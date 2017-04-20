PFA teams of the year: Chelsea and Tottenham dominate Premier League XI

PFA Premier League team of the year 2017

Chelsea and Tottenham have both had four of their players named in the Professional Footballers' Association Premier League team of the year.

Defenders Gary Cahill and David Luiz and midfielders N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard are Chelsea's representatives.

Tottenham's quartet are defenders Kyle Walker and Danny Rose, midfielder Dele Alli and forward Harry Kane.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Everton forward Romelu Lukaku are also picked.

The divisional teams of the year have also been announced ahead of the 44th PFA Awards, which are being held in London on Sunday, 23 April.

The PFA Players' Player of the Year and PFA Young Player of the Year will also be revealed at the event.

The votes were provided by PFA members from 100 clubs from the Premier League, Football League and Women's Super League.

Do you agree? Scroll down to the bottom of this page to select your own Premier League team of the year.

Four from Brighton in Championship team

PFA Championship team of the year 2017

Four players from recently promoted Brighton feature in the Championship team of the year - Goalkeeper David Stockdale, defenders Bruno and Lewis Dunk and the division's player of the year, midfielder Anthony Knockaert.

Newcastle provide three players in defender Jamaal Lascelles, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and forward Dwight Gayle. Chris Wood of Leeds, the top-scorer with 25 league goals, is also selected.

Fulham have two players in the team - 16-year-old defender Ryan Sessegnon and Tom Cairney, who is named in midfield along with Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy.

Blades have five in League One side

PFA League One team of the year 2017

Sheffield United, who sealed promotion to the Championship on 8 April, have five players in the League One team of the year.

They are goalkeeper Simon Moore, defender Kieron Freeman, midfielders Mark Duffy and John Fleck and the country's top goalscorer, Billy Sharp, who has 27 goals to his name this campaign.

Bolton, who can join the Blades in the second tier if results go their way this weekend, provide defenders Mark Beevers and David Wheater.

Bradford left-back James Meredith completes the back four, while Scunthorpe's Josh Morris (with 19 goals to his name) and Erhun Oztumer (scorer of 14) of Walsall are in midfield with Bury's James Vaughan (22 goals) in attack.

Promoted trio dominate League Two team

PFA League Two team of the year 2017

The top three teams from League Two, Doncaster, Plymouth and Portsmouth, all of whom have already secured their promotion provide seven players for the fourth tier team of the year.

Rovers' James Coppinger and John Marquis (who has scored 26 this season) are in midfield and attack respectively, with Portsmouth duo Christian Burgess and Enda Stevens named in defence.

Argyle's Luke McCormick is in goal, along with team-mates Sonny Bradley (defence) and 14-goal Graham Carey (midfield).

The other players are Blackpool defender Kelvin Mellor, midfielders Nicky Adams and Luke Berry (of Carlisle and Cambridge respectively) and Luton forward Danny Hylton (21 goals).

Manchester City quintet in WSL XI

PFA WSL team of the year 2017

Women's Super League winners Manchester City have five players in the division's team of the year.

Three defenders - Lucy Bronze, Jenny Beattie and Steph Houghton - are selected, along with midfielder Jill Scott and forward Jane Ross.

Chelsea have two representatives in midfielder Karen Carney and forward Eniola Aluko, with Reading's Mary Earps in goal, Birmingham's Jess Carter in defence and Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs and Liverpool's Caroline Weir in midfield.