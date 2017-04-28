Cardiff City 0-2 Newcastle United

Isaac Hayden's second goal of the season sealed Newcastle United's win at Cardiff City

Newcastle United kept intact their slim hopes of winning the Championship title with a comfortable victory at Cardiff.

Already promoted, the Magpies went ahead early in the second half with Christian Atsu's delicate curling free-kick.

Isaac Hayden's long-range strike sealed victory for the visitors, who are now one point behind leaders Brighton.

However, the Seagulls will be crowned champions with a game to spare if they beat Bristol City on Saturday.

Despite securing an instant return to the Premier League, Newcastle had endured a turbulent week following Wednesday's off-field investigations by Revenue & Customs.

According to manager Rafael Benitez, however, it was "business as usual" on the football front, and his side were roared on by 4,000 travelling fans in a boisterous away end at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Newcastle's victory saw them extend their winning run against Cardiff to 10 games.

They were briefly silenced when Bluebirds captain Sean Morrison thought he had headed the hosts in front from a corner, but referee Graham Scott deemed the centre-back to have fouled Ciaran Clark.

Chances were scarce in evenly contested first half but Newcastle seized control of the game in a one-sided second.

Atsu's beautifully struck free-kick from the edge of the area got the party started for the away fans, who had further cause to celebrate 10 minutes later as Hayden was given too much time and space to score with a swerving shot from 20 yards.

Newcastle were in cruise control from that point, dominating possession and pinning Cardiff back into their own half.

The hosts had opportunities to claw themselves back into the contest but, with Bruno Ecuele Manga and Craig Noone wasteful in front of goal, the Bluebirds succumbed to only a second home league defeat of 2017, keeping them 13th in the Championship table.

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez on their title chances: "You never know. Something they [Brighton] have is experience but we did our job, and we're happy with that.

"It's always good for your fans when you can win. It's a long, long trip. I don't think I will [watch the Brighton game]. I will try and enjoy with the family.

"The reaction of the players, especially after the promotion, I think they were focused, especially in the second half."

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock: "I thought we had some good chances and finishing those is what you pay for, I'm trying to get more goals in the team, that's what I'm looking for in the summer.

"I thought we were a bit unlucky, I didn't see anything wrong with Morrison's header, it's a very soft foul.

"If you look at the free-kick he gave for their first goal, it's a nothing free-kick. We have to start educating players what to do when you get a referee like that.

"I thought 'Scotty' [referee Graham Scott] had a bad game today, he was poor in general with his positioning and interpretation.

"Mitrovic came on and never looked at the ball once, he fouled Morrison three-times and he didn't see it - why? Because he's not educated.

"There is no wonder, if Mike Riley's his tutor, no wonder."