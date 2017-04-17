Guiseley 1-2 Tranmere Rovers

Tranmere kept the pressure on National League leaders Lincoln with a 2-1 comeback victory at relegation-threatened Guiseley.

Rovers held the upper hand in the first half as James Norwood tested Jonathan Maxted with a first-time volley before Andy Cook had a header cleared off the line following a corner.

However, it was the West Yorkshire strugglers who took the lead in the 33rd minute when Derek Asamoah smashed the ball into the top corner from outside the box.

Tranmere wasted little time in grabbing an equaliser at the start of the second half, Norwood heading home Jeff Hughes' corner in the 49th minute.

Rovers piled on the pressure and clinched the points in the 58th minute as Cook turned in a left-wing cross from Liam Ridehalgh to leave Guiseley still one point above the drop zone.

