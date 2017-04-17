National League
Guiseley1Tranmere2

Guiseley 1-2 Tranmere Rovers

Tranmere kept the pressure on National League leaders Lincoln with a 2-1 comeback victory at relegation-threatened Guiseley.

Rovers held the upper hand in the first half as James Norwood tested Jonathan Maxted with a first-time volley before Andy Cook had a header cleared off the line following a corner.

However, it was the West Yorkshire strugglers who took the lead in the 33rd minute when Derek Asamoah smashed the ball into the top corner from outside the box.

Tranmere wasted little time in grabbing an equaliser at the start of the second half, Norwood heading home Jeff Hughes' corner in the 49th minute.

Rovers piled on the pressure and clinched the points in the 58th minute as Cook turned in a left-wing cross from Liam Ridehalgh to leave Guiseley still one point above the drop zone.

Line-ups

Guiseley

  • 26MaxtedBooked at 48mins
  • 2BrownBooked at 90mins
  • 6Lawlor
  • 15Palmer
  • 8Hatfield
  • 7Hurst
  • 11Rankine
  • 20WilliamsSubstituted forPrestonat 83'minutes
  • 24Walton
  • 33WesolowskiBooked at 22minsSubstituted forPurverat 69'minutes
  • 34Asamoah

Substitutes

  • 9Boyes
  • 19Preston
  • 22Purver
  • 23East
  • 25Atkinson

Tranmere

  • 1Davies
  • 2Vaughan
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 24Hughes
  • 6Ihiekwe
  • 5McNultyBooked at 66mins
  • 22Buxton
  • 11JenningsSubstituted forDunnat 63'minutes
  • 38WallaceBooked at 25mins
  • 9CookSubstituted forStocktonat 68'minutes
  • 10NorwoodSubstituted forManganat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 13Turner
  • 16Dunn
  • 19Mangan
  • 23Stockton
  • 39Collins
Referee:
Alan Young
Attendance:
2,148

Match ends, Guiseley 1, Tranmere Rovers 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Guiseley 1, Tranmere Rovers 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Andy Mangan replaces James Norwood.

Booking

Andy Mangan (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Connor Brown (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Guiseley. Jordan Preston replaces Marcus Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Guiseley. Alex Purver replaces James Wesolowski.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Cole Stockton replaces Andy Cook.

Booking

Steve McNulty (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jack Dunn replaces Connor Jennings.

Goal!

Goal! Guiseley 1, Tranmere Rovers 2. Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Guiseley 1, Tranmere Rovers 1. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers).

Booking

Jon Maxted (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Guiseley 1, Tranmere Rovers 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Guiseley 1, Tranmere Rovers 0.

Goal!

Goal! Guiseley 1, Tranmere Rovers 0. Derek Asamoah (Guiseley).

Booking

James Wallace (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

James Wesolowski (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City43297780384294
2Tranmere44278974383689
3Forest Green442591084523284
4Dag & Red442551477522580
5Aldershot4421131061372476
6Dover432361479572275
7Barrow4419151068501872
8Gateshead4418131368491967
9Macclesfield43206176153866
10Bromley44177205665-958
11Wrexham441512174659-1357
12Eastleigh441414165560-556
13Maidstone United43168195772-1556
14Boreham Wood441413174744355
15Sutton United441412185661-554
16Chester441410206164-352
17Woking44149216478-1451
18Solihull Moors44149215974-1551
19Guiseley441310214865-1749
20York441115185267-1548
21Braintree44139225172-2148
22Torquay441211215060-1047
23North Ferriby United44123293277-4539
24Southport44108265092-4238
View full National League table

