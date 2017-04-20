David Martin: MK Dons goalkeeper to leave at end of season

David Martin has not played in the past five MK Dons games

MK Dons have confirmed that long-serving goalkeeper David Martin will leave at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old is the club's second-highest appearance maker, playing 332 times across two spells, and helped them go up to the Championship in 2015.

The League One side held discussions over Martin's future but said both parties will "go their separate ways".

"I thank the fans that have supported me through all the good and bad times we've seen at the club," Martin said.

"We have our last home game of the season on Saturday and it will be my chance to say farewell to our amazing fans."

Only full-back Dean Lewington has featured in more games for MK Dons, with the defender's future also in the balance.

Club chairman Pete Winkleman said about Martin: "He's been involved in some amazing highlights over the years - ones which will live long in the memory of our supporters. I wish him all the best in the future."