Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Billy Gilmour, Celtic, Hearts, Hibernian, Liam Boyce

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Chelsea have won the race to sign Rangers kid Billy Gilmour. (Scottish Sun)

Martyn Waghorn insists Kenny Miller deserves a new Rangers deal - and admits he would love to extend his own Ibrox stay. (Various)

Leigh Griffiths reckons Kenny Miller should be given a new deal at Rangers. (Various)

Hearts and Hibs are ready to battle it out to sign Ross County striker Liam Boyce in the summer. (Daily Record)

Liam Boyce has scored 16 goals for Ross County this season. Can they hang on to the striker?

Fractured skull victim Andy Little reckons he's lucky still to be alive. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths believes that team-mate Moussa Dembele could win both the PFA Player of the Year and the Young Player of the Year prize. (Various)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has savaged suggestions Ryan Jack is set for a summer switch to Rangers. (Various)

Martyn Waghorn reckons Rangers have a psychological edge over Aberdeen following their 3-0 win at Pittodrie last weekend. (Daily Express, newspaper edition)

Leigh Griffiths insists scooping three winner's medals would be preferable to last season's feats when he rattled in 40 goals. (Various)

St Johnstone have paid tribute to Aggie Moffat - the tea lady who famously clashed with Graeme Souness - after announcing her death at the age of 72. (The National, newspaper edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Ricky Burns hopes to harness the Hydro fan power - but rival Julius Indongo's camp admit they fear their man might be hit by a hometown decision. (Various)

Anthony McGill admits fellow Scot Stephen Maguire is the toughest qualifier he could have drawn in the Betfred World Championship. (Daily Express, newspaper edition)

John Higgins believes the day when snooker stars pocket rewards comparable to Premier League footballer wages is just around the corner. (Scotsman, newspaper edition)