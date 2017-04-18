Jade Bailey: Chelsea Ladies midfielder tears anterior cruciate ligament

Jade Bailey made 16 appearances for Chelsea Ladies last season

Chelsea Ladies midfielder Jade Bailey is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury after tearing an anterior cruciate knee ligament.

The 21-year-old joined the Women's Super League One club from Arsenal before the start of last season.

Manager Emma Hayes told the club website: "Jade Bailey has unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury.

"She had started the season so well and it's been a huge disappointment for the squad to see that happen."

Chelsea, who were knocked out of the Women's FA Cup by Birmingham City on penalties on Monday, begin their 2017 WSL 1 Spring Series campaign at home to Yeovil Town Ladies on Sunday, 30 April.