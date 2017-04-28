Championship
Cardiff0Newcastle2

Cardiff City 0-2 Newcastle United

By Dafydd Pritchard

BBC Wales Sport at Cardiff City Stadium

Isaac Hayden celebrates after scoring Newcastle's second goal,
Isaac Hayden's second goal of the season sealed Newcastle United's win at Cardiff City

Newcastle United kept intact their slim hopes of winning the Championship title with a comfortable victory at Cardiff.

Already promoted, the Magpies went ahead early in the second half with Christian Atsu's delicate curling free-kick.

Isaac Hayden's long-range strike sealed victory for the visitors, who are now one point behind leaders Brighton.

However, the Seagulls will be crowned champions with a game to spare if they beat Bristol City on Saturday.

Despite securing an instant return to the Premier League, Newcastle had endured a turbulent week following Wednesday's off-field investigations by Revenue & Customs.

According to manager Rafael Benitez, however, it was "business as usual" on the football front, and his side were roared on by 4,000 travelling fans in a boisterous away end at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff City's Kadeem Harris is brought down by Ayoze Perez
Newcastle's victory saw them extend their winning run against Cardiff to 10 games.

They were briefly silenced when Bluebirds captain Sean Morrison thought he had headed the hosts in front from a corner, but referee Graham Scott deemed the centre-back to have fouled Ciaran Clark.

Chances were scarce in evenly contested first half but Newcastle seized control of the game in a one-sided second.

Atsu's beautifully struck free-kick from the edge of the area got the party started for the away fans, who had further cause to celebrate 10 minutes later as Hayden was given too much time and space to score with a swerving shot from 20 yards.

Newcastle were in cruise control from that point, dominating possession and pinning Cardiff back into their own half.

The hosts had opportunities to claw themselves back into the contest but, with Bruno Ecuele Manga and Craig Noone wasteful in front of goal, the Bluebirds succumbed to only a second home league defeat of 2017, keeping them 13th in the Championship table.

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez on their title chances: "You never know. Something they [Brighton] have is experience but we did our job, and we're happy with that.

"It's always good for your fans when you can win. It's a long, long trip. I don't think I will [watch the Brighton game]. I will try and enjoy with the family.

"The reaction of the players, especially after the promotion, I think they were focused, especially in the second half."

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock: "I thought we had some good chances and finishing those is what you pay for, I'm trying to get more goals in the team, that's what I'm looking for in the summer.

"I thought we were a bit unlucky, I didn't see anything wrong with Morrison's header, it's a very soft foul.

"If you look at the free-kick he gave for their first goal, it's a nothing free-kick. We have to start educating players what to do when you get a referee like that.

"I thought 'Scotty' [referee Graham Scott] had a bad game today, he was poor in general with his positioning and interpretation.

"Mitrovic came on and never looked at the ball once, he fouled Morrison three-times and he didn't see it - why? Because he's not educated.

"There is no wonder, if Mike Riley's his tutor, no wonder."

Line-ups

Cardiff

  • 1McGregor
  • 6RichardsBooked at 79mins
  • 4Morrison
  • 5Ecuele Manga
  • 3Bennett
  • 15HalfordSubstituted forRallsat 63'minutes
  • 33Hoilett
  • 17Gunnarsson
  • 7WhittinghamSubstituted forPilkingtonat 64'minutes
  • 24K HarrisSubstituted forNooneat 24'minutes
  • 26Zohore

Substitutes

  • 2Peltier
  • 8Ralls
  • 11Noone
  • 13Pilkington
  • 16Connolly
  • 19Lambert
  • 28Murphy

Newcastle

  • 21Elliot
  • 22Yedlin
  • 18Mbemba
  • 2Clark
  • 3Dummett
  • 17PérezSubstituted forSterryat 90'minutes
  • 14Hayden
  • 4ColbackSubstituted forShelveyat 73'minutes
  • 30Atsu
  • 15Diamé
  • 33MurphySubstituted forMitrovicat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Lazaar
  • 12Shelvey
  • 19Haidara
  • 20Gouffran
  • 26Darlow
  • 42Sterry
  • 45Mitrovic
Referee:
Graham Scott
Attendance:
23,153

Match Stats

Home TeamCardiffAway TeamNewcastle
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home13
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Cardiff City 0, Newcastle United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cardiff City 0, Newcastle United 2.

Attempt missed. Jamie Sterry (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Morrison.

Attempt blocked. Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Pilkington.

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United).

Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Junior Hoilett.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Jamie Sterry replaces Ayoze Pérez.

Attempt missed. Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson.

Attempt saved. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).

Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United).

Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United).

Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Ayoze Pérez.

Booking

Jazz Richards (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jazz Richards (Cardiff City).

Attempt missed. Craig Noone (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kenneth Zohore.

Attempt blocked. Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey replaces Jack Colback.

Attempt missed. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joe Bennett with a cross.

Attempt missed. Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Craig Noone with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Robert Elliot.

Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United).

Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christian Atsu.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Aleksandar Mitrovic replaces Daryl Murphy.

Goal!

Goal! Cardiff City 0, Newcastle United 2. Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Anthony Pilkington replaces Peter Whittingham.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Joe Ralls replaces Greg Halford.

Offside, Cardiff City. Joe Bennett tries a through ball, but Kenneth Zohore is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Paul Dummett.

Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton44288873383592
2Newcastle452871082404291
3Huddersfield44256135653381
4Reading44247136362179
5Sheff Wed442391258431578
6Fulham4421131082552776
7Leeds442271557431473
8Norwich441991678661266
9Brentford441891773611263
10Derby441712155048263
11Preston441613156361261
12Aston Villa441613154646061
13Cardiff451611185761-459
14Barnsley441512176363057
15Wolves441510195255-355
16Ipswich441316154854-655
17Bristol City44149215965-651
18Burton441312194658-1251
19QPR44148225062-1250
20Nottm Forest44139225970-1148
21Birmingham441114194264-2247
22Blackburn441015194964-1545
23Wigan441011233955-1641
24Rotherham4456333896-5821
View full Championship table

