Match ends, Guiseley 1, Tranmere Rovers 2.
Guiseley 1-2 Tranmere Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Tranmere kept the pressure on National League leaders Lincoln with a 2-1 comeback victory at relegation-threatened Guiseley.
Rovers held the upper hand in the first half as James Norwood tested Jonathan Maxted with a first-time volley before Andy Cook had a header cleared off the line following a corner.
However, it was the West Yorkshire strugglers who took the lead in the 33rd minute when Derek Asamoah smashed the ball into the top corner from outside the box.
Tranmere wasted little time in grabbing an equaliser at the start of the second half, Norwood heading home Jeff Hughes' corner in the 49th minute.
Rovers piled on the pressure and clinched the points in the 58th minute as Cook turned in a left-wing cross from Liam Ridehalgh to leave Guiseley still one point above the drop zone.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Guiseley
- 26MaxtedBooked at 48mins
- 2BrownBooked at 90mins
- 6Lawlor
- 15Palmer
- 8Hatfield
- 7Hurst
- 11Rankine
- 20WilliamsSubstituted forPrestonat 83'minutes
- 24Walton
- 33WesolowskiBooked at 22minsSubstituted forPurverat 69'minutes
- 34Asamoah
Substitutes
- 9Boyes
- 19Preston
- 22Purver
- 23East
- 25Atkinson
Tranmere
- 1Davies
- 2Vaughan
- 3Ridehalgh
- 24Hughes
- 6Ihiekwe
- 5McNultyBooked at 66mins
- 22Buxton
- 11JenningsSubstituted forDunnat 63'minutes
- 38WallaceBooked at 25mins
- 9CookSubstituted forStocktonat 68'minutes
- 10NorwoodSubstituted forManganat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 13Turner
- 16Dunn
- 19Mangan
- 23Stockton
- 39Collins
- Referee:
- Alan Young
- Attendance:
- 2,148
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Guiseley 1, Tranmere Rovers 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Andy Mangan replaces James Norwood.
Booking
Andy Mangan (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Connor Brown (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Jordan Preston replaces Marcus Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Alex Purver replaces James Wesolowski.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Cole Stockton replaces Andy Cook.
Booking
Steve McNulty (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jack Dunn replaces Connor Jennings.
Goal!
Goal! Guiseley 1, Tranmere Rovers 2. Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Guiseley 1, Tranmere Rovers 1. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers).
Booking
Jon Maxted (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Guiseley 1, Tranmere Rovers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Guiseley 1, Tranmere Rovers 0.
Goal!
Goal! Guiseley 1, Tranmere Rovers 0. Derek Asamoah (Guiseley).
Booking
James Wallace (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
James Wesolowski (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.