Former Celtic forward Andy Walker has described the Scottish FA's procedures as an "embarrassment" and "lazy" because Celtic's appeal against Scott Brown's weekend red card will allow the midfielder to face Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final because it will not be heard until next week.(The Scotsman) external-link

Partick Thistle managing director Ian Maxwell claims that the Scottish Professional Football League, of which he is a board member, and the Scottish FA have yet to discuss Project Brave, the latter's plan to revolutionise the country's youth football structure. (The Herald) external-link

Celtic are on course for a place in pot three of next season's Champions League if they reach the group stage - the first time they have been higher than pot four since 2008-09. (Daily Record, print edition)

Kolo Toure is hoping to earn another contract with Celtic despite the defender having not started a game since December, with manager Brendan Rodgers considering a place on the coaching staff for the 36-year-old. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Celtic have appointed Laban Scott Libby, formerly of Hamburg and Sunderland, as a technical scout to conduct a detailed analysis of the worldwide transfer market. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has no fears about starting David Bates and Myles Beerman against Celtic in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final after the young defenders played their part in three clean sheets after being called up following an injury crisis. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Rangers defender David Robertson says Rangers' 44-game unbeaten run of 1992-93, when they reached the latter stages of the Champions League, will not be surpassed by Celtic this season even if they complete a treble while unbeaten domestically.(Daily Record) external-link

Alex McLeish thinks the present Celtic side would struggle against the Rangers team he managed to the domestic treble and would finish mid-table in the English top flight. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Celtic striker Andy Walker believes the Scottish champions will go on to complete a "once-in-a-lifetime" achievement of a treble-winning season unbeaten domestically.(The National) external-link

Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish says present boss Pedro Caixinha must prioritise ending Celtic's big for a seventh consecutive league triumph next season rather than thinking he has time to avoid 10 in a row. (Daily Express) external-link

Former full-back Andy Lynch, whose penalty secured Jock Stein's last trophy as Celtic manager, thinks Brendan Rodgers will go on to be the club's most successful manager since the late Scotland boss.(Daily Record) external-link

Alex McLeish has described Celtic as a "runaway train" that his former club, Rangers, will find difficult to derail as their Glasgow rivals look to build on their sixth successive Scottish title and move towards a record-breaking 10.(The Scotsman) external-link

Scotland striker Ross McCormack has not trained for three weeks at Nottingham Forest, where the 30-year-old is on loan from Aston Villa. (Daily Telegraph) external-link

Glasgow-born Brighton forward Jamie Murphy has revealed his wife gave birth on Saturday, 48 hours before he helped his club win promotion to England's Premier League. (The Herald) external-link

Ross County striker Alex Schalk is poised to be charged on Wednesday for diving to win a penalty in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Celtic. (Daily Record, print edition)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle full-back Carl Tremarco looks likely to miss the rest of their relegation battle with an injury picked up at the weekend. (Daily Express, print edition)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright wants to resurrect moves to extend Danny Swanson's contract, talks with the midfielder having been shelved following his suspension for a scrap with team-mate Richard Foster. (Daily Express, print edition)

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie is relishing the opportunity to face brother Andrew, who is on loan at Hibernian from Birmingham City, in a midfield battle in Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final. (Press and Journal) external-link

Aberdeen-born midfielder Fraser Fyvie says Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final has split allegiances within his family as he prepares to face his former club for Hibernian.(The Scotsman) external-link

Former Dundee midfielder Kevin Thomson thinks the sacking of Paul Hartley was the right decision by the Dens Park club but is "slightly surprised" that Neil McCann has been chosen as the new interim manager. (The Scotsman) external-link

Former Dundee manager Jim Duffy thinks being sacked by Dundee will benefit Paul Hartley's career in the long run.(Scottish Sun) external-link

Ayr United fans have chosen a new club badge featuring a Saltire, the club's black and white colours and their nickname, The Honest Men, after an online poll. (The Herald, print edition)

Glasgow Warriors full-back Stuart Hogg is destined to be the only Scot included in the British and Irish Lions squad when, on Wednesday, Warren Gatland's announces the party to tour New Zealand.(Daily Mail) external-link

Stuart Hogg and Saracens back Sean Maitland will be Scotland's only representatives in the British and Irish Lions squad to tour New Zealand when it is announced on Wednesday lunchtime. (The National) external-link