlin.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Shabazz Omofe replaces Connor Dymond.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. James Constable replaces Scott Wilson.

Booking

Lee Minshull (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Bradley Goldberg replaces George Porter.

Booking

Paul Reid (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Gavin Hoyte (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Adam Dugdale (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Eastleigh 1, Bromley 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Eastleigh 1, Bromley 0.

Goal!

Goal! Eastleigh 1, Bromley 0. Scott Wilson (Eastleigh).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City43297780384294
2Tranmere44278974383689
3Forest Green442591084523284
4Dag & Red442551477522580
5Aldershot4421131061372476
6Dover432361479572275
7Barrow4419151068501872
8Gateshead4418131368491967
9Macclesfield43206176153866
10Bromley44177205665-958
11Wrexham441512174659-1357
12Eastleigh441414165560-556
13Maidstone United43168195772-1556
14Boreham Wood441413174744355
15Sutton United441412185661-554
16Chester441410206164-352
17Woking44149216478-1451
18Solihull Moors44149215974-1551
19Guiseley441310214865-1749
20York441115185267-1548
21Braintree44139225172-2148
22Torquay441211215060-1047
23North Ferriby United44123293277-4539
24Southport44108265092-4238
